ARCOLA PURPLE RIDERS
Coach: Cara Roberts (fifth season).
2021 season record: 13-9, lost in Class 1A sectional round.
Key returnees: Keira Hohlbauch (Jr., P/INF); Ariana Warren (Sr., INF/OF).
Key departures: KayLee Hohlbauch (P/INF, graduation); Delaney Melton (C/INF/OF, graduation).
ARGENTA-OREANA BOMBERS
Coach: Jeff Hollon (third season).
2021 season record: 17-4-1, lost in Class 1A sectional round.
Key returnees: Michelle Hollon (Sr., P/INF); Hannah Perkins (Jr., INF); Miriah Powell (So., P/INF).
Key departure: Cassi Newbanks (P, graduation).
ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC TROJANS
Coach: Gary Duden (seventh season).
2021 season record: 6-14, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Kyla Bullington (Jr., P/INF); Laney Duden (Jr., INF); Denley Heller (Sr., P/INF); Cami Saltsgaver (Jr., UTIL).
Key departure: Jess Goulding (C, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are returning eight starters from last season's team. We lost four seniors who were great leaders for our team. Our goal this season is to be in the top tier of the Vermilion Valley Conference and get to a regional championship game. Our biggest struggle is consistent pitching and defense. I was pleased with our overall hitting, but defensively we have to improve and I think we have the players to make that happen. Obviously staying healthy is the big key. If we can ride the storm until Bullington gets back (from a knee injury), I feel we will have a really good season. If there's any setback on her injury we will have to have huge production from various players to have a good season. It's next player up mentality." — Gary Duden
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND KNIGHTS
Coach: Jerry Lane (eighth season).
2021 season record: 22-5, placed fourth in Class 1A.
Key returnees: Cheyenne Chupp (Sr., 1B); Charley Condill (Jr., C); Alisha Frederick (Jr., SS); Ryli Kauffman (Sr., UTIL); Kailee Otto (Jr., 3B).
Key departure: Makenzie Brown (P, graduation).
Season outlook: "Very experienced team after losing two players from last year's fourth-place finisher in 1A state. So our goals are pretty lofty. Our specific goals are winning the conference, winning the regional and advancing as far as we can in the state tournament. I don't feel these goals are out of reach." — Lane
BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Terry McCord (third season).
2021 season record: 10-10, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Natalie Clapp (Jr., OF); Mikayla Cox (Jr., OF); Alyvia Jackson (Sr., P/C/3B); Ella Myers (So., SS).
Key departures: Gada Bryant (C, graduation); Laynee Dickison (P, graduation); Aniston Myers (1B, graduation).
Season outlook: "The general outlook for the 2022 BHRA softball season is very positive. We have several returning players to cover many open positions. Because of that, I feel we will be fundamentally sound defensively. Our unknown will be starting pitching and catching. BHRA has four different girls who are very capable of becoming a consistent starting pitcher and throwing many innings. There are at least two different girls who are very capable of leading from behind the plate in the catcher's position. The in-house competition for these spots will be fun. I have two goals for the team. First and foremost is to take care of each other on and off the field. This is the priority of our team concept and communication. Second is to push our veteran players to mentor our younger players. These goals are part of the culture we want to continue to build with BHRA softball. This is only my second full season as the Blue Devils' softball coach, and I've had the privelege of learning so much from previous coach Mike Stephens. Coach Stephens not only knew the Xs and Os of the game but the relationships and growth of players. The team is very capable of competing for and achieving a Vermilion Valley Conference title. The competition will be tough, but if we play to our ability and work hard in practice the sky's the limit. There is always the possibility of making a deep postseason run if we can work hard, pitch smart, play the defense we are capable of and get the bats hot at the right time." — McCord
BLUE RIDGE KNIGHTS
Coach: Jennifer Zimmerman (first season).
2021 season record: 13-5, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnee: Ashlyn Voyles (Sr., C/UTIL).
Key departures: Sydnee Evans (P/INF/OF, graduation); Avery Place (P, graduation).
CENTENNIAL CHARGERS
Coach: Lindy Corrigan (sixth season).
2021 season record: 7-7, lost in Class 3A regional round.
Key returnees: Kate Kroencke (Sr., OF); Avery Loschen (Jr., SS); Madisyn Schrad (Jr., C/OF).
