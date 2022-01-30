What does it mean to you, the kids and the wrestling community to have the IHSA postseason back?
“I definitely missed the tournament schedule last season. Wrestling only duals last season hindered some of our development, but we did the best we could given the situation. We have a tough tournament schedule that allows our wrestlers to see competition from all classes, throughout the state and beyond. Our Montana trip was outstanding, and the Granite City and Sycamore tournaments and our own Marty Williams Invite allowed us to see competition from Missouri and Wisconsin.”
Were there any positive lessons learned from last year’s IWCOA state series?
As for state, I really thought the IWCOA did a great job hosting the state series last year. There is a lot I wish the IHSA would take away from that format. As for this season, yes I’m glad to have the dual-team back and the whole state participating again in the individual qualifying tournaments.”
How do you and your coaching staff approach trying to help different wrestlers achieve their goals during the postseason?“This time of year is more about refining each wrestler’s individual technique, keeping it simple and yet working on some variations as many will wrestle opponents for the second, third or fourth time. During the season, we don’t stress wins and losses but instead attitude, effort and improvement. We would prefer to take losses that make us better during the season and win when it counts.”
How important is it to have the IHSA starting its own girls’ wrestling state series this year?
“I’m very excited for the IHSA girls’ state series. My hope is that girls who enjoy combat sports, like the martial arts, will come out for wrestling and build our girls’ program up in the future. Isabelle Leyhe, a sophomore on our team, has had numerous opportunities for matches against boys. Isabelle is our only girl this year, but she returns this season with many improvements to both her physical and mental aspects. Girls’ wrestling has been the fastest-growing high school and college sport, and there are many scholarship opportunities for girls at the next level.”