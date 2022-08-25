We had Rockets athletes Will Cowan, Austin Langendorf and Hunter Duncan explain to us what they most appreciate about Unity's football program:
1. They'll be salty
And that's not a bad thing.
It hasn't received a ton of publicity, but 29th-year coach Scott Hamilton's bunch lugs around "a big old salt block" during the course of each season, according to the senior offensive guard Duncan.
Big is a relative phrase. Once the boys use their hands to imitate about how big this block of salt is, it becomes clear it isn't too cumbersome to bring to Unity's road games.
"Our motto is 'pound the salt,' and usually the senior captain linemen carry it out," Duncan said. "It's our good luck charm for every game. I know you get to keep it at the end of the year."
Duncan's initial reaction to learning of this practice, as one might expect, was shrouded in uncertainty.
"I was very confused what it was," he said. "I thought it was weird, but now I understand it."
"It'll just sit with us on the sidelines," added Langendorf, a senior linebacker.
"It has stuff written on it," Duncan continued. "Usually our catch phrase. Last year was 'all in,' and this year it's 'whatever it takes.'"
That's right. To go with the Rockets' motto, they also have a catch phrase. Langendorf credits senior running back Matt Brown for creating the latter.
"We just have a lot to prove (after) last year," Langendorf said, "since they're doubting that we can do it (again)."
2. Another state run?
The "it" Langendorf refers to, of course, is qualifying for the Class 3A state championship game.
Unity made its sixth IHSA state final appearance under Hamilton last fall, dropping a 35-7 decision to Byron at DeKalb's Huskie Stadium.
"Even though we lost, it was a great experience," Duncan said. "It sucked to lose, but it was great to go all that way and get that experience, especially to carry on to this year."
Cowan, a senior receiver and safety, made note of an interesting tradition the Rockets practice come playoff time, typically on Thursdays before games.
"We're all supposed to go for a run around town ... because we don't practice," Cowan said.
"It's when the coaches are looking over film and stuff," Duncan added. "They're kicking us out."
"But we all just go to the basketball court and have the D-line and O-line play basketball game," Cowan continued, "and we all just go nuts on the sidelines."
The previous season's pick-up basketball champion?
"D-line carried last year," Langendorf confirmed.
3. Bring them all together
The village of Tolono offers the largest population base from which Unity High can draw. But Philo, Sidney, Pesotum and Sadorus also contribute to the cause.
"People give us crap and say we have a ton of towns," Cowan said.
Cowan actually became a Rocket after transferring from Tuscola prior to his freshman year, giving him the chance to experience two robust prep football atmospheres in his young life.
"Different people, same kind of community," Cowan said.
Duncan describes Unity's Hicks Field as "like our church," especially during the school year's fall months.
"That's what the school runs off of," Duncan said. "Every Friday, everyone's talking about the football game. ... Everybody goes and has a great time."
4. It's been such a long time
High school football teams possess a limited duration for which they can keep powerhouse teams together. The same doesn't go for coaching staffs.
Hamilton has been the Rockets' top dog since 1994, bringing the Rockets all six of their state runner-up finishes in that stretch. Defensive coordinator Dave Fink also has been part of those six seasons.
Tony Reetz and Rich Bonnell have been involved with five of them, and Patrick Striegel is linked to four.
"Coach Hamilton is a great coach," Cowan said. "He puts his faith in you and (other) kids."
"He'll go down as one of the best coaches in Illinois history, no doubt," Duncan added. "And the rest of the coaching staff is like a puzzle. It all fits together."
5. A look at the lineup
Thirteen starting spots on last season's state-qualifying Unity lineup have been vacated via graduation. That includes quarterback, with fall 2021 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Blake Kimball exhausting his prep eligibility.
Senior Cale Rawdin, a longtime backup option, will get to take the quarterbacks reigns. He has an incumbent starting running back alongside him in Brown, but four-fifths of the offensive line will look different. Duncan will be joined by some combination of seniors Mason Perry and Jacob Maxwell, junior Zach Renfrow and sophomores Jaden Dene and Kalen Shoot.
The Rockets' defensive front still contains senior maulers Nick Nosler and Kyus Root, while senior Camdin Mette moved from the line to cornerback. Senior linebacker Boden Franklin also is a returning starter.
"We're just going to come out, do what we did last year," Cowan said, "just keep the tradition going."