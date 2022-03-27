Williams eyeing more medals, but Tuscola has other options
Plenty of local athletes are primed for a strong outdoor season, but Tuscola’s Alyssa Williams might be the one who receives the most attention. The Murray State signee is the reigning Class 1A state champion in the 100-meter dash, 200 and long jump, and there’s nothing to suggest the defending News-Gazette girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year will slow down in her senior year. But the Warriors also bring back junior Mia Hausmann, who placed sixth in the 1A state 800 relay along with Williams last season as Tuscola ranked fourth in the team standings. Freshmen Lia Patterson and Rylie Vanausdoll also could turn some heads, based on what they achieved in middle school. “We’re looking to have another strong year,” Tuscola coach Drew Sterkel said. “We are very young, but our numbers are growing, and we are looking to make some noise in the Central Illinois Conference.”
Hamilton is gone, but Spartans are staying in limelight
Kelly Johnson‘s St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ squad slotted into the No. 5 position in the 1A field last season and lost a stud athlete in Atleigh Hamilton to graduation. But the Spartans’ cupboard is far from bare, even with Hamilton competing at Illinois State now. Senior Ava Knap, a Gonzaga signee, and freshman Savanna Franzen should be distance-running forces. Seniors Kailyn Ingram, Ashlyn Lannert and Malorie Sarnecki and sophomore Helene Jones earned a fourth-place state medal in the 3,200-meter relay last season. Seniors Grace Schmitz, Hope Rajlich and Abby Behrens and sophomore Payton Carter all qualified for the previous state meet in at least one event. “I hope that we can come together as a team (and) try to put together meet lineups for success at regular-season meets,” Johnson said, “which will hopefully lead into getting as many events down to state as we can.”
The start of something big? Blue Devils sure hope so
When Eli Mojonnier won a state title last season in the 800-meter run at the Class 1A state meet and placed ninth in the 1,600, it gave Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin all of its points in the state tournament. And the Blue Devils should be racking up even more points in Charleston this May. Mojonnier, an Illinois State signee, is back. He, senior Emerson Thorlton and juniors Murphy McCool and Isaiah Tidwell made up a state-qualifying 3,200 relay tandem the previous year. With BHRA under the direction of new coach Nathan West, there seems to be some buzz surrounding the Blue Devils. “We have some amazing athletes walking the halls during the spring, from what I hear, and it’s my job to get them to come out for track and be excited about competing,” West said. “Bringing home a state trophy is definitely one of my goals, if we get the right athletes out and we can keep them healthy.”
M-S hopes to sustain success even without Shoaf in lineup
C.J. Shoaf is now working on his track and field craft at Illinois. But even without a Big Ten-caliber athlete at its disposal this spring, Keith Pogue‘s Mahomet-Seymour boys’ team is one to watch. Shoaf is gone after he won the high jump in Class 2A last season and earned state medals in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, but plenty of his former teammates return. Seniors Kyle Nofziger, Joseph Scheele and Jonah Singer constituted three-fourths of a seventh-place 3,200 relay unit. Pogue also speaks glowingly of senior sprinter Tyler Lewis, junior jumper Cole Marshall and junior sprinter Quenton Rogers. Pogue calls Rogers “the fastest boy sprinter to ever walk the halls of Mahomet-Seymour.” “All of these guys will be high state placers barring injury,” Pogue continued. “We will get as many guys down to state as possible and let the chips fall where they may for team scores.”
Rockets to reload as supporting cast takes on bigger roles
Tony Reetz‘s Unity girls’ team and Patrick Striegel‘s Unity boys’ program managed steady performances throughout the 2021 season. Some of the big names behind those efforts have graduated, but the expectation for success is still there. On the girls’ side, junior sprinter Kayla Nelson, sophomore hurdler Bri Ritchie and sophomore vaulter Caelyn Kleparski all are returning individual-event state qualifiers in Class 2A, while seniors Harper Hancock and Arianna Pruitt and junior Lauren Miller also competed at state. “We are looking to defend our Illini Prairie Conference title and hope to be in the running for a sectional championship,” Reetz said. “We have a strong group returning from last year and are adding some new freshmen talent.” The Rockets’ boys don’t possess that same IHSA state experience, but Striegel is high on seniors Liam Alt and Nathan Weakley, juniors Hunter Duncan and Jacob Maxwell and sophomore Jay Saunders. “We are looking forward to developing state-caliber athletes,” Striegel said. “Our team goal ... once championship season approaches (is to) score as many points as possible in each and every meet.”
