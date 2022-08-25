We had Tigers athletes Francis Kabu Jr. and Aveon Vann plus interim coach Curtis Blanden Sr. explain to us what they most appreciate about Urbana’s football program:
1. Forging a new path
Urbana football is in the midst of significant upheaval. The program canceled its 2022 varsity schedule earlier this month, less than a week after appointing Blanden to his role following the accepted resignation of second-year leader Edmund Jones.
Discussing traditions, therefore, is difficult with the remaining Tigers. The roster hasn’t been large enough to consistently contend for varsity playing time, and the team has seen three head coaches in its last three seasons.
Not to worry. The older athletes still around have that topic on their minds.
“It’s our job to pass down traditions onto the younger generation, so unfortunately we might have to create new traditions,” said the junior Vann. “But that’s going to be for the better. Every tradition started somewhere, so I feel like that’s a good space. If we can start a new tradition, we can lead a new program.”
The senior Kabu said he’d like to see Urbana carry a typical varsity custom to its junior varsity-only showcases this fall.
“The run-out,” Kabu said. “Before every home game, we’d pile up (at the edge of the field), and then we’d say a chant and the band plays and we just run out. (We should) keep that tradition alive and keep that going, because it gets the crowd and everybody hyped.”
2. Retaining some positives
Although Jones departed the Tigers’ program under dubious circumstances, his former players will attempt to carry some of what he taught them to their upcoming JV campaign.
“We did a lot of skill position-type stuff,” said Kabu, who previously has been a receiver. “But also, a lot of us have to put in work separately as well, because you can’t just come to practice and not do work on the side.”
Vann said he had the opportunity to attend a few college camps with Jones.
“I did have the privilege to go with him and see other players, how other players train,” Vann said. “We just see how far our opponent is ahead of us, and so we have to catch up.”
3. Recruiting practices
There’s nowhere to go but up for the Tigers when it comes to obtaining enough athlete participation to consider varsity play a viable option.
Returnees like Kabu and Vann recognize they reside on the ground level of this effort.
“Just seeing them around the school ... it’s like, ‘You should come play for us,’” Kabu said. “Having some people come out and work with us, just to see how they like it, and then coming out for the actual season (is what we want).”
“I feel like most people, if they see Urbana and they actually see the amount of work we’re putting in, that’ll actually start to make it better,” Vann added. “Because we just need numbers. That’s all.”
4. Tapping into their roots
Blanden seeks to bring more current high-schoolers into the Tigers’ fold. Simultaneously, he wants Urbana stars of the past to embrace their alma mater’s football program.
“There’s former players who have contacted me. I tell them, ‘You need to come back. They need to see you,’” Blanden said. “We’re dealing with the generation that has to be shown in order for them to believe it. ... Don’t just say you have pride in Urbana or buy tickets. Come out and see the kids.”
Kabu remembers taking in varsity Tigers contests at McKinley Field during his younger years.
“It was quite a sight,” he said. “I never imagined myself being here playing football. Now that I’m actually here, I can feel what they felt, go through what they went through.”
Even with Urbana’s JV games likely to transpire on Monday nights this fall, Vann is hopeful community members will fill the home bleachers.
“It can really encourage some people ... to put themselves toward the program as well,” Vann said.
5. A look at the lineup
With the uncertainty surrounding the Tigers as well as their late-in-the-summer coaching change, it’s easier for Blanden to speak in generalities about his possible lineup.
“They have been through a lot,” Blanden said of his athletes. “But they’ve responded well. I’m just going to be always leaning on them upperclassmen to pull the freshmen forward and the sophomores forward, and showing them what the program is going to be as well as showing them what the program can be.”
Kabu and Vann seem ready to accept the responsibility that comes with helping Blanden oversee this very young group through murky waters.
“Just by being here, it’s memorable,” Vann said. “You see all the young players out here. If they’re not quitting, then we can’t quit. That’s the mindset I have.
“If I see all these young underclassmen, they come out here, they’re working their (butts) off, they’re busting everything, they’re training, (then) we can’t do nothing less.”