Key departures: Leonila Liong (P/INF/OF, graduation); Leah Luchinski (P/INF, graduation); Jadyn Mattfolk (C, graduation); Meagan Wyss (1B, graduation).
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT/DECATUR LUTHERAN BRONCOS
Coach: Monica Hall (first season).
2021 season record: 1-12, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Jazzi Hicks (Jr., 3B); Haylei Simpson (So., C); Serena Throneburg (Sr., P); Skye Tieman (So., SS).
Key departure: Hannah Hayes (2B, graduation).
Season outlook: "We are really looking forward to this season to continue to build our program. We lost only one senior from last season, so our younger players gained valuable experience on the field. We will have five seniors on this year's team, so we will have a good mix of experienced players and up-and-coming talent. We are also welcoming ladies from LSA in Decatur this year as we have a co-op with them as well. We would like to be .500 for the season, building from last year's one win. We would like to be competitive in the regional series." — Hall
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL MAROONS
Coach: Mike Williams (second season).
2021 season record: 4-19, lost in Class 3A regional round.
Key returnees/newcomers: Kaitlyn Helm (Fr., C/SS); Tayten Hunter (So., P/1B/RF); Alexa Sutton (Sr., P/1B); Alison Williams (Jr., C/OF).
Season outlook: "We return the majority of our varsity team from last season, and I think this is the most experienced team that Central has had in many years. We have several experienced pitchers, which gives us a chance to be competitive. Our goals for the program are pretty straightforward. We want to play competitive softball and give our best effort at all times. And we want to learn as much as we can about the game and ourselves. Our conference has some very competitive teams in it, as do our regional and sectional. Again, our goal is to play competitive softball and generate some opportunities to get wins." — Mike Williams
CHRISMAN CARDINALS
Coach: Leanna Christenberry (first season).
2021 season record: 0-7, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Maecy Johnson (Sr., P/INF).
Key departures: None.
CLINTON MAROONS
Coach: Andrea Rhoades (second season).
2021 season record: 3-14, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnee: Heidi Humble (So., INF).
Key departure: Savanah Clifton (C, graduation).
DANVILLE VIKINGS
Coach: Corey Pullin (10th season in current stint; also coach from 2001 through 2005).
2021 season record: 6-9, lost in Class 3A regional round.
Key returnees: Karli Johnson (Sr., INF); Saige Keller (Sr., INF); Allie Thurston (Sr., SS).
Key departure: Savannah Rudy (INF/OF, graduation).
FISHER BUNNIES
Coach: Ken Ingold (10th season).
2021 season record: 5-11, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Kylan Arndt (Jr., P/UTIL); Kallie Evans (Jr., SS);
Key departure: Leah McCoy (C, graduation).
Season outlook: "Our lone graduating senior was Leah McCoy, and she will be replaced by junior Kailey Max and freshman Maylie Evans, Kallie's sister. Other returning pitchers are juniors Abbie Stipp and Karsyn Burke. Our only senior is outfielder Riley Parks, and our only sophomore is outfielder Jenna Clemmons. We do have a good number of freshman players. We will have several young players that will need to contribute, so hopefully we can compete at the 1A level." — Ingold
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM BUFFALOES
Coach: Shelby Franzen (first season).
2021 season record: 6-10, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Lilli Hutson (Jr., INF); Makaelyn Lagacy (Jr., P/3B); J'Lynn Waltz (Jr., C/OF)
Key departures: None.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY FALCONS
Coach: Kara Smith (fourth season).
2021 season record: 2-11, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnee: Ashley Hyatt (Sr., UTIL).
Key departure: Lindsey Heinz (UTIL, graduation).
HERITAGE HAWKS
Coach: Patti Knott (first season).
2021 season record: 0-12, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnee: Paige George (Jr., C/INF).
Key departures: Malani Smithenry (graduation).
HOOPESTON AREA CORNJERKERS
Coach: Chelsea Ziegler (first season).
2021 season record: 2-8, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key departure: Emma Glotzbach (C, graduation).
Season outlook: "I feel that this group of girls has the potential to go far this season. I don't see any reason that we do not have a winning record in the regular season and make it further into the postseason, past regionals." — Ziegler
IROQUOIS WEST RAIDERS
Coach: Emily Parker (first season).
