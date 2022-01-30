Listen to this article

2020-21

(No IHSA postseason was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic; area wrestlers instead were allowed to compete in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association individual state series.)

Local IWCOA state qualifiersClass 1A 106 pounds —

  • Garyson McBride (Soph., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

1A 113 —

  • Gage Reed (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

1A 120 —

  • Josh Sexton (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Reef Pacot (Soph., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

1A 145 —

  • Owen Gulley (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Grant Brewer (Fr., Oakwood/Salt Fork); Billy Tay (Sr., Ridgeview/Lexington).

1A 152 —

  • Kaden Gream (Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Justin Jones (Jr., Hoopeston Area).

1A 160 —

  • Joe Lashuay (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

1A 170 —

  • Abel Colunga (Jr., Hoopeston Area).

1A 182 —

  • Grant Sant Amour (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Ryan Vasey (Sr., Unity); Craig Johnson (Soph., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

1A 195 —

  • Connor Steidinger (Soph., Prairie Central); Keddrick Terhune (Jr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda); Owen Birt (Soph., St. Joseph-Ogden).

1A 220 —

  • Riley Jones (Soph., Monticello); Evan Antonio (Jr., Ridgeview/Lexington).

2A 106 —

  • Caden Hatton (Soph., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 113 —

  • Trevor Schoonover (Fr., Centennial).

2A 138 —

  • Logan Hillard (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 152 —

  • Braeden Heinold (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 160 —

  • Peyton Myers (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 182 —

  • Brennan Houser (Soph., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 195 —

  • Mateo Casillas (Soph., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 220 —

  • Daniel Renshaw (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 2A 220).

2A 285 —

  • Scottlind Sims (Sr., Centennial); Colton Crowley (Soph., Mahomet-Seymour).

Girls 113 —

  • Isabelle Leyhe (Fr., Mahomet-Seymour).

Girls 132 —

  • Ava Vasey (Soph., Unity).

Girls 152 —

  • Lexi Ritchie (Fr., Unity).

Girls 160 —

  • Kira Buford-Rucker (Sr., Urbana).

Girls 195 —

  • Delanee Miller (Sr., Argenta-Oreana).

Local state medalists1A 113 —

  • Gage Reed (runner-up).

1A 120 —

  • Reef Pacot (fourth place); Josh Sexton (sixth place).

1A 145 —

  • Owen Gulley (third place); Billy Tay (fifth place).

1A 160 —

  • Joe Lashuay (champion).

1A 182 —

  • Grant Sant Amour (champion).

1A 195 —

  • Keddrick Terhune (sixth place).

1A 220 —

  • Evan Antonio (fifth place).

2A 182 —

  • Ryan Vasey (third place); Brennan Houser (fifth place).

2A 195 —

  • Mateo Casillas (runner-up).

2A 220 —

  • Daniel Renshaw (fifth place).

Girls 113 —

  • Isabelle Leyhe (eighth place).

Girls 132 —

  • Ava Vasey (fifth place).

Girls 152 —

  • Lexi Ritchie (runner-up).

Girls 160 —

  • Kira Buford-Rucker (seventh place).

Girls 195 —

  • Delanee Miller (third place).

2019-2020

Local IHSA individual state qualifiers

1A 106 —

  • Reef Pacot (Fr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

1A 113 —

  • Gage Reed (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork); AJ Wagner (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden); Tavius Hosley (Soph., Unity).

1A 120 —

  • Ethan Matlock (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).

1A 126 —

  • Cale Horsch (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Coby Windle (Jr., Ridgeview/Lexington); Ben Gavel (Jr., Unity).

1A 132 —

  • Austin McConaha (Sr., Monticello); Joe Lashuay (Soph., Oakwood/Salt Fork); Billy Tay (Jr., Ridgeview/Lexington).

1A 138 —

  • Owen Gulley (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Ethan O’Linc (Sr., Monticello); Peyton Holt (Jr., Unity).

1A 145 —

  • Corbin Moser (Sr., Prairie Central); Isaiah Immke (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden).

1A 152 —

  • Kaden Gream (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); J.D. Sexton (Sr., St. Thomas More).

1A 160 —

  • Makail Stanley (Sr., Argenta-Oreana); Ty Baxter (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Pate Eastin (Jr., Unity).

