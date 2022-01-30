TOLONO — Logan Patton needed to drive a miniature school bus to and from the most recent IHSA boys’ individual state wrestling tournament at State Farm Center.
That’s what happens when you have nine state qualifiers heading to Champaign.
Unity’s effect on the 2019-2020 season was clear. Patton’s program secured six individual state medals, then went on to place third in the Class 1A dual-team state tournament.
But the Rockets didn’t extend that level of involvement to last school year’s Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament, conducted since there was no IHSA state meet in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IWCOA state meet, held in late June, intersected with the lucrative independent schedule. So Unity boasted just three athletes — one boy and two girls — at the replacement state tournament.
Now, Patton and his latest team have big plans for the return of the IHSA state meet next month, set to take place Feb. 17-19 at State Farm Center.
“It’s our favorite tournament,” Patton said. “It’s like getting Christmas back. It’s what we gear up for. It’s what we wrestle for.”
The Rockets once again are impressing this season, leading up to their involvement in next Saturday’s 1A Richland County Regional in Olney.
They’re positioned fourth in Rob Sherrill’s latest 1A team rankings. They have 10 wrestlers rated by Sherrill, one of the foremost experts on high school wrestling in Illinois, in their respective weight classes, either as a top-10 selection or honorable-mention pick.
And they recently earned a highly competitive triangular split with 2A’s top two teams in Sherrill’s rankings, defeating Washington (37-35) and losing to Joliet Catholic (45-21).
“As a team, honestly, I think we’re able to take it all the way,” said senior Grant Albaugh, ranked seventh at 182 pounds in 1A. “We’ve been flying under the radar, and we have the skill, talent and drive to make a really good showing at the team state tournament this year.”
Albaugh also admitted: “I have no reason not to gun for an individual state title” — a feeling harbored by plenty of his fellow Rockets, as well.
It’s hard to say exactly which of Patton’s wrestlers is best positioned to win an individual state crown. But it’s easy to identify who on his roster has come closest to doing so in the past.
Moving on up
Senior Tavius Hosley earned state runner-up finishes at 106 as a freshman in 2019 and at 113 as a sophomore in 2020. He fully intended to win a state title on his third try in 2021, but wasn’t part of the IWCOA tournament.
Now, he’s bumped up weight classes to 145 and is ranked second at the weight in 1A. He defeated 2A’s top-ranked wrestler at 145, Joliet Catholic senior Mason Alessio, via a 3-1 overtime decision in that aforementioned triangular earlier this season.
“Those (second-place finishes), they just leave a bad taste in your mouth, and it just makes you want to always work harder,” said Hosley, who’s sprouted to 5 feet, 10 inches tall after living on the 5-foot range’s lower half earlier in high school.
“I’ve had to lift more. I’ve hit the weights more than I was when I was 106,” the Unity senior wrestler continued. “But the technique’s still there. Good technique beats everything.”
Patton’s upper weights — from around 160 or 170 through heavyweight — have been deemed a “murderer’s row” in recent years for their abundant success.
Hosley’s added a wrinkle to that as he tries to become Unity’s first state champion since Juan Molina won a state title at 189 in 1991. Bill Brandon (1986, 105 pounds), Terry Bagwell (1989, 160) and Travis Smith (1990, heavyweight) are the other Unity state champs.
“He’s now the new starter on the murderer’s row,” Patton said. “When we started a dual with Olympia, it was 18-18. Then Tavius got in and we went on a roll.”
Chance at history
Sophomore Lexi Ritchie also knows what it’s like to finish second at state. She did so last season in at the IWCOA state meet at 152, dropping an 8-7 decision in the title match.
“It gives me a little more motivation,” Ritchie said.
She’ll get the chance to make history in late February, with the IHSA hosting its first-ever girls’ wrestling state meet from Feb. 25-26 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
“(The IHSA girls’ tournament) for me is the next step in my growing (in) high school,” she said, “and you grow college opportunities scholarship-wise for women everywhere. So I think it’s fantastic.”
Ritchie is one of two girls presently on Patton’s varsity roster. Junior Ava Vasey claimed fifth place last season at the IWCOA meet at 132.
