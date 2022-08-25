We had Titans athletes Tyler VonLanken, Tristan Quick and Levi Eads plus first-year coach TJ Blake explain to us what they most appreciate about Tri-County's football program:
1. Nine times the fun
There's no high school sports cooperative in the area quite like Tri-County.
Offering three schools and nine communities under the Titans banner.
Kansas High is a simple one, serving just Kansas. Oakland High caters to that city plus Isabel and Hindsboro.
Shiloh High is the big one, bringing in student-athletes from Hume, Metcalf, Brocton, Redmon and Newman.
"It's definitely small, but that's what makes us so special," said Eads, a senior from Hume who plays wing back and linebacker. "Having a small community makes us more likeable with each other. We all get along, and that's what makes us stand out."
"We're all small communities, so all nine of us make a big team," added Quick, a senior lineman from Kansas. "So small-town football really helps out every once in a while."
"I like playing for all of the communities," continued VonLanken, a senior fullback and safety who hails from Oakland. "Everybody comes together good and we all like it, and the towns try to come in and support."
2. Old, but new
Blake is in his first season overseeing Tri-County football, but he knows plenty about the Titans' operation.
Blake was a team assistant for seven seasons and graduated from Oakland High back in the day.
"Whenever I was there, football was king," Blake said. "I'm hoping we can continue that mindset and bring that mentality with us as we go along."
Shiloh joined Oakland and Kansas before the 2014-15 school year to create the Tri-County conglomerate.
"Back when I was in school, it was just Oakland and Kansas. It was kind of neat to have just two different communities, because not everybody gets to have that opportunity," Blake said. "All it's done is create an even wider group of schools and communities that are coming together for one great cause."
3. Happy to be together
Tri-County football hasn't been under overwhelmingly steady leadership since 2014. Casey Pinnell directed the Titans between 2015 and 2017 before Brian Anderson handled the 2018, 2019 and spring 2021 campaigns. Mark Ambrose headed the ship for the fall 2021 slate.
"There was a little bit of time for (Ambrose) to adjust to what we had on the team, and then for the players to adjust to how he coached," Blake said. "Me coming in and being around the guys, there's familiarity between the players and myself."
Blake's athletes seem to be responding well to the latest coaching change.
"I know nothing about football, but Blake dumbs it down for me and makes it learnable at my level," Eads said. "He's been a great leader for us."
"His will for the game and wanting to stack up wins, I think that's going to help push us through," Quick added. "He's been nothing but great to us."
4. Brothers in arms
The Titans recognize they haven't achieved the greatest on-field results in recent seasons.
Under those previous three coaches, Tri-County qualified for the IHSA postseason just once, when Anderson roamed the sideline in 2019.
Not that the Titans haven't been close on other occasions, finishing with 4-5 regular-season marks in both 2017 and 2018.
"We're going back to what we were doing before with Anderson," VonLanken said. "It's a lot more comfortable. I feel a lot better about this season."
That comfort level is aided by tight bonds among the Tri-County players. Whether they're working at practice, enjoying team meals at nearby Watertower Park or rocking out in the weight room or locker room following a big win, the Titans genuinely enjoy being around each other.
"We don't only have a bond with each other. We also have the skills to back that up," Eads said. "Putting all those together, I just think it will be a great team this year."
5. A look at the lineup
Blake will look to a mix of 12th-, 11th- and 10th-graders to make Tri-County football thrive this fall.
The Titans' offense benefits from VonLanken, Eads, senior tailback Gaige Cox and senior tight end Tyler Hutchinson at skill positions, as well as Quick on the line. Quick, Eads, VonLanken and Cox (safety) will double up on defense.
Blake is high on junior offensive guard John Kibler, who will protect sophomore quarterback Garrett Pollock. Even a freshman might get in on the varsity fun, with Blake projecting ninth-grader Clay Kibler in a linebacker spot.
"With a new head coach, I think it would be awesome to get to the playoffs again," Quick said. "But, right now, we've just got to work on clicking on every cylinder."