1A 170 —

  • Grant Sant Amour (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Logan Deacetis (Jr., Prairie Central); Connor Eastin (Sr., Unity).

1A 182 —

  • Calen Ragle (Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Abel Colunga (Soph., Hoopeston Area); Evan Antonio (Soph., Ridgeview/Lexington); Micah Downs (Sr., Unity); Rylee Edwards (Soph., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

1A 195 —

  • Brandon Hoselton (Jr., Prairie Central); Cade Scott (Sr., Unity).

1A 220 —

  • Josh Woodrey (Jr., Prairie Central); Grant Albaugh (Soph., Unity).

1A 285 —

  • Logan Wilson (Sr., Unity); Hayden Copass (Jr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

2A 113 —

  • Damarion Moore (Fr., Danville).

2A 120 —

  • Carter Hall (Soph., Champaign Central).

2A 152 —

  • Gage Granadino (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 220 —

  • Daniel Renshaw (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 285 —

  • Seth Buchanan (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).

Local state medalists1A 106 —

  • Reef Pacot (sixth place).

1A 113 —

  • Gage Reed (champion); Tavius Hosley (runner-up).

1A 126 —

  • Ben Gavel (third place); Coby Windle (sixth place).

1A 132 —

  • Austin McConaha (fifth place).

1A 138 —

  • Owen Gulley (fourth place); Ethan O’Linc (sixth place).

1A 145 —

  • Corbin Moser (sixth place).

1A 152 —

  • J.D. Sexton (sixth place).

1A 160 —

  • Pate Eastin (third place); Ty Baxter (fourth place); Makail Stanley (fifth place).

1A 170 —

  • Logan Deacetis (champion).

1A 182 —

  • Micah Downs (third).

1A 195 —

  • Brandon Hoselton (runner-up); Cade Scott (fourth place).

1A 220 —

  • Josh Woodrey (sixth place).

1A 285 —

  • Hayden Copass (champion); Logan Wilson (fifth place).

2A 120 —

  • Carter Hall (sixth place).

2A 220 —

  • Daniel Renshaw (fifth place).

Local IHSA dual-team state qualifiers

1A —

  • Prairie Central, Unity.

2A —

  • Mahomet-Seymour.

Local state medalist1A —

  • Unity (third place).

2018-19

Local IHSA individual state qualifiers

1A 106 —

  • Billy Tay (Soph., Ridgeview/Lexington); AJ Wagner (Soph., St. Joseph-Ogden); Tavius Hosley (Fr., Unity).

1A 113 —

  • Ethan Matlock (Soph., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Gage Reed (Soph., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

1A 120 —

  • Coby Windle (Soph., Ridgeview/Lexington); Jake Wendling (Sr., St. Joseph-Ogden).

1A 126 —

  • Cole Maxey (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Ben Gavel (Soph., Unity).

1A 132 —

  • Dakota Matthews (Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Owen Gulley (Soph., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Ethan O’Linc (Jr., Monticello); Connor Hutson (Soph., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

1A 138 —

  • Ezra Elliott (Sr., Hoopeston Area).

1A 145 —

  • Christian Reynolds (Sr., Clinton); Carson Schaefer (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Corbin Moser (Jr., Prairie Central); Pate Eastin (Soph., Unity).

1A 152 —

  • J.D. Sexton (Jr., St. Thomas More).

1A 160 —

  • Jacob Akins (Jr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac); Kolby Winter (Sr., Clinton); Jack Spence (Sr., Monticello); Mason Ajster (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork); Logan Deacetis (Soph., Prairie Central).

1A 170 —

  • Jacob Conaty (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Richard Hill (Jr., Prairie Central).

1A 182 —

  • Micah Downs (Jr., Clinton); Abel Colunga (Fr., Hoopeston Area); Seth Menacher (Sr., Monticello); Jake Woodrey (Sr., Prairie Central); Cade Scott (Jr., Unity).

1A 195 —

  • Matt Kerr (Jr., Monticello); Brandon Hoselton (Soph., Prairie Central); Connor Eastin (Jr., Unity).

1A 220 —

  • Garrett Wright (Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Anthony Colunga (Sr., Hoopeston Area); Josh Woodrey (Soph, Prairie Central); Oran Varela (Fr., Unity).

