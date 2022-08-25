We had Warriors athletes Anthony Shervino, Dominick Thomas and Clay Smith first-year coach Max Fransen explain to us what they most appreciate about Watseka's football program:
1. Shining bright
Fransen has served as a coach for the Illinois State football program and also spent time on high school staffs at Herscher and Tri-Valley. He's seen plenty of quality football along the way.
He's looking for more of the same at Watseka, where the Warriors were unable to complete their varsity schedule last fall.
One motivator to improve his new squad's standing is the diamond program.
Fransen offers diamond-style helmet stickers to his athletes for success in attendance, community service and grades. Obtaining all three of those garners a fourth diamond sticker.
"You earn it, and it's really nice to get them," said Shervino, a senior wing back and linebacker.
"Diamonds don't start out as diamonds — they start off as coal, which is dirty and messy," Fransen added. "After a lot of time and pressure, they become diamonds. So that was our theme throughout the summer."
2. Out in the town
It hasn't proven too difficult for the Warriors to obtain their community service diamond sticker this summer.
"This lady needed her yard trimmed up, so we'd go out and do that," said Thomas, a senior offensive guard and linebacker. "Whatever anybody needs. ... Football really brings us all together. Us as a football team, we go out and we help the community. So I think it'd be a really big change if we didn't have that."
Watseka residents are sure to pay it back to their football athletes with support for the program.
"Cowbells are a big thing. ... Our announcer (Troy Simpson) usually screams 'first down' every single time," Shervino said. "Just a great environment."
"You really can't go anywhere without hearing something about Watseka football. It's crazy," added Smith, a junior lineman. "It's a really big motivator, and you realize just how much of a culture you're in and how much influence you have on your community."
3. Let's play a game
Fransen has heavily emphasized team-building exercises during his relatively short time with the Warriors.
And his athletes are very much enjoying the concept.
In fact, each of these three players was able to name a different game of Fransen's that they've most had fun with so far.
"We did one where we had to run out and find puzzle pieces, bring them back and make a puzzle. They had different (questions on them) like, 'What color crayon would you be?'" Thomas said. "And Coach Fransen would pull two people up, and we'd have to answer (that question) about each other."
"Polish football has been one of the funnest things," Smith added. "Four guys are 10 yards apart, and you've got to kick (the ball) a total of 5 yards. And if you catch it or it bounces and you catch it, your team gets a point. But if you miss, their team gets a point."
"I remember going inside our weight room, and one of us had to be blindfolded," Shervino contributed. "We got put into teams, and the other person had to tell them how to drive an RC vehicle.
"And then the coaches surprised us after that by telling us to go outside, and they all threw water balloons at us. I wasn't expecting that."
4. Showing appreciation
Shervino said communication is a strong point of the Warriors' ranks leading into a new season.
Meanwhile, Thomas mentioned his gratitude toward Fransen for trusting returning players, after last season's schedule ended in Week 5 because of a shorthanded roster.
"I love him giving us an opportunity," Thomas said.
How are these two topics related?
"We're really trying to enforce team love. That was a four-letter word that made them uncomfortable for a little bit," Fransen said. "Once we sat down ... and talked about it, then now they're saying it. It made me proud to listen to them."
5. A look at the lineup
Watseka's manpower situation appears stronger than what it was faced with last fall, though some younger players will fill starting roles.
That isn't the case at quarterback, with senior Brady Walwer in charge of the offense. Some combination of Shervino, juniors Zander Stano, Evan LaBelle and sophomore DaVinicci Lane will be tasked with rushing the ball, while the Warriors' offensive line includes a mix of ages — the youngest being sophomore center Eli Shay.
Fransen said there is a battle for starting jobs on his defensive line. Shervino, Thomas, Smith, Shay (lineman), LaBelle (linebacker), Walwer (safety) and Lane (cornerback) are among those anticipated to suit up on both sides of the ball.
"Just being there for each other, that would really prove (our season to be a success)," Shervino said. "Everyone wants to win, but I would rather improve."