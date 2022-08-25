We had Storm athletes Ethan Davis, Ethan McLain and Derrek Richards plus fourth-year coach Joe Hageman explain to us what they most appreciate about Salt Fork's football program:
1. Amping up the noise
One word that often wouldn't be used to describe Salt Fork's home football games is "quiet." The fans in the bleachers alone ensure that's the case.
Just wait for the Storm to scores a touchdown to really understand how loud Byerly/Hageman Football Field can get.
Once Salt Fork's squad reaches the end zone, a deep truck horn screams through the sky overlooking the field. A few long honks are sure to put visiting spectators on edge, if they weren't already.
"It just makes me happy," said Davis, a senior running back and linebacker. "It's a good sound. ... (There is) definitely a bunch of support. All the fans like watching us."
The Storm players generate their own noise as well, though it doesn't compete with the truck horn on a loudness scale.
"I think we got it from Illinois back in the day — we have our chant, and we start jumping around before our games," said Richards, a senior tight end and linebacker. "The whole thing goes, 'hooooo,' like that. ... There's usually one person in the middle, and everyone else is circled around."
Richards said the likely pack leader this fall is senior tight end/linebacker Garrett Taylor, a two-time IHSA Class 1A state-champion discus thrower.
2. Certainly not boring
When people hear of something existing in black and white, it probably hearkens back to a time before color television or photography.
That isn't the case with Salt Fork's school color scheme, which also includes silver.
"It's nice rolling in with the black and white," said McLain, a senior running back and defensive back.
There is one downside to the color palate, Richards said, that could be a noteworthy factor for Salt Fork this season.
"It's just hot. The black uniforms are hot," he said. The Storm is contesting four Saturday afternoon games in the coming weeks, beginning with its season opener at home versus Dwight.
"That's the only thing. But, other than that, I love it," Richards continued. "I love our colors."
3. Not quite a vacation
Salt Fork High hasn't been around all that long, debuting in 2015 following the consolidation of Jamaica and Catlin. The sports cooperative between these institutions dates back a little longer, to 1995.
"My brother used to play in high school. ... It used to be at Jamaica, is where all the games would be, so it was nice watching all the games there," McLain said. His sibling, Seth, graduated in 2014.
"It looks a lot different," McLain continued. "I feel like it's a little more special in Catlin."
"At Jamaica, you could bring your truck up and you could basically tailgate right along the sideline," Richards added. "That kind of atmosphere was really cool."
4. A family matter
Hageman's name is well known in the Storm community, and that would've been the case even if he never became Salt Fork football's top coach.
That's because his father, Dan, has coached in Vermilion County for more than half a century. There's a reason part of the Storm's field name is "Hageman," after all.
Dan Hageman is entering his 53rd season as a Catlin/Salt Fork coach, currently serving as an assistant under his son.
"Spud has been around for a while," said Richards, calling Dan by his nickname. "To be able to go out there and play for (the Hagemans), not only just the community and everything like this, is special."
Fittingly, Joe Hageman ends many of Storm football's Twitter posts with "#Family." Another hashtag he uses is "#TPW," which requires a bit more explanation.
"Tough people win," Hageman said. "That's mental and physical toughness. ... (I'm) challenging my seniors a bit to be senior-led and show that maturity, and show the younger kids the way to get through those things."
5. A look at the lineup
Nearly all of Salt Fork's expected starters are seniors or juniors, with the lone exception leading into Week 1 being sophomore cornerback Jameson Remole.
Senior quarterback Blake Hettmansberger has a big target to throw to in the 6-foot-6 Taylor. And there is tons of quickness behind him via running backs McLain, Davis and senior Ben Jessup. McLain and Jessup are multi-time Class 1A track and field state sprinting medalists.
"I take a lot of confidence," McLain said. "You always want to make sure you're fast, make sure you can move off the line, on the line."
Upperclassmen dot the Storm defense, including Taylor, Hayden Prunkard and Parker Piercall on the line; Davis, Jessup, Richards and Brayden Maskel at linebacker; and McLain and Hettmansberger in the secondary.
"Having all of us seniors, I know all of us want it really bad," McLain said. "This is going to be a very good year for us."