1A 285 —

  • Hayden Workman (Sr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher); Caide Borden (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

2A 106 —

  • Cajaun Johnson (Fr., Centennial).

2A 113 —

  • Carter Hall (Fr., Champaign Central).

2A 145 —

  • Anthony Turner (Sr., Danville); Peter McCusker (Sr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).

2A 152 —

  • Nolan Roseman (Sr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).

2A 160 —

  • Cam Nesbitt (Sr., Centennial); Dalton Hall (Jr., Champaign Central).

2A 170 —

  • Makail Stanley (Jr., Argenta-Oreana); Dontaice Roberson (Sr., Centennial); Wyatt Heimann (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 220 —

  • Dawson Pruitt (Jr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

2A 285 —

  • Luke Luffman (Sr., Urbana); Hayden Copass (Soph., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

Local state medalists1A 106 —

  • Tavius Hosley (runner-up); Billy Tay (third place).

1A 113 —

  • Gage Reed (fifth place).

1A 138 —

  • Ezra Elliott (champion).

1A 160 —

  • Logan Deacetis (champion); Mason Ajster (runner-up); Kolby Winter (sixth place).

1A 170 —

  • Jacob Conaty (third place).

1A 182 —

  • Micah Downs (champion); Cade Scott (runner-up); Jake Woodrey (fifth place).

1A 195 —

  • Brandon Hoselton (champion).

1A 220 —

  • Josh Woodrey (fifth place).

2A 113 —

  • Carter Hall (sixth place).

2A 145 —

  • Anthony Turner (runner-up); Peter McCusker (fourth place).

2A 152 —

  • Nolan Roseman (fourth place).

2A 160 —

  • Dalton Hall (third place); Cam Nesbitt (fifth place).

2A 170 —

  • Dontaice Roberson (fourth place).

2A 220 —

  • Dawson Pruitt (fifth place).

2A 285 —

  • Luke Luffman (champion); Hayden Copass (runner-up).

Local IHSA dual-team state qualifiers

1A —

  • Monticello, Prairie Central.

2017-18

Local IHSA individual state qualifiers

1A 106 —

  • Cale Horsch (Fr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher).

1A 113 —

  • Jake Wendling (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden).

1A 120 —

  • Ethan O’Linc (Soph., Monticello).

1A 126 —

  • Tyler Harris (Sr., Clinton); Ezra Elliott (Jr., Hoopeston Area); Garrett Lashuay (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

1A 132 —

  • Ren Dazey (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork); Logan Deacetis (Fr., Prairie Central).

1A 138 —

  • Carson Schaefer (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).

1A 145 —

  • Christian Reynolds (Jr., Clinton).

1A 152 —

  • J.D. Sexton (Soph., St. Thomas More).

1A 160 —

  • Henry Dawson (Soph., Monticello); Mason Ajster (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

1A 170 —

  • Luke Shobe (Sr., Clinton); Drew Hoselton (Sr., Prairie Central).

1A 182 —

  • Micah Downs (Soph., Clinton); Eliseo Zamora (Sr., Hoopeston Area); Jake Frost (Sr., Unity).

1A 195 —

  • Brandon Hoselton (Fr., Prairie Central); Cade Scott (Soph., Unity).

1A 220 —

  • Cody Miller (Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac); Kyle Hammer (Sr., Clinton); Cade Kerns (Sr., Prairie Central); Logan Wilson (Soph., Unity).

1A 285 —

  • Alex Steidinger (Sr., Prairie Central).

2A 113 —

  • Justin Cardani (Sr., Centennial).

2A 120 —

  • Mason McBride (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

2A 132 —

  • Anthony Turner (Jr., Danville).

2A 138 —

  • David Spencer (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour); Nolan Roseman (Jr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).

2A 145 —

  • Peter McCusker (Jr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).

2A 160 —

  • Cam Nesbitt (Jr., Centennial); Dalton Hall (Soph., Champaign Central).

2A 170 —

  • Dontaice Roberson (Jr., Centennial).

2A 182 —

  • Arnold Fox (Sr., Urbana).

2A 220 —

  • Ben Stahl (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour); Luke Luffman (Jr., Urbana).

