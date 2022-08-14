Champaign Central Maroons
Coach: Justin Tomaska (third season).
Fall 2021 finish: 24-12 record, lost in a Class 3A regional final.
What is your outlook for the Maroons?Tomaska: “This team has so much talent. We have 10 returnees to varsity this season, and everyone had a great finish to their club season. We are placed in one of the toughest sectional complexes, so it will be a tough road this postseason. This team will definitely be up for the test of a deep postseason run.”
Who are some key athletes?Olivia Gustafsson, a senior setter, had 470 assists, 155 digs and 38 aces last season, and is entering her fourth season on the varsity. She is also a two-time first-team All-Big 12 seleciton. Meg Rossow is a senior middle blocker who had 129 kills, a .400 hitting percentage and 43 blocks last season. She was the only junior named to the The News-Gazette’s All-Area first team last season and was a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection. Bridget Cassady is a sophomore outside who had 147 digs and 21 aces last season as a defensive specialist. Cricker Wagner is a junior libero who had 180 digs and 27 aces a year ago, while Kindle Williams is a junior outside hitter who had a strong club season and should fill a starting role.
Heritage HawksCoach: Ryan Fitzgerald (second season).
Fall 2021 finish: 25-9-1 record, lost in a Class 1A sectional semifinal.
What is your outlook for the Hawks?Fitzgerald: “My junior and senior classes are well trained from their junior high experience, and from last year as well. It’s a group of very solid competitors. They also have started to gel and get along well. July workouts showed that, and that’s another reason our play improved.
“I don’t expect, nor do I want to peak in August or September. Rather, I think this team is on the same track as last year, where our play will really be at its top level come late September and all of October.
“Obviously, we have our eyes set on winning every night. That isn’t always going to be the case, but I think this team is capable of exactly what we were last year.
“The Lincoln Prairie is a tough volleyball conference. The top six to seven teams last year all finished with more than 20 wins in the regular season. There are no nights off with the high level of competition, which makes predicting a winner so tough. I think we will be right there with everyone again, and hopefully that means another shot at the regular-season title. We would love to take the next step and win the conference tournament this time around. And, of course, hoisting another regional championship plaque is the end goal. All of which, I think we are capable of.”
Who are some key athletes?Senior Brynna Wyant should factor into becoming a leader for the Hawks. Fitzgerald said she has a fast arm swing with a lot of power who can produce consistently around the net. Senior Adena Paul will also need to be a leader for Heritage, and she boasts a solid serve. Plus, Paul led the Hawks in blocks last season with 55. Mary Roland makes Heritage’s offense go, with the junior accounting for a single-season school record 781 assists last season. Junior Lilli Montgomery is expected to hold down the libero position again and add additional responsibilities to her arsenal this season. Juniors Destanee Morgan and Riley Miller, along with sophomore Gracie Tate, are also expected to contribute.
Mahomet-Seymour BulldogsCoach: Stan Bergman (fourth season).
Fall 2021 finish: 31-6 record, lost in a Class 3A regional final.
What is your outlook for the Bulldogs?Bergman: “Our outlook is hopeful. We are hoping to have fun and compete at a high level. We hope to win conference and get to a regional championship.”
Who are some key athletes?The Bulldogs graduated two middle hitters in Haylie Orton and Sophie Zerrouki, so they’ll need to be replaced. Plus, another middle in Talia Francom moved away, so who M-S uses there will be key. Senior setters Caylee Folken and Maddie Gaede will be counted on heavily, along with senior libero Libby Bodine. Bergman’s teams in the past, whether it when the veteran coach was leading programs at Rantoul, Centennial or St. Thomas More, have always had big hitters, so finding out what younger players M-S will use in those roles is a key question.
Milford BearcatsCoach: Michelle Wessels (third season).
Fall 2021 finish: 27-9 record, lost in a Class 1A super-sectional.
What is your outlook for the Bearcats?Wessels: “We will be a work in progress during the course of the season but we also can compete with any team that we play. We progressed fairly quickly this summer, which shows promise for the upcoming season. We are fortunate to have five players that all have experience at the varsity level and have experienced success the past couple of seasons, so we are hungry to continue that trend.
“We are working this preseason on the mental part of our game and becoming a very tight-knit group, with only five juniors and seniors. We hope to contend for a conference title in a very competitive Vermilion Valley Conference this season. We will be capable of another postseason run if we can stay healthy.”