“It’s good to be a good role model for the younger girls,” Vasey said. “We have a lot of younger girls on our youth team right now, and a few of them will be on our high school team next year. So it’s good we’re getting more and more girls into the sport.”
Unity’s wrestling room contains a list of state titlists on one of its walls. Patton knows Ritchie and Vasey are well aware of what their inclusion on that list could mean for the future of girls wanting to wrestle with the Rockets.
“Both of these girls are gunning to be the first champ,” Patton said. “It’s cool to see they want to be the first girl on the board in the room.”
Senior moments
Along with Hosley, Albaugh and senior Oran Varela are the only Rockets who have any past experience at the IHSA state meet.
Albaugh began his high school athletic career at Judah Christian, earning the Tribe’s first-ever individual sectional berth as a freshman in 2019. He transferred to Unity before his sophomore year and exited the 2020 1A state tournament with an 0-2 record at 220.
“I’ve definitely improved tenfold,” Albaugh said. “It’s definitely been what seems like both a long journey from there to here, and it also feels like it happened in the blink of an eye at the same time. I’m just glad to finally close out on this legacy I hope to leave behind and finish it out with a bang.”
Varela’s story is much more heart-wrenching.
He qualified for the 2019 IHSA state tournament as a freshman, going 0-2 at 220. Then he ruptured a meniscus just before the 2020 postseason began.
Varela followed that setback by suffering a torn labrum during an independent national tournament, sidelining him for 10 months. He finally sported a Rockets singlet again this season, after nearly two years not being able to do so. And he’s ranked fourth in the state at 220.
“It’s exciting, man. It’s surreal to just even think about,” Varela said. “It means a lot. I went through adversity for two years in a row. I sat there with my team. They sat there by my side, and they believed in me.”
Patton called Varela a “fan favorite” at Unity who also was named this school year’s homecoming king. Patton said Varela was the first of his athletes to stop by the Patton home earlier this month to congratulate he and wife Jordan on the recent birth of their daughter.
“It was probably the most electric our gym has been in a long time when Oran got a pin against Tremont in our home Christmas duals,” Patton said. “He’s the heart and soul of the program. ... He wants one more postseason with 220, and he feels like he’s got a little unfinished business.”
Loaded lineup
Two other Rockets also are presently inside one of Sherrill’s weight class top 10s: freshman Kaden Inman (seventh at 120) and junior Nick Nosler (fourth at 195).
Inman is taking on the role Hosley previously held in Unity’s lineup.
“I like that we’re flexible at all weights,” Inman said. “Within the next few years, our lighter weights will probably be more superior than the heavier weights — after this year, anyway, because the seniors are leaving. So I have to grind with the lighter weights.”
Nosler finished 17-0 as a 170-pounder during his sophomore season and was picked for the most recent News-Gazette All-Area football first team as a defensive lineman.
“It’s just great to have (an IHSA state) opportunity again,” Nosler said. “Every practice, it’s making me better. It’s not about losing weight ... it’s just about getting better.”
Other Rockets listed in Sherrill’s weight class rankings as honorable-mention wrestlers are sophomore Trevor McCarter (113), senior Braxton Manuel (152), senior Nat Nosler (160), junior Kyus Root (170) and senior Karson Richardson (285).
Manuel regularly thinks back to a piece of advice he received from Patton early in his high school career.
“He said, ‘You can’t come in throughout one week and just get better. You’ve got to be in the room continuously and basically live there,’” Manuel said. “It just feels like we’re getting what we deserve.”
Root is one of several football players who transitions to wrestling in the winter, joining both Noslers, Albaugh, Varela, Manuel and Richardson, among others. Root was a starting defensive lineman for Unity, which advanced to a 3A state championship game this past November.
“It helped a lot,” Root said. “Both sports are very explosive sports, and being able to be explosive as it is, both help. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing.”
Richardson knows he’s stepping into a void created by 2020 graduate Logan Wilson, who finished fifth in that year’s 1A field at 285.
“I take it as an honor,” Richardson said. “We’re a state-caliber team. We can win at state, team state. (And) a lot of us could either be on the podium for individual state or be on the top of that.”