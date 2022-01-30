BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL STATE SERIES
(Conducted in three classes)
RegionalsDate:
- Feb. 5.
Class 2A area tournament host: Mahomet-Seymour
- (Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana).
Class 1A area tournament hosts: El Paso-Gridley (Prairie Central); Heyworth (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Clinton, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Hoopeston Area, LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ridgeview/Lexington, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More); Richland County
- (Monticello, Unity, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
Advancement:
- Top three finishers in each weight class qualify for sectionals.
SectionalsDates:
- Feb. 11-12.
Class 2A area tournament host: Mahomet-Seymour
- (Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana).
Class 1A area tournament hosts: Olympia (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Clinton, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Hoopeston Area, LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Prairie Central, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ridgeview/Lexington, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More); Vandalia
- (Monticello, Unity, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
Advancement:
- Top four finishers in each weight class qualify for state.
State tournamentDates:
- Feb. 17-19.
Tournament host:
- State Farm Center, Champaign.
Tournament schedule:
Thursday, Feb. 17Noon —
- Class 1A preliminaries.
2:15 p.m. —
- Class 2A preliminaries.
4:30 p.m. —
- Class 3A preliminaries.
6:45 p.m. —
- Class 1A and 2A winners’ bracket quarterfinals.
Friday, Feb. 188:30 a.m. —
- Class 3A winners’ bracket quarterfinals, Class 3A first-round wrestlebacks.
11 a.m. —
- Class 1A and 2A first-round wrestlebacks.
1:30 p.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A second-round wrestlebacks.
7 p.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A championship semifinals.
Saturday, Feb. 199 a.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A quarterfinal wrestlebacks.
11 a.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A semifinal wrestlebacks.
1 p.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A third- and fifth-place matches.
6 p.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A championship matches.
Advancement:
- Each wrestler will compete a minimum of two times in a 16-athlete weight class bracket; weight class championships will feature two wrestlers who have won each of their first three matches; wrestlers who lose in first round will compete in wrestlebacks and can vie for third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place medals.
GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL
STATE SERIES
(Conducted in one class)
SectionalsDates:
- Feb. 11-12.
Area tournament host: Peoria Richwoods
- (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Mahomet-Seymour, Unity, Urbana, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
Advancement:
- Top four finishers in each weight class qualify for state.
State tournamentDates:
- Feb. 25-26.
Tournament host:
- Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington.
Tournament schedule:
Friday, Feb. 258:30 a.m. —
- Preliminaries.
11 a.m. —
- Winners’ bracket quarterfinals and first-round wrestlebacks.
1:30 p.m. —
- Second-round wrestlebacks.
Saturday, Feb. 269 a.m. —
- Winners’ bracket semifinals and quarterfinal wrestlebacks.
11:30 a.m. —
- Semifinal wrestlebacks.
12:15 p.m. —
- Third- and fifth-place matches.
2 p.m. — Championship matches.
Advancement:
- Each wrestler will compete a minimum of two times in a weight class bracket; weight class championships will feature two wrestlers who have won each of their first three matches; wrestlers who lose in first round will compete in wrestlebacks and can vie for third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place medals later on in the tournament.
BOYS’ DUAL TEAM
STATE SERIES
(Conducted in three classes)
SectionalsDate:
- Feb. 22.
Class 2A area tournament host: TBD
- (Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana).
Class 1A area tournament hosts: Tremont (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Clinton, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Hoopeston Area, LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Prairie Central, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ridgeview/Lexington, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More); Unity
- (Monticello, Unity, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
Qualification:
- Regional-champion teams advance to four-team sectionals, in which matchups are randomly determined.
Advancement:
- Two winning teams in each sectional qualify for state.
State tournamentDates:
- Feb. 25-26.
Tournament host:
- Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington.
Tournament schedule:
Friday, Feb. 255 p.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A top-bracket quarterfinals.
7 p.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A bottom-bracket quarterfinals.
Saturday, Feb. 269 a.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A top-bracket semifinals.
11 a.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A bottom-bracket semifinals.
7 p.m. —
- Class 1A, 2A and 3A championship and third-place duals.
Advancement:
- Two championship finalists will be determined through quarterfinal and semifinal matches; semifinal losers will compete for third place.