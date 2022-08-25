We had Tigers athletes Justin Slazas, Landen Haurez and Jonah Smith plus 29th-year coach Guy Goodlove explain to us what they most appreciate about Westville's football program:
1. The nicest field around?
Goodlove's guys certainly think they can stake a claim to that.
Westville's new turf field debuted last season during the Tigers' 14-12 victory over Oakwood in Week 6. Along with revamped bleachers and a large videoboard.
"The first game on the new turf, that was a big game," said Haurez, a senior receiver and defensive back. "There was nowhere to sit. There were people surrounded all the way around the track. Pretty much standing room only. it was just electric."
Goodlove said the high school now is offering classes that will allow kids to learn more about using technology such as that videoboard.
"I didn't know that," said Smith, a senior running back and linebacker. "It's nice to be out there, nice to have these new jerseys and new facility. Just nice to have all of this. ... It feels good to start something new."
The jerseys are fresh leading into Westville's 2022 campaign. Haurez, Smith and Slazas, a senior lineman, attended The News-Gazette's media days event wearing clean white tops.
"With these younger kids seeing the new facilities, the new jerseys, everything, I think it'll give them a lot more motivation to get in as freshmen," Haurez said. "Work hard, eventually be underneath the lights in front of the whole crowd."
2. Remembering the past
Another aspect of this revitalized Westville football facility is seen in its entranceway.
Along with iron gates and a Tiger statue, there is now what Goodlove describes as a "monument" to previous Westville football squads.
"Bronze plates of all the teams that have made the playoffs, so that's something to shoot for," Goodlove said. "Nobody remembers who makes all-county or all-conference. I couldn't tell you who made it last year. That's not important. But I can tell you who put a plate out on that Tiger monument."
Goodlove recalls athletes being more concerned about their individual end-of-season honors when he first started as Westville's head coach back in 1995.
His approach to the topic is simple.
"Why don't you worry about something important," Goodlove said, "and that's learning the fundamentals. Learning about, when you touch the football, catch the darn thing. The other things take care of themselves."
3. Love for ’love
Goodlove's ongoing tenure is tied for the longest among active IHSA football coaches in The News-Gazette's coverage area, matching that of Unity's Scott Hamilton.
So when Slazas says the first thing that comes to his mind when he's asked about Westville football is "Coach Goodlove," it's a more than reasonable response.
Goodlove's reply?
"Aw," he said with a grin.
"When we first started coming here for lifting eighth-grade year, he's the first person I saw and started talking to," Slazas said.
Slazas answered in the affirmative when asked if Goodlove was an intimidating presence to the eighth-grade version of Slazas.
"Only when you're doing the wrong thing," Goodlove retorted.
4. Save it for the finish
The Tigers aren't big on catch phrases under Goodlove, but they do have an overall ideal that the coach hopes his players strive toward.
"At the end of the third quarter, everybody holds up a four (on their fingers)," Haurez said. "Fourth quarter is ours."
"The one thing I always tell our team, we have to be mentally tough," Goodlove said. "We have to be relentless. We have to be physical. And we have to be a fourth-quarter team. If we do those four things, then the victories and winning will take care of itself."
5. A look at the lineup
Haurez and Slazas both said Westville will display some quickness in its on-field product this fall. Smith cited freshmen Landen Coon and Garrett Hatcher as providing a speed boost to a roster that graduated 15 players in the offseason.
Junior Drew Wichtowski grabs the quarterback role from outgoing athlete Julian Ledesma. Seniors Houston Bryant and Craig Johnson boast sufficient varsity experience out of the backfield, and seniors Haurez, Smith and Ethan McMasters are steady pass-catching targets.
Both of the Tigers' lines are filled with older players, which will be important with the departures of standouts Bryce Burnett and Rylee Edwards.
Slazas and seniors Hayden Weaver, Tre Ramirez and Grayson Goble are expected to play both ways in the trenches. Junior offensive lineman Cade Schaumburg will do the same, but he'll be a defensive linebacker. McMasters and Haurez are among the secondary options on defense.
"I bet we've got another good chance at going, getting to the playoffs again this year," Smith said.
"It's definitely motivation," Haurez added. "We just take it one week at a time, focus on our opponent one week at a time, and we'll be alright."