Who are some key athletes?The Bearcats will need to replace their kills leader each of the last three seasons in Caley Mowrey and setter Emmaleah Marshino, but juniors Anna McEwen and Hunter Mowrey are key returnees. Both will contribute at outside hitter for Milford, with Jahni Lavicka expected to fill the setter role Marshino had last fall. Senior Brynlee Wright should also see her role increase at middle blocker this fall.
St. Joseph-Ogden SpartansCoach: Abby McDonald (15th season).
Fall 2021 finish: 27-5 record, lost in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
What is the outlook for the Spartans?McDonald: “We have a well-balanced team offensively and defensively this year. Several athletes will contribute, and they are a close group that works well together. They work hard and continue to improve every time they take the court.
“Our goals as a staff align with athletes. They want to improve each time they take the court, so they are playing to their fullest potential come postseason. Preseason is all about competing at a level that allows you to peak come October. These kids really buy into that, and we are looking forward to their development throughout the season.
“Our group this year works really well together. They communicate, compete and are dedicated to our program and one another. They are capable of playing a high level of volleyball.”
Who are some key athletes?Four-year starter Kennedi Burnett has graduated, along with setter Becca Steinbach, but the Spartans have multiple returnees from last fall’s team that added another regional title to the program’s trophy case. Addie Roesch is a junior outside hitter who has played since she was a freshman, along with another junior in middle hitter Rachel Divan. Shayne Immke is a senior outside hitter who was a freshman reserve on the 2019 SJ-O team that placed third in Class 2A. Peyton Williams, a junior outside hitter, and Taylor Hug, a senior setter, are also expected to fill vital roles this season for the Spartans.
St. Thomas More SabersCoach: Evan Hook (first season).
Fall 2021 finish: 41-1 record, won Class 1A state championship.
What is your outlook for the Sabers?Hook: “We have a lot of good returners. We’ve had some injuries. One of our main team leaders, Mallory Monahan, tore her ACL right before her last club tournament (about two months ago). Her leadership is just amazing. She’s like a co-coach. There’s a chance we might be able to get her back. It depends how fast it heals.
“Even though we’ve lost three starters in Caroline Kerr, Anna McClure and Colleen Hege, we’ve got a good, strong group replacing to fill the spots. There have been years where I’m a coach and that’s not the case. It’s like, ‘Oh, shoot, people are leaving.’ But this year, it’s a small group. With injuries right now, it’s down to eight (on varsity). Our expectation right now is to keep improving. Because of the injuries — we had two girls hurt their finger — right now, it’s getting the chemistry together because we’re running a new lineup. We’re going through it slow-speed right now, not off a live serve, just to get a feeling.
“I’m one of those coaches I want to have high expectations, but on the flip side I want to be in the moment. It’s a lot of pressure on them since they won a state title last season, and with that comes hard work, which we’re doing. During the summer we weren’t playing our greatest, and I’m like, ‘Everybody, take a deep breath. It’s going to take some work to get here.’ And I think it’s very, very doable.”
Who are some key athletes?Addie Kerr, Erin Henkel, Shannon Monahan, Cassidy Monahan, Claire Kennedy and Julia Johnson all played roles last season in helping the Sabers to their second state title. They’re all expected to contribute again. STM could have a new addition to the lineup, too, but a familiar face in the local high school sports scene: Maddy Swisher, a three-time N-G All-Area girls’ tennis player of the year, is expected to chip in on the volleyball court. It’ll all be needed since Caroline Kerr (Tennessee), McClure (Ohio State) and Hege (Illinois-Chicago) are about to start their Division I college volleyball careers.
Urbana TigersCoach: Anne Picklesimer (second season).
Fall 2021 finish: 7-20 record, lost in a Class 3A regional semifinal.
What is your outlook for the Tigers?Picklesimer: “I am optimistic and hopeful for a great season. I think we will be competitive and am happy to have Gwen Schiff returning. Pairing Gwen with Sammi Christman is going to allow us to be more flexible and adaptable in the front row. I want us to learn to work together as a team, stay positive throughout the entire season and be competitive.”
Who are some key athletes?Schiff should immediately give the Tigers a boost. A 6-foot junior right-side hitter who has generated interest from multiple Division I programs, she sat out last season because of a knee injury. Christman led Urbana in blocks and kills last season, but having Schiff back will take some of the pressure off Christman. Outside hitter Kenzie Sprague is the Tigers’ lone returning senior.