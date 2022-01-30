Listen to this article

BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL STATE SERIES

(Conducted in three classes)

RegionalsDate:

  • Feb. 5.

Class 2A area tournament host: Mahomet-Seymour

  • (Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana).

Class 1A area tournament hosts: El Paso-Gridley (Prairie Central); Heyworth (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Clinton, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Hoopeston Area, LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ridgeview/Lexington, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More); Richland County

  • (Monticello, Unity, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

Advancement:

  • Top three finishers in each weight class qualify for sectionals.

SectionalsDates:

  • Feb. 11-12.

Class 2A area tournament host: Mahomet-Seymour

  • (Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana).

Class 1A area tournament hosts: Olympia (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Clinton, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Hoopeston Area, LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Prairie Central, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ridgeview/Lexington, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More); Vandalia

  • (Monticello, Unity, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

Advancement:

  • Top four finishers in each weight class qualify for state.

State tournamentDates:

  • Feb. 17-19.

Tournament host:

  • State Farm Center, Champaign.

Tournament schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 17Noon —

  • Class 1A preliminaries.

2:15 p.m. —

  • Class 2A preliminaries.

4:30 p.m. —

  • Class 3A preliminaries.

6:45 p.m. —

  • Class 1A and 2A winners’ bracket quarterfinals.

Friday, Feb. 188:30 a.m. —

  • Class 3A winners’ bracket quarterfinals, Class 3A first-round wrestlebacks.

11 a.m. —

  • Class 1A and 2A first-round wrestlebacks.

1:30 p.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A second-round wrestlebacks.

7 p.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A championship semifinals.

Saturday, Feb. 199 a.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A quarterfinal wrestlebacks.

11 a.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A semifinal wrestlebacks.

1 p.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A third- and fifth-place matches.

6 p.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A championship matches.

Advancement:

  • Each wrestler will compete a minimum of two times in a 16-athlete weight class bracket; weight class championships will feature two wrestlers who have won each of their first three matches; wrestlers who lose in first round will compete in wrestlebacks and can vie for third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place medals.

GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL

STATE SERIES

(Conducted in one class)

SectionalsDates:

  • Feb. 11-12.

Area tournament host: Peoria Richwoods

  • (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Mahomet-Seymour, Unity, Urbana, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

Advancement:

  • Top four finishers in each weight class qualify for state.

State tournamentDates:

  • Feb. 25-26.

Tournament host:

  • Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington.

Tournament schedule:

Friday, Feb. 258:30 a.m. —

  • Preliminaries.

11 a.m. —

  • Winners’ bracket quarterfinals and first-round wrestlebacks.

1:30 p.m. —

  • Second-round wrestlebacks.

Saturday, Feb. 269 a.m. —

  • Winners’ bracket semifinals and quarterfinal wrestlebacks.

11:30 a.m. —

  • Semifinal wrestlebacks.

12:15 p.m. —

  • Third- and fifth-place matches.

2 p.m. — Championship matches.

Advancement:

  • Each wrestler will compete a minimum of two times in a weight class bracket; weight class championships will feature two wrestlers who have won each of their first three matches; wrestlers who lose in first round will compete in wrestlebacks and can vie for third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place medals later on in the tournament.

BOYS’ DUAL TEAM

STATE SERIES

(Conducted in three classes)

SectionalsDate:

  • Feb. 22.

Class 2A area tournament host: TBD

  • (Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana).

Class 1A area tournament hosts: Tremont (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Clinton, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Hoopeston Area, LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Prairie Central, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ridgeview/Lexington, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More); Unity

  • (Monticello, Unity, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

Qualification:

  • Regional-champion teams advance to four-team sectionals, in which matchups are randomly determined.

Advancement:

  • Two winning teams in each sectional qualify for state.

State tournamentDates:

  • Feb. 25-26.

Tournament host:

  • Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington.

Tournament schedule:

Friday, Feb. 255 p.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A top-bracket quarterfinals.

7 p.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A bottom-bracket quarterfinals.

Saturday, Feb. 269 a.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A top-bracket semifinals.

11 a.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A bottom-bracket semifinals.

7 p.m. —

  • Class 1A, 2A and 3A championship and third-place duals.

Advancement:

  • Two championship finalists will be determined through quarterfinal and semifinal matches; semifinal losers will compete for third place.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos