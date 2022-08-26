MAHOMET — To say that expectations are high for Mahomet-Seymour football this fall is probably an understatement.
The Bulldogs posted an 11-1 record last fall for the fourth time in program history, cruising through Apollo Conference play before eventually falling to Morton in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Nearly every key player from last season is back and eager to exact revenge against Morton in Friday night's season opener at Frank Dutton Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs — The News-Gazette's No. 1 team in its preseason Top 10 poll — aren't shying away from where they expect this highly-anticipated season to end. At Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
"We're looking for a state championship," M-S senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm said.
Bohm is one of 22 seniors on the Bulldogs' roster, a dynamic group of returnees who combines skill, size, speed and savvy.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Bohm hrew for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior and has seen his profile grow in the last nine months.
"I would say (he's probably not just the best in the area), but probably the state, right?" fourth-year M-S coach Jon Adkins said. "He's that talented of a young man. He's a smart kid. He works incredibly hard. He leads that offensive group."
Senior wide receiver Quenton Rogers is also back after establishing himself as Bohm's favorite target last fall, catching 58 passes for 1,258 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he gives the Bulldogs a chance to score every time he is back to return a kickoff or punt, too.
Rogers ranked third on the team in rushing yards last season behind then-senior Nolan Nierenhausen and current junior Luke Johnson. Johnson rushed for 634 yards during the first six games before suffering a season-ending injury at Quincy Notre Dame.
Senior receiver Valient Walsh and junior Braden Pagel are other receivers Bohm will county on this season.
"Everybody knows about Rogers, but the return of Luke at tailback is going to be huge for us," Adkins said. "Valient coming back at the slot, and Braden .... that's a loaded group on that side, and I'm happy for Wyatt, but extremely excited to see those kids perform this season."
Other key receivers in the Bulldogs' offense are sophomore Trey Peters, along with seniors Adam Dyer and Ryan Koller. The offensive line is seasoned as well. Seniors Mitchell Gilbert, Mikane Didier and Marshall Bacher return to pair with sophomores Kolton Metcalf-Poulos and Tyson Finch.
Leading tackler Nick Golden returns to anchor a defensive unit that surrendered just south of 15 points per game last season. The senior linebacker collected 98 tackles — more than a third of which were for losses — along with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.
"The experience and the talent on that side of the ball, it's going to be hard-pressed if you're a fan to decide which side is better," Adkins said. "Truthfully, I feel like we're a complete team this year."
Jack Gallier is back to help anchor the defense after registering 92 tackles as a sophomore last fall. So too is Mateo Casillas, a senior defensive lineman who recorded 68 tackles and seven sacks last fall.
Both units are eager to build upon last season's accomplishments.
"That confidence is just carrying over a little bit from what we were able to do last year," Golden said. "It's a new year, but you got to start somewhere. So there's not really a better way to do it than Week 1 against Morton."
The Potters have been in the Bulldogs' sights ever since Morton rolled to a 40-28 win on a cold, cloudy day last November that ended the season for M-S.
Morton took its first lead with four minutes remaining in the first quarter and never looked back as star tailback Seth Glatz rushed for 401 yards and all six touchdowns.
Glatz is gone now, along with several other key pieces of Morton's playoff run that ended the following week. Nierenhausen and fellow offensive options Dream Eagle and Mitchell Gallier have departed for M-S, but the Bulldogs aren't feeling the heat.
"Morton's the game that everyone wants to talk about," Golden said. "But Week 2, Effingham comes here, and they've got a really solid club. They're going to give us everything they got. Coach told us before that we have a target on our back. Everybody is gunning for us."
Adkins and the Bulldogs weathered two average seasons before last fall's breakout campaign. A 4-5 record in 2019 and a 2-3 mark in the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season planted the seeds for their current success.
They haven't strayed far from what has worked long before Adkins’ arrival.
Keith Pogue preceded Adkins as head coach from 2008-2018 and still works with the team's quarterbacks. Frank Dutton guided the program from 1971-1991 — overseeing the program’s only state championship in 1977 — and visited practice for the first time since retiring on Wednesday on the field that bears his name.
As the Bulldogs prepare to chase another trophy, their play will undoubtedly reflect their experience and swagger.
"We just got to do what we do," Adkins said. "We know what we're capable of. … We're going to play play four quarters of fast, physical football. We're going to fly around, and we're going to light up the scoreboard because that's who we are. And again, that's being us. That's doing what we do."