Sages could prove dangerous in multitude of events
Cully Welter is accustomed to coaching successful Monticello athletic programs, and that should continue this spring. Five returnees — seniors Rachel Koon and Kyara Welter and juniors Mabry Bruhn, Estella Miller and Rose Talbert — were part of a cumulative nine Class 2A state berths last season, including a runner-up 3,200-meter relay and a seventh-place 1,600 relay. Talbert (fourth in the 400) and Bruhn (eighth in the 3,200 and ninth in the 1,600) also won state medals. Seniors Ed Mitchell, Peyton Scott and Jacob Tackett and sophomore Rylan Good also suited up in the boys’ state showcase for the Sages last season and are back in 2022.
With Dixon in fold, Eagles should continue soaring
The first athlete who comes to mind when discussing Rantoul track and field these days is junior Brianna Dixon. Rightfully so, considering she’s the defending Class 2A 100-meter hurdles state champion and placed third in the high jump last season. She’ll continue to dazzle crowds this season, both in Charleston and beyond. Coach Mitch Wilson‘s Rantoul boys are bringing back even more state experience from the previous season. Senior KeJaun Caradine placed sixth in the previous Class 2A state triple jump. He and seniors Avontay Anderson and Gary Lawson also made up three-fourths of an eighth-place 1,600 relay team. The Eagles also retain their entire state-advancing 800 relay foursome — the aforementioned three plus senior Tayon Swift — and most of a state-competing 3,200 relay unit — senior Nathan Kelley and juniors Caleb Neitzel and Aiden Pacunas. “The 2022 season is very optimistic for us,” Wilson said. “We are looking forward to some big things on the track and in the field this year.”
Panthers shifting down as James and Johnson lead way
Paxton-Buckley-Loda track and field — led by Dustin Franckey on the boys’ side and Sydney Porter on the girls’ side — is moving down from Class 2A to Class 1A for this year’s postseason. That should make an already-competitive 1A state field even more competitive. Senior Ryder James claimed fourth place in last year’s boys’ 2A 3,200-meter run and eighth in the 2A 1,600 run, and the Missouri signee is fresh off winning a 1A state title last November in cross-country. Junior Trixie Johnson was the sixth-place finisher in the girls’ 800 in 2A. The Panthers will be tested simply by residing in the Illini Prairie Conference for the first time this season, and that should benefit them come the postseason.
Forging a follow-up to history, Tigers lean on experience
Forrest Farkohi‘s Urbana boys’ team made history last season by giving the program its first team state trophy since 1942, via a share of third place at the Class 2A state meet. Most of the individuals who generated those state points have since graduated, leaving behind senior Sam Lambert, junior Jackson Gilbert and sophomore Cedric Sabin as the Tigers’ returning state qualifiers. Gilbert did achieve a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash in 2A and earned a state championship alongside Sabin in the 400 relay, but there definitely are some question marks about this Urbana team that didn’t necessarily exist at this time last year.
More athletes to watch on the area girls’ scene
Numerous local state medalists from the previous campaign already have been mentioned in this space. And they’re far from the only ones still with a shot to gain some more hardware this spring. The following area athletes also stood on a state podium last season and could do so again: Argenta-Oreana senior Heidi Heldt (eighth in the Class 1A 800-meter run), Judah Christian sophomore Aleigha Garrison (ninth in the 1A 3,200), Uni High senior Cadi Hu (sixth in the 1A 300 hurdles), Uni High junior Kate Ahmari (fifth in the 1A 3,200), Uni High seniors Ella Greer, Zoey Muller-Hinnant and Vivia Nguyen (ninth in the 1A 400 relay) and the quartet of Greer, Muller-Hinnant, Ahmari and Hu (fifth in the 1A 1,600 relay).
More athletes to watch on the area boys’ scene
While we’re mentioning local state medalists of the previous season, let’s not forget about the boys. The following athletes received a medal in 2021 and could do so again in 2022: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Max Allen (fourth in the Class 1A 200-meter dash), ALAH’s Allen and junior Mason Allen (fifth in the 1A 800 relay), Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman senior Karson Lewsader (second in the 1A high jump), Prairie Central junior Dylan Bazzell (tied for ninth in the 2A high jump), St. Joseph-Ogden seniors Braden Clampitt (sixth in the 1A 400 relay) and Jonathan Poulter (third in the 1A 800 relay), St. Thomas More junior Cabott Craft (sixth in the 1A long jump), Tuscola junior Chris Boyd (third in the 1A shot put) and Uni High senior Ivan Favila (fourth in the 1A pole vault).
