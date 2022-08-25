We had Hilltoppers athletes Lincoln Cravens, Chris Brown and Dillon Hemker plus first-year coach Bob Lehmann explain to us what they most appreciate about Schlarman's football program:
1. Back in the swing of things
Schlarman left its 11-man cooperative with Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac prior to the 2019-2020 school year, opting to join the Illinois 8-Man Association.
Things started well enough, with the Hilltoppers finishing 7-4 in 2019. But the COVID-19 pandemic sent things off the rails quickly, as Schlarman finished 0-5 in the condensed spring 2021 schedule and didn't field a team last fall.
The Hilltoppers now are on their third coach, Lehmann, as an 8-man program. What's most important, of course, is they're back on the field.
"It's a great honor to be part of the program, especially since we didn't have it last year," said Hemker, a junior lineman. "It's a big thing, just to get out there and just be part of the team."
"I just can't wait until the season started," added Brown, a senior running back and safety. "Last year we didn't have a team, and year (before) that I was injured and out half the season. So I'm just ready to get back out there."
2. History lesson
Brown is the only athlete from the inaugural Schlarman 8-man team to be on this season's roster as well.
That plus the loss of the fall 2021 season and multiple coaching changes means program traditions aren't especially robust.
"We're kind of building on that," said Lehmann, who coached Westville football in the early 1990s. "Chris is the link to the past. It's helpful that we have three alumni coaching (Travis Spain, Spencer Tolson and Heath Goodwin), so that's also a link to the past."
One tradition these Hilltoppers will be quick to embrace is team meals.
"Freshman year, I played. The night before a game, we'd do a cookout kind of thing," Hemker said. "Come together and eat and, as a team, bond before a game."
Cravens, a freshman fullback, tight end and linebacker, has another idea for something the program can do moving forward.
"(With the Danville Saints youth team) we used to pray before games," Cravens said. This would be allowed, since Schlarman is a non-public institution.
"God has a really important role in all of our lives," Cravens continued, "and without him, none of this would be possible."
3. Keeping busy
Brown and Hemker both plan to participate in multiple Hilltoppers sports during the IHSA fall season.
Brown is a member of Schlarman's soccer club, and Hemker hits the links for golf when he's not playing football.
"It's a lot of work," Brown said. "I first started playing soccer because one of my friends asked me to. I didn't do so good, but it was a lot of fun. ... When I was younger, I got a concussion. So I wasn't able to play (football) when I was younger."
"It just gives me the opportunity and the experience to do both," Hemker added. "I haven't played golf very long, but I enjoy it. So I might as well just get out there while we're in high school and do it."
4. Building the foundation
Lehmann hasn't been the head coach of a prep football program since his two-season run at Westville, which preceded the ongoing stint Guy Goodlove has been on since 1995.
That doesn't mean Lehmann doesn't have ideas for how to kickstart a Hilltoppers unit that had been dormant last fall.
"There are four key principles that I said at the beginning of the (summer) workouts: discipline, integrity, competitiveness and family. Those are the four core values we want to instill in the team," Lehmann said. "I kind of like the acronym that (Matt) Eberflus has with the Bears: hustle, intensity, takeaways and smartness."
Lehmann will carry a roster of 18 athletes into this season. He's pleased with how they're preformed in the leadup to Week 1.
"We're all in there for one purpose," Lehmann said. "They've been a joy to work with all summer. Their enthusiasm and motivation, their effort, I couldn't have asked for more."
5. A look at the lineup
Several of Lehmann's kids will be new to 8-man competition by virtue of being high school freshmen or sophomores this fall.
That includes Cravens, sophomore receiver/defensive back Jerry Reed and freshman receiver/defensive back Jerrius Atkinson.
"When I first went on the field, they set up the field and it was so small," Cravens said. "I was like, 'What is happening?' And I just have to get used to it."
Lineman CJ Lucky is the roster's only senior besides Brown. Juniors Owen Jones (quarterback/linebacker) and Damien Linares (lineman) round out an anticipated lineup of all-two-way players.
"We're a young team," Lehmann said. "Our goal is to make sure that we're disciplined and fundamentally sound and our technique is there, so those are the things we've been trying to concentrate on in summer workouts."