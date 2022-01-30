2020-21
(No IHSA postseason was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic; area wrestlers instead were allowed to compete in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association individual state series.)
Local IWCOA state qualifiersClass 1A 106 pounds —
- Garyson McBride (Soph., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
1A 113 —
- Gage Reed (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
1A 120 —
- Josh Sexton (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Reef Pacot (Soph., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
1A 145 —
- Owen Gulley (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Grant Brewer (Fr., Oakwood/Salt Fork); Billy Tay (Sr., Ridgeview/Lexington).
1A 152 —
- Kaden Gream (Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Justin Jones (Jr., Hoopeston Area).
1A 160 —
- Joe Lashuay (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
1A 170 —
- Abel Colunga (Jr., Hoopeston Area).
1A 182 —
- Grant Sant Amour (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Ryan Vasey (Sr., Unity); Craig Johnson (Soph., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
1A 195 —
- Connor Steidinger (Soph., Prairie Central); Keddrick Terhune (Jr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda); Owen Birt (Soph., St. Joseph-Ogden).
1A 220 —
- Riley Jones (Soph., Monticello); Evan Antonio (Jr., Ridgeview/Lexington).
2A 106 —
- Caden Hatton (Soph., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 113 —
- Trevor Schoonover (Fr., Centennial).
2A 138 —
- Logan Hillard (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 152 —
- Braeden Heinold (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 160 —
- Peyton Myers (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 182 —
- Brennan Houser (Soph., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 195 —
- Mateo Casillas (Soph., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 220 —
- Daniel Renshaw (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 2A 220).
2A 285 —
- Scottlind Sims (Sr., Centennial); Colton Crowley (Soph., Mahomet-Seymour).
Girls 113 —
- Isabelle Leyhe (Fr., Mahomet-Seymour).
Girls 132 —
- Ava Vasey (Soph., Unity).
Girls 152 —
- Lexi Ritchie (Fr., Unity).
Girls 160 —
- Kira Buford-Rucker (Sr., Urbana).
Girls 195 —
- Delanee Miller (Sr., Argenta-Oreana).
Local state medalists1A 113 —
- Gage Reed (runner-up).
1A 120 —
- Reef Pacot (fourth place); Josh Sexton (sixth place).
1A 145 —
- Owen Gulley (third place); Billy Tay (fifth place).
1A 160 —
- Joe Lashuay (champion).
1A 182 —
- Grant Sant Amour (champion).
1A 195 —
- Keddrick Terhune (sixth place).
1A 220 —
- Evan Antonio (fifth place).
2A 182 —
- Ryan Vasey (third place); Brennan Houser (fifth place).
2A 195 —
- Mateo Casillas (runner-up).
2A 220 —
- Daniel Renshaw (fifth place).
Girls 113 —
- Isabelle Leyhe (eighth place).
Girls 132 —
- Ava Vasey (fifth place).
Girls 152 —
- Lexi Ritchie (runner-up).
Girls 160 —
- Kira Buford-Rucker (seventh place).
Girls 195 —
- Delanee Miller (third place).
2019-2020
Local IHSA individual state qualifiers
1A 106 —
- Reef Pacot (Fr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
1A 113 —
- Gage Reed (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork); AJ Wagner (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden); Tavius Hosley (Soph., Unity).
1A 120 —
- Ethan Matlock (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).
1A 126 —
- Cale Horsch (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Coby Windle (Jr., Ridgeview/Lexington); Ben Gavel (Jr., Unity).
1A 132 —
- Austin McConaha (Sr., Monticello); Joe Lashuay (Soph., Oakwood/Salt Fork); Billy Tay (Jr., Ridgeview/Lexington).
1A 138 —
- Owen Gulley (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Ethan O’Linc (Sr., Monticello); Peyton Holt (Jr., Unity).
1A 145 —
- Corbin Moser (Sr., Prairie Central); Isaiah Immke (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden).
1A 152 —
- Kaden Gream (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); J.D. Sexton (Sr., St. Thomas More).
1A 160 —
- Makail Stanley (Sr., Argenta-Oreana); Ty Baxter (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Pate Eastin (Jr., Unity).