Coach speak
From Arcola to Watseka, area leaders weigh in:
“I am very excited about the season this year. ... One of our goals this year is to win the (Lincoln Prairie) conference meet as a team. Another goal we have is to qualify for state in some relays and have some individual qualifiers as well. I definitely think our team can achieve these goals.”
Arcola boys’ coach Tommy Eddelman
“We are still a pretty young team this year. Despite our youth, we should be very competitive in our conference. We should have an excellent chance at a top-three finish as a team at our conference meet. I also expect to have two to three athletes competing to get to the state meet. Our goal is to gel as a team and push each other to get better.”
Arcola girls’ coach Adam Reel
“We have some very good returning underclassmen, but I’m not sure how many actual girls I will have this season. With those returning, we have a state-qualifying 800-meter relay from last season, so I hope we can continue with that this year. As a team, I feel that we can score points in the field and on the track much better than we did last year.”
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls’ coach Susan Kentner
“With six girls, we managed to place third overall out of 11 teams in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet and fifth in the sectional last year. Losing a thrower and main intermediate-distance runner hurts a bit, but as of now, we have eight going out, which is better than last year.”
Blue Ridge girls’ coach Evan Miles
“Having only lost one senior this year, we are hoping to compete for the top spots in the county and conference meets.”
Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ coach Chris Ridgeway
“Our school and track team are so small that competing as a team in meets is not a focus for us. Our goals are more for each individual to improve from last season and week-to-week. Last school year was our first in track and field, which was a great experience but allows for a lot of new school records to be set this year.”
Champaign Academy High coach Kyle Hummel
“We are so excited for this season. With the abbreviated season last year, our team looked a lot different — we only had 19 athletes out. This season, we currently have 19 freshmen on our roster. We think our team is capable of bringing home the Central Illinois Conference championship trophy and advancing several athletes and relays to state.”
Clinton girls’ coaches Rachel Lyons and Leann Sosamon
“We are excited that this is the first season in several years that we are able to have both an indoor and outdoor season, and are looking forward to having a full season for greater development. Our team has grown this year and is well-rounded with a variety of under- and upperclassmen.”
Fisher coaches Neil Bidner and Cassie Mitchem
“I am looking forward to my first year as head coach of the girls’ team. As an assistant the last few years for both the girls’ and boys’ teams, I got to be around all the athletes. They have worked very hard to compete and get better every year. I expect that to continue with both teams and am excited to see where this takes us.”
Hoopeston Area girls’ coach Ron Cade
“We have only three four-year seniors on the team, so our goal is basically building and growing. Our team potentially looks very solid. We are a small team with a handful of young newcomers. We have a pretty solid scoring base across 15 events, if we can find a deep enough balance for our relay groups. Hopefully, our rookies can fill in a lot of gaps for us.”
Prairie Central boys’ coach Joe Sieving
“Our goal is to finish in the top three at every meet, including the conference meet. Last year, we were able to win five of our smaller meets, and that was a huge accomplishment for us. We finished fifth in the Central Illinois Conference. We were able to send two athletes on to the state meet last year and are looking to send even more than that this year.”
Sullivan girls’ coach Kali Taylor
“We are looking to maintain the tradition of being highly competitive that has long been established at Tuscola. If we get focus and leadership from our returners, everything we aspire to do should fall into place. We hope to place near the top of every invitational we attend. I’d like to think we’ll be one of the best in our league and sectional as well as able to qualify for state in several events.”
Tuscola boys’ coach Ryan Hornaday
“I have a great group of hard-working guys. I expect them to raise the level of the team to be higher than it has been in previous years. ... We had two (state) qualifiers last year, so if we can send that many or preferably more it would show that we are moving in the right direction. We can be one of the top teams in our conference.”
Villa Grove boys’ coach Jacob Griffith
“We have many newcomers to the boys’ program this year to go along with a few veterans. This team should be very competitive in meets and will have some solid relays. Our team goals are to finish in the top three at the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet and top five at the sectional.”
Watseka boys’ coach Rich Dickte
“This year is a bit of a rebuilding year, as we lost a couple of key contributing parts to last year’s squad. That being said, it will allow some new faces to step into roles and be able to contribute to the goals this team has. The challenge we have as a staff is discovering what roles our student-athletes will be best at — not only for the team, but for their individual success, as well.”
Watseka girls’ coach Troy Simpson