Tournament schedule
Thursday
11 a.m. — Doors open to public.
Noon — Class 1A preliminaries.
Approximately 2:15 p.m. — Class 2A preliminaries.
Approximately 4:30 p.m. — Class 3A preliminaries.
6:45 p.m. — Class 1A and 2A championship quarterfinals.
Friday
7:30 a.m. — Doors open to public.
8:30 a.m. — Class 3A championship quarterfinals and first-round wrestlebacks.
Approximately 11 a.m. — Class 1A and 2A first-round wrestlebacks.
Approximately 1:30 p.m. — Class 1A-3A second-round wrestlebacks.
4:30 p.m. — State Farm Center cleared for night session.
6 p.m. — Doors open to public.
7 p.m. — Class 1A-3A championship semifinals.
Saturday
8 a.m. — Doors open to public.
9 a.m. — Class 1A-3A quarterfinal wrestlebacks.
11 a.m. — Class 1A-3A semifinal wrestlebacks.
1 p.m. — Class 1A-3A third- and fifth-place matches.
4 p.m. — State Farm Center cleared for night session.
4:30 p.m. — Doors open to public.
5:30 p.m. — Grand March of state finalists.
6 p.m. — Class 1A-3A championship matches (starting weight: 145 pounds).
Additional information
➜ Single-session tickets are $10-$12; full-tournament tickets are $50-$60.
➜ All-day parking is $12.
➜ State Farm Center uses a clear-bag policy for attendees.
➜ According to State Farm Center policy, the following items are allowed: “Clutches no larger than 4 1/2 inches by 7 inches; clear totes no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; 1-gallon clear plastic storage bags; clear drawstring bags no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches; binoculars without a case; cameras with a lens no longer than 4 inches; jackets; items related to a medical condition; diaper bags with a child.”
➜ According to State Farm Center policy, the following items are not allowed: “Bags larger than 4 1/2 inches by 7 inches, including purses and binocular cases; containers; laser pointers; banners; flags; signs; blankets; noisemakers; weapons; laptops; video recorders; monopods and tripods.”