RK., TEAM 2021 REC. PREPS COORDINATOR COLIN LIKAS’ COMMENT
1. Unity 25-4 Rockets return all but one player from a team that placed fourth in Class 2A last season, led by reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Taylor Henry. Should be a state threat again.
2. ALAH 22-5 Knights made a run to fourth place in Class 1A last year but graduated a massive part of that success in Makenzie Brown. ALAH still retains most of its talent from that state-trophy season.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 27-8 Spartans always are capable of making noise locally and statewide. Latest Spartans contingent is paced by Shayne Immke and will try to fend off rival Unity in Illini Prairie Conference action.
4. Urbana 10-9 A young group of Tigers last season earned program’s first regional title since 1987. Nearly all of that team returns this spring, fronted by the pitching and hitting talents of Allison Deck.
5. Argenta-Oreana 17-4-1 Bombers are in midst of a multi-year run of strong play and nearly knocked off ALAH during the previous postseason. Replacing Cassi Newbanks will be tough, but plenty of talent remains.
6. Westville 14-7 Tigers followed the lead of then-freshman pitching sensation Abby Sabalaskey last season and almost shocked Unity in the playoffs. Much of Westville’s roster returns for another go in 2022.
7. Mahomet-Seymour 16-8 Bulldogs are under a first-year coach in James Heinold after Lisa Ayers’ departure and will need to fill void left by multi-time All-Area first-teamer Aubrie Shore. Karley Yergler is an athlete M-S can build around.
8. Tuscola 23-1 Warriors are younger after strong senior class, led by Kaitlyn Reifsteck, helped team to 2021 regional title. Kerri Pierce, Taylor Musgrave and Illinois State commit Ella Boyer now are key pieces.
9. LeRoy 20-12 Panthers will keep themselves busy against a quality schedule while also bringing back a good bunch of seniors, juniors and sophomores who learned under and alongside an equally good Class of 2021.
10. Monticello 8-11 Sages showed flashes of promise amid a difficult 2021 slate and will have a veteran infield leading the way this time around. Could be a sleeper hit in the loaded Illini Prairie Conference.