1A 170 —
- Grant Sant Amour (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Logan Deacetis (Jr., Prairie Central); Connor Eastin (Sr., Unity).
1A 182 —
- Calen Ragle (Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Abel Colunga (Soph., Hoopeston Area); Evan Antonio (Soph., Ridgeview/Lexington); Micah Downs (Sr., Unity); Rylee Edwards (Soph., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
1A 195 —
- Brandon Hoselton (Jr., Prairie Central); Cade Scott (Sr., Unity).
1A 220 —
- Josh Woodrey (Jr., Prairie Central); Grant Albaugh (Soph., Unity).
1A 285 —
- Logan Wilson (Sr., Unity); Hayden Copass (Jr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
2A 113 —
- Damarion Moore (Fr., Danville).
2A 120 —
- Carter Hall (Soph., Champaign Central).
2A 152 —
- Gage Granadino (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 220 —
- Daniel Renshaw (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 285 —
- Seth Buchanan (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).
Local state medalists1A 106 —
- Reef Pacot (sixth place).
1A 113 —
- Gage Reed (champion); Tavius Hosley (runner-up).
1A 126 —
- Ben Gavel (third place); Coby Windle (sixth place).
1A 132 —
- Austin McConaha (fifth place).
1A 138 —
- Owen Gulley (fourth place); Ethan O’Linc (sixth place).
1A 145 —
- Corbin Moser (sixth place).
1A 152 —
- J.D. Sexton (sixth place).
1A 160 —
- Pate Eastin (third place); Ty Baxter (fourth place); Makail Stanley (fifth place).
1A 170 —
- Logan Deacetis (champion).
1A 182 —
- Micah Downs (third).
1A 195 —
- Brandon Hoselton (runner-up); Cade Scott (fourth place).
1A 220 —
- Josh Woodrey (sixth place).
1A 285 —
- Hayden Copass (champion); Logan Wilson (fifth place).
2A 120 —
- Carter Hall (sixth place).
2A 220 —
- Daniel Renshaw (fifth place).
Local IHSA dual-team state qualifiers
1A —
- Prairie Central, Unity.
2A —
- Mahomet-Seymour.
Local state medalist1A —
- Unity (third place).
2018-19
Local IHSA individual state qualifiers
1A 106 —
- Billy Tay (Soph., Ridgeview/Lexington); AJ Wagner (Soph., St. Joseph-Ogden); Tavius Hosley (Fr., Unity).
1A 113 —
- Ethan Matlock (Soph., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Gage Reed (Soph., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
1A 120 —
- Coby Windle (Soph., Ridgeview/Lexington); Jake Wendling (Sr., St. Joseph-Ogden).
1A 126 —
- Cole Maxey (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Ben Gavel (Soph., Unity).
1A 132 —
- Dakota Matthews (Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Owen Gulley (Soph., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Ethan O’Linc (Jr., Monticello); Connor Hutson (Soph., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
1A 138 —
- Ezra Elliott (Sr., Hoopeston Area).
1A 145 —
- Christian Reynolds (Sr., Clinton); Carson Schaefer (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Corbin Moser (Jr., Prairie Central); Pate Eastin (Soph., Unity).
1A 152 —
- J.D. Sexton (Jr., St. Thomas More).
1A 160 —
- Jacob Akins (Jr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac); Kolby Winter (Sr., Clinton); Jack Spence (Sr., Monticello); Mason Ajster (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork); Logan Deacetis (Soph., Prairie Central).
1A 170 —
- Jacob Conaty (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Richard Hill (Jr., Prairie Central).
1A 182 —
- Micah Downs (Jr., Clinton); Abel Colunga (Fr., Hoopeston Area); Seth Menacher (Sr., Monticello); Jake Woodrey (Sr., Prairie Central); Cade Scott (Jr., Unity).
1A 195 —
- Matt Kerr (Jr., Monticello); Brandon Hoselton (Soph., Prairie Central); Connor Eastin (Jr., Unity).
1A 220 —
- Garrett Wright (Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Anthony Colunga (Sr., Hoopeston Area); Josh Woodrey (Soph, Prairie Central); Oran Varela (Fr., Unity).
