What does it mean to you and your teammates to have the IHSA state series back after not having it in 2021?
“I’m super glad to have the IHSA postseason back. This season has been a little different because we have had the tournaments that we couldn’t have last year, and our schedule this year has some really good competition that is preparing us really well for the postseason.
“I’m sure my teammates are so happy about the schedule and competition we have had to his year, too.”
How important is it to you to
attempt to repeat as a state champ in the IHSA realm?
“It’s really important to me to go for the title again, and I trust my training and am ready to prove that last year was not a mistake. The IHSA and the IWCOA are about the same, in my opinion, because the same kids were there, but for whoever is doubting that it was legitimate last year, I want to win it again.
How much fun is this season?
I want to do my best and make some fun memories. I don’t really feel much pressure or stress. I’m just really excited for the postseason, and whatever God wants to happen will happen.”
How has being a reigning state champion affected you this season?
“Being a state champion does not change anything. It just makes me more hungry to do it again. I know people are coming after me, but I’m coming after them, too. I’m confident and excited to see what I can do this year.”