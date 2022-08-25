We had Sabers athletes Matt Delorenzo, Peace Bumba and Robbie Vavrik plus sixth-year coach Nathan Watson explain to us what they most appreciate about St. Thomas More's football program:
1. Hanging with the big dogs
STM won't be matching up with either Centennial or Champaign Central on the football field this fall, with the Sabers taking on an 8-man schedule. They'd also be part of a closed conference, the Illini Prairie, if they were still in the 11-man ranks, so such games are not on the horizon.
Even so, Watson's bunch isn't afraid of trying to be viewed as the best high school football team in Champaign proper.
"Not everybody knows St. Thomas More, but ... we went undefeated my freshman year," said Bumba, a junior running back and linebacker. "Watson always told us, 'Trust the process.' And that's what we always do. We never look back, never look to what people say. ... A lot of people are going to say this, say that, but we never look back."
Vavrik, a junior lineman, contends STM's student rooters surpass those of the two bigger Champaign schools.
"We've got probably the best student section in all of (Champaign-Urbana). We've got the Saber Pack," Vavrik said. "Everyone from the school comes to watch everyone else's games. ... It's a great atmosphere."
2. Embracing their religion
Catholicism is a cornerstone of the Sabers' experience. It displays itself at the conclusion of some STM sporting events, when the Sabers gather for a prayer and invite their opponents to join.
"It's kind of like showing that we left everything on the field and we gave it all we've got," said Delorenzo, a senior receiver and linebacker. "It's in good faith, good sportsmanship, that we pray with them, if they choose to."
Watson previously coached the Urbana High football team, so he's witnessed both the public-school and private-school experience first-hand.
"We say the Saint Michael (prayer) before the game, which is the freedom of the Catholic church. That's one of my absolute favorite things about coaching there," Watson said. "The fact a prayer gets us pumped up, I don't have to be real creative in a pregame speech."
Is Watson a fiery orator once that pregame prayer is completed?
"Watson keeps it short and sweet, but definitely gets me fired up before the game," Delorenzo said. "Gets the jitters going. Nothing too long, nothing too special, but always works for me, so I love it."
3. What's on the menu?
The Sabers are saddened that it won't be Dewey's Pizza from Edwardsville.
STM has traveled to that city to face Metro East Lutheran in each of the Sabers' first two 8-man football seasons. The 164-mile trek one-way is enhanced by this pizza joint, according to Watson and his athletes.
"Pizza tastes better after a win," Vavrik said. "It's a tradition now. ... That's what makes a two-hour trip the best. Long trip, but the pizza is worth it."
"We were heartbroken we don't play them this year," Watson added.
It sounds as though STM possesses plenty of solid dietary options at home as well.
"People bring in Olive Garden. Parents make food," Vavrik said. "It's always great."
"Shoutout Reid Craddock, Lindsay Craddock," added Bumba, referencing a sophomore teammate and his mother. "Oh, my gosh, her mac and cheese."
"Mrs. Horn, oh, my gosh," Delorenzo offered, pointing to the food of junior teammate Ben Horn's mom.
"I was thinking about the Gonzalez family," Watson finished. Pablo Gonzalez was a Saber who graduated earlier this year. "They do, Week 9, it's a taco bar, authentic. Right before the playoffs. It's amazing, gets us going. I'm seriously calling to make sure they come back."
4. Appreciating 8-man
STM provides one of four local programs to the Illinois 8-Man Association lineup, joining Blue Ridge, Milford/Cissna Park and Schlarman.
The Sabers finished 4-0 in their first year of 8-man and generated a 5-5 ledger last fall. Those outcomes followed records of 1-8, 4-5 and 1-8 in their final three 11-man outings.
"Whatever you think of it, at the end of it it's still football," Delorenzo said. "It's still fun to be out there with your brothers, out there on the field, and it's still a football atmosphere. Still fun to get wins out there."
5. A look at the lineup
STM football's Class of 2022 wasn't large, but it was impactful with guys like Adonai Bumba, Justen Green, Dawson Magrini, Patrick Quarnstrom and Vigo Etshitshi now out of the fold.
Horn gets a chance to replace Green at quarterback, with Peace Bumba and Delorenzo working out of the backfield. Those three should play both ways, as could juniors Gavin Clapper and Brody Cuppernell and sophomores Phillip Christhilf, Thomas Corapi and James Schmidt.
One question mark is North Carolina transfer Antonio Dixon, a senior whom Watson said came from a school with a "real-deal football" pedigree.
"I'd definitely say playoffs (is the goal)," Delorenzo said. "That takes a winning season, too. So playoffs, past the first round. ... From there, just keep moving."