2A 285 —

  • David Griffet (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour); Hayden Copass (Fr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

Local state medalists1A 106 —

  • Cale Horsch (runner-up).

1A 126 —

  • Ezra Elliott (third place).

1A 170 —

  • Drew Hoselton (champion); Luke Shobe (fourth place).

1A 182 —

  • Micah Downs (third place).

1A 195 —

  • Brandon Hoselton (champion).

1A 220 —

  • Cody Miller (runner-up); Cade Kerns (sixth place).

2A 113 —

  • Justin Cardani (champion).

2A 132 —

  • Anthony Turner (fourth place).

2A 145 —

  • Peter McCusker (fourth place).

2A 160 —

  • Dalton Hall (sixth place).

2A 182 —

  • Arnold Fox (runner-up).

2A 220 —

  • Luke Luffman (champion); Ben Stahl (sixth place).

2A 285 —

  • David Griffet (runner-up).

2016-17

Local IHSA individual state qualifiers

1A 106 —

  • Ethan O’Linc (Fr., Monticello); Jake Wendling (Soph., St. Joseph-Ogden).

1A 113 —

  • Austin McConaha (Fr., St. Joseph-Ogden).

1A 126 —

  • Ren Dazey (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

1A 138 —

  • Christian Reynolds (Soph., Clinton); Jacob Horsch (Jr., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher).

1A 145 —

  • Simon Schuler (Sr., Prairie Central).

1A 152 —

  • Kolby Winter (Soph., Clinton); Dale Ashby (Jr., Hoopeston Area); Trevor Bulington (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Kaehl VanDalsen (Sr., Monticello); Mason Ajster (Soph., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

1A 160 —

  • Eliseo Zamora (Jr., Hoopeston Area); Jacob Conaty (Soph., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Drew Hoselton (Jr., Prairie Central); Robbie Schmidt (Sr., Unity).

1A 170 —

  • Luke Shobe (Jr., Clinton); Jason Bowman (Jr., St. Joseph-Ogden); Logan Wilson (Fr., Unity).

1A 182 —

  • Logan Winter (Sr., Clinton); Griffin Meeker (Sr., St. Joseph-Ogden); Jake Frost (Jr., Unity).

1A 195 —

  • Micah Downs (Fr., Clinton); Cade Kerns (Jr., Prairie Central); Toby Traxler (Sr., Unity).

1A 220 —

  • Cody Miller (Jr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac); Kyle Hammer (Jr., Clinton); Dylan Varney (Sr., Prairie Central).

1A 285 —

  • Alex Lamont (Sr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).

2A 106 —

  • Justin Cardani (Jr., Centennial).

2A 120 —

  • Anthony Turner (Soph., Danville).

2A 126 —

  • David Spencer (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 132 —

  • Nolan Roseman (Soph., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).

2A 138 —

  • Peter McCusker (Soph., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).

2A 152 —

  • Dalton Hall (Fr., Champaign Central); Demarius Smith (Sr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda).

2A 160 —

  • Porfirio Perez (Sr., Danville).

2A 170 —

  • Jeremiah Risinger (Sr., Centennial); Zach Daebelliehn (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 182 —

  • Arnold Fox (Jr., Urbana); Cameron Nicholas (Jr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

2A 195 —

  • Hunter Crowley (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour).

2A 220 —

  • David Griffet (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour); Luke Luffman (Soph., Urbana).

Local state medalists1A 126 —

  • Ren Dazey (sixth place).

1A 145 —

  • Simon Schuler (fifth place).

1A 152 —

  • Dale Ashby (fifth place).

1A 160 —

  • Drew Hoselton (runner-up).

1A 170 —

  • Jason Bowman (sixth place).

1A 182 —

  • Griffin Meeker (champion); Logan Winter (runner-up).

1A 220 —

  • Cody Miller (runner-up).

2A 106 —

  • Justin Cardani (champion).

2A 120 —

  • Anthony Turner (fifth place).

2A 152 —

  • Demarius Smith (runner-up).

2A 160 —

  • Porfirio Perez (sixth place).

2A 182 —

  • Arnold Fox (sixth place).

2A 195 —

  • Hunter Crowley (runner-up).

2A 220 —

  • Luke Luffman (champion).

Local IHSA dual-team state qualifier

2A —

  • Mahomet-Seymour.