2021 season record: 2-18, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnee: Maggie Thorne (Sr., OF).
Key departure: Shelby Johnson (2B/SS, graduation).
LeROY PANTHERS
Coach: Doug Hageman (eighth season).
2021 season record: 20-12, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Emily Bogema (So., 3B); Molly Buckles (So., 1B/SS); Haley Cox (So., P); Karlee Eastham (Sr., P/SS); Callie Warlow (Sr., C).
Key departures: Tiffany Bargmann (CF, graduation); Danielle Bogle (SS, graduation); Lynsee Clow (2B, graduation).
Season outlook: "We lost three senoirs off last year's 20-win team. I believe this team can win 20 games again. I hope to be in the top half of what will ultimately be a really competitive Heart of Illinois Conference, and our program always hopes to compete for a regional title at the end of the year." — Hageman
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR BULLDOGS
Coach: James Heinold (first season).
2021 season record: 16-8, lost in Class 3A regional round.
Key returnees: Kayla McKinney (Jr., INF); Karley Yergler (Sr., P/INF).
Key departures: Ashley Campbell (C/OF, graduation); Aubrie Shore (P/INF, grauation).
MILFORD/CISSNA PARK BEARCATS
Coach: Alyse Morefield (fourth season).
2021 season record: 11-7, lost in Class 1A sectional round.
Key returnees: Kirstyn Lucht (Jr., P); Emmaleah Marshino (Sr., INF); Abby Storm (Soph., INF/OF); Brynlee Wright (Jr., C).
Key departures: Julia Bushnell (P, graduation); Jordin Lucht (CF, graduation).
Season outlook: "I am really looking forward to carrying our momentum from winning regionals into this new season. Our main goals are to have every player improve and work relentlessly to make themselves and each other better. I know our team is capable of having a winning record and winning regionals again." — Morefield
MONTICELLO SAGES
Coach: Lauren Richardson (fourth season).
2021 season record: 8-11, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Macey Hicks (Sr., P/OF); Lizzie Stiverson (Sr., SS); Addison Wallace (Sr., INF).
Key departure: Mackenzie Daniels (3B, graduation).
Season outlook: "Although this is Year 3 for our coaching staff in the program, this is the first full year that finally feels like normal. We are excited to play a full schedule of teams from all over central Illinois. We have a senior class that will make up most of our infield, and we'll really look for them to be leaders on and off the field. With that being said, we will face a tough conference schedule and look forward to being competitive every game no matter the opponent. We have the ability to be an offensive threat with our speed but also power. With two veteran Parkland commits on the infield (Stiverson and Wallace), we look to be very sound defensively." — Richardson
OAKWOOD COMETS
Coach: Lexi Smith (second season).
2021 season record: 4-13, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Savannah Nevitt (Sr., UTIL); Ashlynn Pinnick (Sr., C/OF); Alaina Rothwell (Sr., 1B/3B); Karsen Rupp (Sr., P/OF).
Key departures: Tiffany Paris (C, graduation); Lyrik Talbert (2B, graduation).
Season outlook: "I feel as though our outlook for Oakwood softball is a positive one. Being a second-year coach and learning what the girls were capable of last year, we can only go up. I am more acquainted with the team and know its abilities. My goal for the team is to win more games than we did last year. We are more than capable of making it past regionals. However, we will need to work as a team and take on one game at a time." — Smith
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA PANTHERS
Coach: Taylor Bauer (first season).
2021 season record: 13-4, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Lorena Arnett (Sr., CF); Carly Mutchmore (Sr., INF); Emma Steiner (Sr., P).
Key departure: Baylee Cosgrove (SS, graduation).
Season outlook: "After winning the Sangamon Valley Conference title last season, we are looking to compete in our new conference, the Illini Prairie. We will be a young team with only five upperclassmen, but I believe this team will be looking at an above-.500 winning percentage this season." — Bauer
PRAIRIE CENTRAL HAWKS
Coach: Molly Cagley (first season).
2021 season record: 5-11, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Katy Curl (Sr., P/LF); Kenna Skaggs (Sr., 2B).
Key departures: Ashley Fehr (C, graduation); Natalie Graf (SS, graduation); Briley Hoffman (P, graduation); Lyndie Shumaker (3B, graduation); Jenni Slagel (1B, graduation); Katelind Winterland (CF, graduation).
