ATHLETE YR. WT. SCHOOL Likas’ COMMENT
Grant Albaugh Sr. 182 Unity Ranked seventh in his weight at Class 1A, he qualified for state as a sophomore and helped the Rockets reach the state title game in football this school year.
Evan Antonio Sr. 220 Ridgeview/Lexington Big part of Mustangs’ surprise run to Class 1A football state semifinals this fall, he’s now rated seventh in his weight in the Class 1A field.
Ronald Baker Fr. 126 Champaign Central High school newcomer is making some noise of late, including finishing just one win away from securing a Big 12 Conference title.
Jack Barnhart So. 220 Centennial Making significant splash in a weight class often dominated by older athletes, he’s ranked fifth in Class 2A, boasts multiple tournament wins.
Owen Birt Jr. 195 St. Joseph-Ogden Despite coming off a football injury, Birt is making an impact for the Spartans on the mat and is the No. 10 performer in the Class 1A rankings for his weight.
Holden Brazelton Fr. 120 St. Joseph-Ogden Recent News-Gazette Athlete of the Week has jetted to No. 7 spot in his Class 1A weight class’ rankings, owns win over Unity rival Kaden Inman.
Tyson Brent Jr. 170 LeRoy/Tri-Valley A capable force at 170 and 182, as shown by tournament titles in both weight classes, he’s rated sixth at the lighter of the two in Class 1A.
Dalton Brown So. 170 Danville One of Vikings’ best chances to grab some state hardware this season, he’s an honorable-mention pick in his Class 2A weight, owns win over Unity’s Nat Nosler.
Mateo Casillas Jr. 195 Mahomet-Seymour Defending News-Gazette All-Area Wrestler of the Year is having an even stronger season now, ranked the No. 2 grappler at 195 in Class 2A.
Abel Colunga Sr. 170 Hoopeston Area A standout performer and state-capable athlete all throughout his Cornjerkers career, he’s now ranked fifth in his weight class within the Class 1A field.
Colton Crowley Jr. 220 Mahomet-Seymour Just the latest in a long line of Bulldogs heavyweight standouts, Crowley is an honorable-mention choice in his weight in Class 2A.
Brody Cuppernell So. 195 St. Thomas More He’s stood out for the Sabers despite them normally filling only four or five weight classes, snagging a spot in the Class 1A 195 honorable-mention list.
Rylee Edwards Sr. 182 Westville/G-RF He’ll try to bring some IHSA plaudits back to Westville before attending McKendree to continue his wrestling career, ranked eighth in his Class 1A field.
Caden Hatton Jr. 106 Mahomet-Seymour A top finisher all season on a Bulldogs roster loaded with talent, he’s secured Class 2A No. 4 ranking at 106 and seems primed to make the state podium.
Braeden Heinold Sr. 152 Mahomet-Seymour A middle-weights stud for the area’s best big-school program this season, Heinold resides just outside the top 10 in his Class 2A weight group.
Emmitt Holt So. 113 St. Joseph-Ogden Stood out in his first prep season, which was spent with Spartans’ rival Unity, and currently is an honorable-mention pick in his Class 1A field.
Tavius Hosley Sr. 145 Unity Two-time state runner-up at much lower weights (106 and 113), Hosley has sights set on winning his Class 1A weight this time around, currently ranked second in it.
Brennan Houser Jr. 170 Mahomet-Seymour One of best chances for Bulldogs to garner an individual state title, Houser is the No. 2-rated grappler in his Class 2A weight with few in-state losses.
Andre Hunt Sr. 220 Urbana Perhaps overlooked alongside Mahomet-Seymour and Centennial, Hunt placed second in his Big 12 Conference weight and is in the honorable-mention state ranks.
Kaden Inman Fr. 120 Unity The Rockets’ newest lighter-weight sensation sits in the No. 8 spot in his Class 1A weight rankings, may need to avenge prior loss to Holden Brazelton come postseason.
Craig Johnson Jr. 195 Westville/G-RF One of a few strong competitors at Tigers’ heavier weights is looking to build upon IWCOA state qualification last season. He’s also an honorable-mention choice at his Class 1A weight.
Braylen Kean Sr. 170 GCMS/Fisher After football season hindered somewhat by injury, Kean looking to make his last prep grappling campaign count. He’s in his weight’s Class 1A honorable-mention crop.
Berlin Kiddoo Sr. 125 Westville/G-RF A nationally-ranked athlete previously from California, she’s the odds-on favorite to secure the area’s first-ever IHSA girls’ individual state championship.
Joe Lashuay Sr. 160 Oakwood/Salt Fork Lone returning local defending IWCOA state champion is hoping to author IHSA-themed postscript, presently ranked first in his Class 1A weight.
Isabelle Leyhe So. 120 Mahomet-Seymour Claimed an eighth-place finish in her weight at last season’s IWCOA state meet and has a good chance to be Bulldogs’ first IHSA girls’ state placer.
