We had Blue Devils athletes Luke Zimmerman, Carson Block and Dalton Logan fifth-year coach Heath Wilson explain to us what they most appreciate about Villa Grove's football program:
1. Sufficient fanfare
When the first season of Villa Grove High School football played out during the 1917-18 academic year, it's unlikely the Blue Devils' athletes arrived on the field with much pomp and circumstance.
Flash forward to the present, and the Villa Grove community makes sure its gridiron grinders are well appreciated.
"We have a fire truck entrance to our blow-up helmet," said Logan, a senior offensive tackle. "Basically the whole town is there."
This helmet is like something one might see at a college sporting event, giving players the chance to plunge through an inflatable recreation of the program's royal blue-and-gold headwear.
"It's an adrenaline rush, for sure," said Zimmerman, a senior running back and linebacker. "When the (fire truck) siren goes off, you know it's game time. You get in the zone. When you get into that helmet, there's some Metallica song blaring, so you know you're ready to play football at that point."
2. Feed them more
Wilson is a big proponent of frequent team meals, having his athletes gather two to three times per week during the season for some bonding time over food. Wednesdays and Thursdays are the go-to days for such events.
"Every other Wednesday we have another team dinner, usually at Coach's house. We're grateful that he opens that up for us," Zimmerman said. "His wife always cooks for us. The food is delicious, and we love it."
Zimmerman and Block, a senior lineman, opt for macaroni and cheese as their go-to food at team dinners. Logan is more of a sweets guy, it seems, saying Wilson's wife bakes incredible chocolate chip cookies.
"We're all coming together," Logan said. "If anyone needs help, we're there for each other."
3. Growing up a Blue Devil
That penchant for helping extends beyond the football field.
Zimmerman lives on a farm, and he recalls Villa Grove footballers of the past assisting his family with one key chore.
"A lot of the varsity players would come bale hay for us over the summer," Zimmerman said. "I remember really growing a connection with those guys, and they would always be coming from weightlifting.
"It was the coolest thing ever, because they were always so nice to me, and I want to be one of those guys one day. I want to play Villa Grove football. That's what really inspired me."
The Blue Devils have found ways to pick up one another while the scoreboard clock is running, too. Block remembers one such moment in particular, watching from the sideline as older brother Connor was Villa Grove's offensive center.
"My freshman year, Cumberland game," the younger Block said. "Liam Barr threw about a 60-yard pass to Keagan Patterson to win the game. It was pretty crazy, because my brother messed up the snap.
"He threw the snap over (Barr's) head, then (Cumberland) recovered it. Then I think we picked it off or they fumbled it again, and then Liam Barr came in and threw a touchdown pass to win the game."
4. Bring it home
The majority of Villa Grove football's all-time IHSA postseason appearances have been earned since 2007, including three under Wilson's charge.
But the Blue Devils are seeking their first playoff victory since 2015, which just so happens to be the last time they hosted a postseason game as well.
"A home playoff game — that's what we want," Zimmerman said. "Yeah, we've made the playoffs a lot, but it's never been a, 'Woah, they're going to make a run.' We've just been there. We haven't been the team to beat. That's what we really want to be."
Wilson appreciates his players' drive and believes they have the tools to accomplish their goals.
"This team has a lot of passion. We have a huge junior class. ... We've got a really good senior class of leadership," he said. "Our goal is to get a home playoff game (and) compete for a conference championship, which I think is very doable for this group."
5. A look at the lineup
Villa Grove's offense projects to contain more upperclassmen than its defense, according to Wilson.
Along with Zimmerman, Block and Logan, 12th-graders Robert Francher (receiver), Parker Stevens (receiver) and Connor Black (tackle) are likely to get a starting nod. Senior Peyton Smith will rotate at another tackle position with Logan.
Junior Layne Rund used to catch passes from Barr, and now he'll succeed Barr as the starting quarterback. Rund also will play defensive back.
Zimmerman, Block, Stevens and lineman Garrett Dale are the defense's senior leaders. Sophomores Kyle Krause (lineman) and Lukas Shadwick (linebacker) are expected to see starting time also.
"We're just a hard-nosed, small-town football team that loves our community," Wilson said. "We just like to have our name out there that Villa Grove does things right."