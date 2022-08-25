We had Spartans athletes Owen Birt, Peyton Sarver and Tyler Burch plus seventh-year coach Shawn Skinner explain to us what they most appreciate about St. Joseph-Ogden's football program:
1. First time for everything
This does peel back the curtain when it comes to the inaugural News-Gazette prep football media days event, but Skinner's trio of athletes did something no other group attempted across seven days of interviews.
Sang a school fight song. And pretty cleanly at that.
"It's a point of emphasis this summer," Skinner said.
Here's how it goes, for those not in the know:
"We will fight, fight, fight for our victory tonight; we will fight till our team can proclaim ...
"That we are the best, above the rest; we will fight till our name means our fame ...
"Every voice will rise uncontrolled to the skies; we will strive till we've earned the right ...
"To proclaim that here on Earth it's clear, no defeat for maroon and white.
"SJ-O! SJ-O! SJ-O!"
The Spartans hoist their helmets to the home fans and sing those lyrics once games conclude. It feels even better after a win.
"We go out there, and the fans are absolutely electric," said Sarver, a senior right tackle. "All of my life, I feel like we've been a winning program. ... There's not a lot of losing in our program."
2. Getting over the hump
While Sarver is plenty correct that SJ-O football has won quite a bit in recent history — namely since the late Dick Duval took over in 1988 — the Spartans under Skinner haven't been able to pick up a playoff victory.
SJ-O has qualified for the postseason in four of Skinner's five non-condensed campaigns at the helm, but was ousted in a first-round matchup each time. It doesn't ring quite the same as the Spartans earning 25 consecutive playoff berths under Duval and capturing four state runner-up trophies.
"We're going to be the best team, hopefully, we've had in every year of high school," said Birt, a senior defensive end. "We're playing really good as a team, and a lot of people on our team are in really good shape and getting real strong."
"We can really turn this team around, turn the program around," Sarver added, "and honestly make a playoff run with the team we have."
3. Creating challenges
One way to improve a team's chances at succeeding in the playoffs is by placing difficulties in its path before the season begins.
The Spartans offer two examples. The first is an annual event: players attempting to complete the daunting obstacle course created and maintained by former Mahomet-Seymour coach Jim Risley.
"It always brings us together," Sarver said. "Even if people have beef with each other, at the end of the day everybody's coming together and helping each other out."
The other example is SJ-O taking on perennial prep football power Rochester in a scrimmage. The exhibition transpired outside the home of former Illini and NFL player John Wright, just outside St. Joseph.
"We performed really well against them, a team that's really good, so that was exciting," said Burch, a senior cornerback. "We just have to get our minds right and our conditioning good enough, and then I think we'll be good."
4. Firing up their engines
The Spartans partake in a few different activities just before their home games begin in order to heighten their readiness for those contests.
The athletes huddle near one of the goal posts and wait for the SJ-O starting defensemen's names to be read over the public-address system. One by one, those 11 individuals run between two long walls of cheerleaders, youth football players and band members toward the center of Dick Duval Field. They're then followed by the rest of the Spartans.
"You feel the adrenaline flowing through you, and it's just great," Burch said.
The first group of SJ-O athletes to hit the field for opening kickoff then will break their huddle with a specific phrase. This will be repeated as huddles break throughout the rest of the evening as well.
"Earn it," Skinner said. "If we're going to go out there and change this and kind of reinstate our tradition of having postseason success, it's not going to be given to them. They have to earn it."
5. A look at the lineup
The Spartans shouldn't be the older of the two teams on the field for most of their games this season. As Skinner sees it, 12 spots between the offense and defense are likely to be filled by underclassmen.
One of those is quarterback, with junior Logan Smith taking the reigns this fall. He will have veteran targets to hand off and throw to, though, in senior tailback Alex Funk and seniors receivers Aidan Moberg and Ty Pence.
Sarver, Birt, Bryson Helfrich and Spencer Fitch are the only projected senior linemen, and SJ-O's secondary is expected to include junior cornerback Rowan Musselman, junior safety Garrett Denhart and sophomore safety Coy Taylor.
"We're going to have some competition, and we've tried to create competition all summer," Skinner said. "We've tried to create some uncomfortable situations. ... We should have some guys scratching and clawing for playing time."