Carson Maxey So. 138 GCMS/Fisher A young prospect with even more room for growth, he’s still an honorable-mention pick in his weight’s Class 1A state rankings who can rep the Falcons well.
David Navarra Sr. 170 Centennial He’s carrying top-three tournament finishes in Springfield, Lincoln and the Big 12 Conference Meet plus an honorable mention spot in his weight’s Class 2A state list.
Nat Nosler Sr. 160 Unity Overshadowed somewhat by his brother, still a powerful middle-weights performer who has cracked the honorable-mention portion of his weight in the Class 1A state rankings.
Nick Nosler Jr. 195 Unity Has vaulted all the wayup to the No. 2 position in his Class 1A weight state ranks via titles in the Rockets’ own invitational and the Oak Park-River Forest Invitational.
Reef Pacot Jr. 132 Oakwood/Salt Fork He’s progressing toward a state title, finishing sixth in his IHSA weight as a freshman and fourth in his IWCOA weight as a sophomore. Rated fifth in his Class 1A weight now.
Evan Parish Fr. 126 BHRAAP Appears to have some of the highest potential on young Blue Devils’ roster, based on his recent results, especially considering team’s strength at heavier weights.
Tallen Pawlak So. 138 Mahomet-Seymour Holding onto an honorable-mention spot in his weight’s Class 2A state rankings, he could slide under radar and thrive as Bulldogs host regional and sectional rounds.
Logan Petro Sr. 145 Mahomet-Seymour A dynamic football tackler in the fall, he’s another Class 2A state-rankings honorable-mention listing who may sneak up on some people on the bigger stages.
Liam Potenberg Sr. 160 Champaign Central One of the Maroons’ longer-tenured and better-performing wrestlers, he should serve as a difficult out for Class 2A opponents come regional and sectional time.
Pedro Rangel Fr. 126 Oakwood/Salt Fork A new lighter-weight mauler to be molded under Mike Glosser’s watch, he’s barely outside his weight’s Class 1A state rankings in the honorable-mention field.
Karson Richardson Sr. 285 Unity Football lineman is picking up steam as season goes on, with No. 9 ranking in Class 1A 285 list plus title at Oak Park-River Forest, pair of runner-up tournament finishes.
Lexi Ritchie So. 155 Unity Notched second-place showing during last season’s IWCOA state series, should be neck and neck with Berlin Kiddoo for first from area to grab IHSA girls’ state title.
Kyus Root Jr. 170 Unity Showing growth as season rolls along. Evidenced by third-place display at Oak Park-River Forest, honorable-mention spot in Class 1A rankings.
Trevor Schoonover So. 126 Centennial Got to experience IWCOA state tournament last season two weight classes lower. That, plus efforts this season, have him rated as Class 2A honorable-mention choice.
Phillip Shaw So. 182 Danville One of the Vikings’ better wrestlers all season, he’s in the honorable-mention conversation of his Class 2A weight and has four top-three tournament finishes, including one title.
Cordero Sims So. 113 Urbana Tigers have been better known of late for heavier grapplers, but Cordero holds down the No. 10 spot in his weight’s Class 2A state rankings behind two tournament top-three efforts.
Connor Steidinger Jr. 195 Prairie Central Another in a line of successful Steidingers with the Hawks, he’s ranked eighth in his Class 1A weight and has won two tournament championships this winter.
Danny Tay So. 113 Ridgeview/Lexington Much like Connor Steidinger, here’s another in a line of successful Tay boys with Ridgeview/Lexington. He’s barely beyond his Class 1A weight’s top 10 right now.
Keddrick Terhune Sr. 182 Rantoul/PBL Eagles don’t boast the largest roster, but Terhune has chance to top a state podium next month as he’s ranked third in his Class 1A weight these days.
Jaxon Trent Sr. 138 Monticello Regularly can be counted upon for match wins in duals and also holds top-four tournament showings in three venues plus state-rankings honorable-mention slot in Class 1A.
Oran Varela Sr. 220 Unity As healthy as he has been since early in his sophomore season, Varela now is rated fourth in his Class 1A weight and won an Oak Park-River Forest Invitational title.
Ava Vasey Jr. 135 Unity Booked a fifth-place finish at last season’s IWCOA state tournament and is likely to make another splash in the inaugural IHSA girls’ individual state showcase.
Trevor Willis Sr. 152 Clinton Owns a win over Mahomet-Seymour standout Braeden Heinold and is an honorable-mention selection right now in his Class 1A weight’s state rankings.
Hunter Wilson Jr. 285 BHRAAP Holding up the Blue Devils’ recent run of powerful heavyweights, with his recognition including an honorable-mention spot in his weight’s Class 1A rantings.
Angel Zamora Fr. 160 Hoopeston Area Not to be mistaken for Cornjerkers’ standout football quarterback Anthony Zamora, Angel is impressing on own merits as Class 1A weight’s 10th-ranked wrestler.