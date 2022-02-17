Listen to this article

Tournament schedule

Thursday

11 a.m. — Doors open to public.

Noon — Class 1A preliminaries.

Approximately 2:15 p.m. — Class 2A preliminaries.

Approximately 4:30 p.m. — Class 3A preliminaries.

6:45 p.m. — Class 1A and 2A championship quarterfinals.

Friday

7:30 a.m. — Doors open to public.

8:30 a.m. — Class 3A championship quarterfinals and first-round wrestlebacks.

Approximately 11 a.m. — Class 1A and 2A first-round wrestlebacks.

Approximately 1:30 p.m. — Class 1A-3A second-round wrestlebacks.

4:30 p.m. — State Farm Center cleared for night session.

6 p.m. — Doors open to public.

7 p.m. — Class 1A-3A championship semifinals.

Saturday

8 a.m. — Doors open to public.

9 a.m. — Class 1A-3A quarterfinal wrestlebacks.

11 a.m. — Class 1A-3A semifinal wrestlebacks.

1 p.m. — Class 1A-3A third- and fifth-place matches.

4 p.m. — State Farm Center cleared for night session.

4:30 p.m. — Doors open to public.

5:30 p.m. — Grand March of state finalists.

6 p.m. — Class 1A-3A championship matches (starting weight: 145 pounds).

Additional information

➜ Single-session tickets are $10-$12; full-tournament tickets are $50-$60.

➜ All-day parking is $12.

➜ State Farm Center uses a clear-bag policy for attendees.

➜ According to State Farm Center policy, the following items are allowed: “Clutches no larger than 4 1/2 inches by 7 inches; clear totes no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; 1-gallon clear plastic storage bags; clear drawstring bags no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches; binoculars without a case; cameras with a lens no longer than 4 inches; jackets; items related to a medical condition; diaper bags with a child.”

➜ According to State Farm Center policy, the following items are not allowed: “Bags larger than 4 1/2 inches by 7 inches, including purses and binocular cases; containers; laser pointers; banners; flags; signs; blankets; noisemakers; weapons; laptops; video recorders; monopods and tripods.”

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

