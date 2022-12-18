RK., TEAM REC. PREV. PREPS COORDINATOR COLIN LIKAS’ COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 32-4 1 Bulldogs didn’t lose to a local team through their entire season, and two of their defeats came in three sets versus Class 3A super-sectional qualifier Normal U-High, including one in a regional final.
2. St. Thomas More 31-8 4 Sabers came closest out of all area teams to make a state tournament, falling to Springfield Lutheran in a three-set Class 1A super-sectional. Won eight of their final nine matches overall.
3. Champaign Central 27-10 2 Maroons were bested by Normal West in a Class 3A regional final but still came away from this season as the Big 12 Conference regular-season champions, sweeping all 10 matches.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 28-9 3 Spartans overcame an up-and-down start to capture a Class 2A regional championship. Won 11 consecutive matches at one point in the season, finished 8-1 in Illini Prairie Conference.
5. ALAH 30-6 5 Knights earned a Class 2A regional plaque before stumbling to Class 2A super-sectional qualifier Pleasant Plains. Rattled off 24 victories in a row after 3-4 start, ended perfect in Lincoln Prairie Conference play.
6. Cissna Park 30-7 7 Timberwolves made it to a Class 1A sectional final before falling to Grant Park. Began the season with a 13-0 record and won all but two of their Vermilion Valley Conference matches.
7. Milford 26-6 6 Bearcats were stunned by Grant Park in a three-set Class 1A regional title match, ending an 11-match win streak in the process. Finished with just one loss in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
8. BHRA 23-9 9 Blue Devils were topped by St. Joseph-Ogden in a Class 2A regional final but excelled most of the season, including with an 8-0 opening stretch and with victories in 10 Vermilion Valley Conference matches.
9. Watseka 22-14 10 Warriors gave Cissna Park a fight before losing a three-set Class 1A regional final. Lost just one match in two sets after Sept. 19, also taking Milford, Grant Park and BHRA to three sets apiece.
10. Le Roy 20-10 NR Panthers made a strong push in Class 1A playoffs, winning a regional title by upsetting Salt Fork. Put together two five-match win streaks on the year, including one over the final two weeks.