1A 285 —
- Hayden Workman (Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Caide Borden (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
2A 106 —
- Cajaun Johnson (Fr., Centennial).
2A 113 —
- Carter Hall (Fr., Champaign Central).
2A 145 —
- Anthony Turner (Sr., Danville); Peter McCusker (Sr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).
2A 152 —
- Nolan Roseman (Sr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).
2A 160 —
- Cam Nesbitt (Sr., Centennial); Dalton Hall (Jr., Champaign Central).
2A 170 —
- Makail Stanley (Jr., Argenta-Oreana); Dontaice Roberson (Sr., Centennial); Wyatt Heimann (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 220 —
- Dawson Pruitt (Jr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
2A 285 —
- Luke Luffman (Sr., Urbana); Hayden Copass (Soph., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
Local state medalists1A 106 —
- Tavius Hosley (runner-up); Billy Tay (third place).
1A 113 —
- Gage Reed (fifth place).
1A 138 —
- Ezra Elliott (champion).
1A 160 —
- Logan Deacetis (champion); Mason Ajster (runner-up); Kolby Winter (sixth place).
1A 170 —
- Jacob Conaty (third place).
1A 182 —
- Micah Downs (champion); Cade Scott (runner-up); Jake Woodrey (fifth place).
1A 195 —
- Brandon Hoselton (champion).
1A 220 —
- Josh Woodrey (fifth place).
2A 113 —
- Carter Hall (sixth place).
2A 145 —
- Anthony Turner (runner-up); Peter McCusker (fourth place).
2A 152 —
- Nolan Roseman (fourth place).
2A 160 —
- Dalton Hall (third place); Cam Nesbitt (fifth place).
2A 170 —
- Dontaice Roberson (fourth place).
2A 220 —
- Dawson Pruitt (fifth place).
2A 285 —
- Luke Luffman (champion); Hayden Copass (runner-up).
Local IHSA dual-team state qualifiers
1A —
- Monticello, Prairie Central.
2017-18
Local IHSA individual state qualifiers
1A 106 —
- Cale Horsch (Fr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher).
1A 113 —
- Jake Wendling (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden).
1A 120 —
- Ethan O’Linc (Soph., Monticello).
1A 126 —
- Tyler Harris (Sr., Clinton); Ezra Elliott (Jr., Hoopeston Area); Garrett Lashuay (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
1A 132 —
- Ren Dazey (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork); Logan Deacetis (Fr., Prairie Central).
1A 138 —
- Carson Schaefer (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).
1A 145 —
- Christian Reynolds (Jr., Clinton).
1A 152 —
- J.D. Sexton (Soph., St. Thomas More).
1A 160 —
- Henry Dawson (Soph., Monticello); Mason Ajster (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
1A 170 —
- Luke Shobe (Sr., Clinton); Drew Hoselton (Sr., Prairie Central).
1A 182 —
- Micah Downs (Soph., Clinton); Eliseo Zamora (Sr., Hoopeston Area); Jake Frost (Sr., Unity).
1A 195 —
- Brandon Hoselton (Fr., Prairie Central); Cade Scott (Soph., Unity).
1A 220 —
- Cody Miller (Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac); Kyle Hammer (Sr., Clinton); Cade Kerns (Sr., Prairie Central); Logan Wilson (Soph., Unity).
1A 285 —
- Alex Steidinger (Sr., Prairie Central).
2A 113 —
- Justin Cardani (Sr., Centennial).
2A 120 —
- Mason McBride (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
2A 132 —
- Anthony Turner (Jr., Danville).
2A 138 —
- David Spencer (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour); Nolan Roseman (Jr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).
2A 145 —
- Peter McCusker (Jr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).
2A 160 —
- Cam Nesbitt (Jr., Centennial); Dalton Hall (Soph., Champaign Central).
2A 170 —
- Dontaice Roberson (Jr., Centennial).
2A 182 —
- Arnold Fox (Sr., Urbana).
2A 220 —
- Ben Stahl (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour); Luke Luffman (Jr., Urbana).