Season outlook: "This is my first year coaching varsity but my sixth season with the team. We are going to be a young team this year, but I still believe we can be over .500. As a coach, that's my goal for them every year. I believe setting small goals leads up to the bigger goal. So for us, I think building as a team, being confident and staying consistent with our regular season will get us to that winning record. But taking that momentum and landing our bigger goal, a regional championship, has been a long time coming. We have been close too many times, and we really want to get one of those under our belt." — Cagley
RANTOUL EAGLES
Coach: Myron Witruk (first season).
2021 season record: 5-12, lost in Class 3A regional round.
Key returnees: Emily Curtis (Jr., P/1B/3B); Mackenzie Tome (Sr., C/1B/3B); Nicole Vermillion (Jr., 1B/2B); Makenzy Walton (Sr., 2B/SS/OF).
Key departure: Bella Shields (C/SS, graduation).
Season outlook: "I'm optimistic we can have a good season. We are young, only having two seniors, but we have quite a few returning players including our main pitcher from last year, Emily Curtis. I think a lot of our success is dependent on staying healthy. Any key position injuries could have dramatic effects on the season. My goal this year is to finish above .500 for the season, which would be a pretty big improvement from our record last year. I think our team is capable of finishing above .500 for the season and possibly competing for a regional title." — Witruk
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN SPARTANS
Coach: Larry Sparks (fourth season).
2021 season record: 27-8, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Shayne Immke (Jr., 2B/SS); Peyton Jones (Jr., 2B/CF/RF); Kelsey Martlage (Sr., INF/OF/DH); Maggie Ward (Jr., P/3B).
Key departures: Sophia Martlage (P/1B, graduation); Audrey Short (OF, graduation); Kaylee Ward (INF/OF, graduation).
Season outlook: "The coaching staff at St. Joseph-Ogden is really looking forward to the upcoming season. We feel that our younger kids gained a lot of experience in 2021. We feel we should have a very competitive squad this season. Our goal at SJ-O is always to win the regional and compete with the very best for state hardware. Winning 27 games last year was a great season for most programs, but it was disappointing to those inside the Spartan program as winning a regional has become a tradition and a benchmark of success over the past 35 years. Our goal, as always, is to put another number on the fence regardless of who we play." — Sparks
ST. THOMAS MORE SABERS
Coach: Rush Record (third season).
2021 season record: 1-15, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Amelia Case (Sr., C); Grace Hardin (Jr., OF); Delaney Record (Sr., P); Emily Ritter (Sr., INF).
Key departure: Erin Henkel (graduation).
Season outlook: "We are focusing on preparing for May with a more balanced nonconference schedule. Our five seniors will provide the leadership to help get us there. We will be a small group of 10 but will love to compete and work hard throughout the season, getting ready for regional time." — Rush Record
SALT FORK STORM
Coach: Kalyn Learnard (first season).
2021 season record: 9-11, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Karlie Cain (Jr., 2B); Kendyl Hurt (Jr., P); Brynlee Keeran (Sr., C); Macie Russell (So., CF).
Key departures: Jaiden Baum (1B, graduation); Mackenzie Russell (P, graduation).
Season outlook: "We will be a semi-young team with only one senior. We have a lot of girls this year who will be new to the program, along with this year being my first as a head coach. I know we will have a group of girls who will come out, buy in and work hard." — Learnard
SULLIVAN
Coach: Tabitha Davis (fifth season).
2021 season record: 3-12, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Morgan Moll (Sr., 1B); Maddie Probus (Jr., P).
Key departure: Jerra Goad (CF, graduation).
Season outlook: "I have a pretty good outlook for this season. We have a strong freshman class coming in and only graduated one senior last season. We are definitely working toward a winning record this year and competing in the conference and postseason. We have several girls who have a lot of experience, and we are only going to improve upon previous years." — Davis
TRI-COUNTY TITANS
Coach: Scott Dosch (first season).
2021 season record: 1-9, lost in Class 1A regional round.
TUSCOLA WARRIORS
Coach: Lenny Sementi (21st season).
2021 season record: 23-1, lost in Class 2A sectional round.
Key returnees: Kerri Pierce (Sr., P/INF/OF); Taylor Musgrave (Sr., 2B); Isabelle Wilcox (Jr., P/OF).
Key departures: Jessie Martin (3B, graduation); Kaitlyn Reifsteck (P, graduation); Kendyl Ring (OF, graduation); Marissa Russo (C, graduation).
Season outlook: "Our outlook is the same every year. The goal is to be playing in June. This is a young team. We lost a lot of key players to graduation and now injuries, but this group should be able to produce runs and we will be a lot better late in the season than we are now." — Sementi
UNITY ROCKETS
Coach: Aimee Davis (eighth season).
2021 season record: 25-4, placed fourth in Class 2A.
Key returnees: Hailey Flesch (Sr., INF); Grace Frye (Sr., INF); Taylor Henry (Sr., P/INF); Maddie Reed (Sr., OF); Gracie Renfrow (Sr., OF); Reece Sarver (Jr., C/INF); Elise Swanstrom (Sr., SS); Ruby Tarr (So., C/INF).
Key departure: Taylor Joop (RF, graduation).
Season outlook: "Every year, we try to strive for something better. Obviously we are very pleased with last year, but there is always something more to chase. We have some of the same goals in winning the Illini Prairie and winning a regional. Our seniors are wanting to continue writing their story. They don't want to be done yet. So we are striving to be playing our best softball at the end of the season, to set us up for the best success we possibly can have. Being part of the coaching staff, we see the potential to get back to state. We still have to do the little things to get us there. I hope we can." — Davis
URBANA TIGERS
Coach: Bill Harmon (11th season).
2021 season record: 10-9, lost in Class 3A sectional round.
Key returnees: Abby Brown (Sr., P/INF/OF); Allison Deck (Sr., P); Halie Thompson (Jr., C/INF/OF); Lorelie Yau (So., SS).
Key departures: None.
VILLA GROVE BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Jeana Block (fifth season).
2021 season record: 12-14, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Kaylee Arbuckle (Sr., OF); Maci Clodfelder (Jr., 1B); Logan Lillard (So., P); Alison Pangburn (So., UTIL).
Key departures: Kyleigh Block (P/SS/OF, graduation); Addy Fisher (3B, graduation).
Season outlook: "We graduated two seniors last season. We have a strong sophomore class and expect to be competitive again this season. Conference and regional titles are goals we have discussed as a team. If we stay healthy, I think we can be well above .500 with a very tough schedule, playing some of the best teams in that area. That will prepare us to make some noise in the postseason. Junior Vanessa Wright was expected to fill some of the void at shortstop and outfield as well as pitching. Her bat has been strong in the past, and we expected that to continue. Unfortunately she had season-ending surgery and will not be able to play this season." — Jeana Block
WATSEKA WARRIORS
Coach: Barry Bauer (19th season).
2021 season record: 9-9, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Caitlin Corzine (Sr., P); Brianna Denault (So., C); Allie Hoy (Sr., CF); Sydney McTaggart (Sr., LF).
Key departures: Teagan Cawthon (C, graduation); Kennedy McTaggart (1B, graduation); Natalie Schroeder (SS, graduation).
Season outlook: "We have lost our MVP, our top RBI producer and our top run scorer. But I feel we have a good core of players returning to be very competitive this year. Competing in a new conference (the Vermilion Valley) will be challenging, and we look forward to having a postseason again and hope to compete for a regional title." — Bauer
WESTVILLE TIGERS
Coach: Randy Skaggs (second season).
2021 season record: 14-7, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Ariel Clarkston (Jr., 2B); Desi Darnell (Sr., P/SS/3B); Lydia Gondzur (Jr., C/INF); Rylee Jones (Sr., 1B); Abby Sabalaskey (So., P).
Key departures: Kierra Cox (1B/3B, graduation); Halle Douglas (CF, graduation).
Season outlook: "The outlook for this season is to build upon what we accomplished last season: a winning record and a conference championship. The postseason will continue to be extremely challenging, as Unity returns all of its starters except one from their fourth-place finish. The road to the state tournament also has St. Joe, Tuscola, Monticello, Maroa-Forsyth, Paris, Shelbyville, Clinton and more. I believe it is one of the toughest roads to the state tournament in the state." — Skaggs