We had Warriors athletes John Claxon, Hunter Branca and Jordan Sanchez explain to us what they most appreciate about Tuscola's football program:
1. Let the wars resume
Tuscola's athletes can't possibly avoid discussing the Cola Wars game against rival Arcola before their 2022 season begins.
And the Warriors won't try to look away from it. Under eighth-year coach Andy Romine, they want to come out of the gate swinging when the Purple Riders arrive at Memorial Stadium this coming Friday.
They're hoping to extend their win streak in the series to 15 games.
"It's the biggest game of the season, sometimes," said Claxon, a senior lineman. "Really gets a lot of momentum going forward into the next couple games, and really helps us perform well throughout the season."
The current Tuscola seniors have been part of two victories versus Arcola: last fall's 20-7 decision at the Purple Riders' Thomas-Bradford Field, and 2019's 45-42 thriller at the same venue.
"It's just always been a thing, Arcola versus Tuscola," said Sanchez, a senior receiver and linebacker. "Communities rise together, and it's just a big battle between the two Colas."
2. Plenty to do at school
It's not surprising Tuscola would maintain quite a few football traditions over the years.
When you qualify for the IHSA postseason in all but two possible years dating back to 1994 — winning two state championships and capturing four state runner-up trophies — there's no reason to fix something that clearly isn't broken.
As far as a pregame routine goes, the Warriors get going with two specific songs: Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" and O.A.R.'s "That was a Crazy Game of Poker."
"Literally first game, that's one of the last songs played," Sanchez said of the O.A.R. hit. "We all get in a circle, on a knee, everybody's holding each other and we sing the song together."
Tuscola's players are sure to touch the large Memorial Rock that rests behind the end zone nearest to the school, just steps away from the field's natural grass. The rock allows Warriors nation to remember Broc Winn, a 2007 Tuscola graduate who died in 2014.
"We also say a prayer at the end zone before every game," said Branca, a senior receiver and cornerback. "On kickoff, we raise our helmets up in the air. It's just a bunch of different stuff that makes this team like a brotherhood."
3. Going back in time
Tuscola boasts one of the state's oldest and most respected high school football programs. According to a list created and maintained by Tom Sikorski and Kev Varney, the Warriors' 742 triumphs since 1895 is the third-best total in state history behind only East St. Louis (809) and Chicago Mt. Carmel (780).
Just ahead of Arcola (739), too.
"When you put on that jersey, it's like a sign of respect. It's like the top of the top," Sanchez said. "We've always got to be the person that everybody looks up to at the school."
The Warriors' school colors of black and gold are the first thing Claxon said comes to his mind when he hears the words "Tuscola football."
"I think of the Warriors, our school mascot, and just going out there and having to represent for them," Branca said. "I take a lot of pride in it."
4. Around town
With all of that positive history attached to Tuscola football, as well as the tight-knit nature of the Douglas County community, there are plenty of occasions on which Romine's Warriors find themselves being grilled about the upcoming team's potential.
"All the time," Claxon said. "I'll be going to a restaurant (and) people will be asking me how we're going to do this year, what our quarterback situation is looking like."
"You're just able to look up (in game crowds) and see everyone who's played and everyone who's gone through the program," Branca added. "It feels like we have a little more pressure on our shoulders to go out and perform."
Should the Warriors fare well on the scoreboard, they'll likely spend some time in their school weight room afterward.
"We're always hyped up," Sanchez said. "The weight room is a really big part of football, so it just reminds us what we came from."
5. A look at the lineup
Junior Jordan Quinn, brother of recent Tuscola graduate and current Loyola Chicago men's basketball player Jalen Quinn, will take over starting quarterback duties after Peyton Armstrong's graduation.
Quinn is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, meaning he should be a bear for opposing defenses to bring down. He'll also play at defensive safety.
Senior Tyson Macaulay will be a rushing and receiving option, while Branca and Sanchez will start at receiver spots. Senior guard Chris Boyd is a reigning IHSA shot put state medalist.
Boyd and Claxon will play on both lines. Sanchez, Macaulay and fellow senior Tristan Gadomski operate at linebacker, and Branca and senior Ben Hornaday make up part of the secondary.
"You've got to have the mentality that you're going to be a state champion," Branca said. "You just have to have that kind of mindset."