2A 285 —
- David Griffet (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour); Hayden Copass (Fr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
Local state medalists1A 106 —
- Cale Horsch (runner-up).
1A 126 —
- Ezra Elliott (third place).
1A 170 —
- Drew Hoselton (champion); Luke Shobe (fourth place).
1A 182 —
- Micah Downs (third place).
1A 195 —
- Brandon Hoselton (champion).
1A 220 —
- Cody Miller (runner-up); Cade Kerns (sixth place).
2A 113 —
- Justin Cardani (champion).
2A 132 —
- Anthony Turner (fourth place).
2A 145 —
- Peter McCusker (fourth place).
2A 160 —
- Dalton Hall (sixth place).
2A 182 —
- Arnold Fox (runner-up).
2A 220 —
- Luke Luffman (champion); Ben Stahl (sixth place).
2A 285 —
- David Griffet (runner-up).
2016-17
Local IHSA individual state qualifiers
1A 106 —
- Ethan O’Linc (Fr., Monticello); Jake Wendling (Soph., St. Joseph-Ogden).
1A 113 —
- Austin McConaha (Fr., St. Joseph-Ogden).
1A 126 —
- Ren Dazey (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
1A 138 —
- Christian Reynolds (Soph., Clinton); Jacob Horsch (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher).
1A 145 —
- Simon Schuler (Sr., Prairie Central).
1A 152 —
- Kolby Winter (Soph., Clinton); Dale Ashby (Jr., Hoopeston Area); Trevor Bulington (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Kaehl VanDalsen (Sr., Monticello); Mason Ajster (Soph., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
1A 160 —
- Eliseo Zamora (Jr., Hoopeston Area); Jacob Conaty (Soph., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Drew Hoselton (Jr., Prairie Central); Robbie Schmidt (Sr., Unity).
1A 170 —
- Luke Shobe (Jr., Clinton); Jason Bowman (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden); Logan Wilson (Fr., Unity).
1A 182 —
- Logan Winter (Sr., Clinton); Griffin Meeker (Sr., St. Joseph-Ogden); Jake Frost (Jr., Unity).
1A 195 —
- Micah Downs (Fr., Clinton); Cade Kerns (Jr., Prairie Central); Toby Traxler (Sr., Unity).
1A 220 —
- Cody Miller (Jr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac); Kyle Hammer (Jr., Clinton); Dylan Varney (Sr., Prairie Central).
1A 285 —
- Alex Lamont (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).
2A 106 —
- Justin Cardani (Jr., Centennial).
2A 120 —
- Anthony Turner (Soph., Danville).
2A 126 —
- David Spencer (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 132 —
- Nolan Roseman (Soph., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).
2A 138 —
- Peter McCusker (Soph., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).
2A 152 —
- Dalton Hall (Fr., Champaign Central); Demarius Smith (Sr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).
2A 160 —
- Porfirio Perez (Sr., Danville).
2A 170 —
- Jeremiah Risinger (Sr., Centennial); Zach Daebelliehn (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 182 —
- Arnold Fox (Jr., Urbana); Cameron Nicholas (Jr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
2A 195 —
- Hunter Crowley (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).
2A 220 —
- David Griffet (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour); Luke Luffman (Soph., Urbana).
Local state medalists1A 126 —
- Ren Dazey (sixth place).
1A 145 —
- Simon Schuler (fifth place).
1A 152 —
- Dale Ashby (fifth place).
1A 160 —
- Drew Hoselton (runner-up).
1A 170 —
- Jason Bowman (sixth place).
1A 182 —
- Griffin Meeker (champion); Logan Winter (runner-up).
1A 220 —
- Cody Miller (runner-up).
2A 106 —
- Justin Cardani (champion).
2A 120 —
- Anthony Turner (fifth place).
2A 152 —
- Demarius Smith (runner-up).
2A 160 —
- Porfirio Perez (sixth place).
2A 182 —
- Arnold Fox (sixth place).
2A 195 —
- Hunter Crowley (runner-up).
2A 220 —
- Luke Luffman (champion).
Local IHSA dual-team state qualifier
2A —
- Mahomet-Seymour.