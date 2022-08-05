CHAMPAIGN — The strength of Centennial football in 2022 might be just that: strength.
The Chargers feel stronger and faster than they did last season, which ended with a 6-5 record and included an upset win over Chicago Kenwood in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
It’s part of the reason they check in at No. 4 in The News-Gazette’s preseason top 10.
And part of the reason why they’re expressing plenty of confidence entering their Aug. 26 season opener at Urbana.
“Our strength for this team is our returning offensive line,” senior running back and linebacker Brandon Harvey said. “That’s going to be a really, really big help. We have experience up there — two big, big boys.”
Senior tackle Jemir Hall and sophomore tackle Jeremiah Young will anchor a line that includes senior guards Braylen Lewis and Jacai Merriweather and senior center Ryan Perry.
Junior Jack Barnhart, an IHSA wrestling state medalist last school year, is another force on both lines.
A playoff berth — let alone a win against a perennial Chicago Public League contender — couldn’t have seemed more unlikely on Aug. 30, 2019.
That night, the Chargers suffered a 96-14 loss to Peoria at Tommy Stewart Field in the first game of coach Kyle Jackson’s tenure.
Eight more losses followed, but that wasn’t necessarily the focal point of that season.
“I told those guys in that first year, ‘I don’t care about wins and losses. I don’t care about that,’” Jackson said. “What I care about is that we’re working hard, we’re competing. That we’re not giving up, that we’re staying positive.”
Three years later, the Chargers have their swagger back.
New uniforms designed with input from the roster will be unveiled soon.
The main set departs from Columbia blue and leans into a navy base.
Jackson kept details on an alternate uniform close to the vest.
The players that helped design them are part of the team’s creative leadership council.
It’s a group of seniors and returning starters that has met with Jackson once a month during the offseason.
“(We) just kind of talk some goal setting, some team building, those kinds of things,” Jackson said. “We’re going to try to implement a mentoring system for our incoming freshmen.”
Schematically, Centennial runs a spread offense that incorporates run-pass options depending on the skills of its quarterback.
Recent graduate Brady Boatright’s pocket-driven approach led to more passing reads than runs last season, but that could change this season with a crew of young, mobile quarterbacks led by sophomore Kellen Davis.
“We’re going to try to run behind that big line of ours and let our young quarterback and receiving crew kind of develop as the season progresses,” Jackson said. “We’re definitely still going to throw the ball, but kind of live within what some newer, less experienced guys can do and grow with them as they grow.”
Davis will be at the helm of a team searching for back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2014-15.
“He’s super coachable,” Jackson said. “The kid will do anything you ask of him, ever. He’s a kid that’s going to grow and develop, and he’s going to be a pretty big part of what we do for the next three years.”
His mentality fits in perfectly with the team’s three C’s: character, commitment and confidence.
The three words are closely interwoven into the Chargers’ program, so much so that shirts with special “C3” branding are given to each player.
The team holds the words close; the apparel isn’t available for the public to purchase.
“We break our huddle pretty much every time with ‘Family,’” Jackson said. “We think of those values as guiding us and ourselves as a family.”
Monday marks the official start of the IHSA football season, and there are plenty of reasons for confidence after a strong summer camp showing.
Replacing the swath of seniors that departed after last season’s playoff run isn’t an issue, in the Chargers’ estimation, after the last several months.
“It’s going to be a lot to fill, but I feel like over these summer workouts we’ve done it,” Harvey said. “We’ve just got to keep on getting better, but I don’t think it’s going to be a huge drop-off because it’s not. We’re way stronger, and we’re going to have a good season.”
Urbana is the first opponent on the docket for the Chargers, with the crosstown matchup scheduled for the Tigers’ McKinley Field on Aug. 26.
A two-game home swing against Peoria Manual and Peoria Richwoods follows, providing the Chargers the chance to make an early mark against three teams that combined to win two games in the fall of 2021. Centennial defeated Urbana 65-0 in the Tigers’ lone varsity game of the season.
A 3-0 start before the annual Battle for Champaign against Central on Sept. 16 would be crucial, given that Big 12 Conference powers Peoria and Normal Community are absent from the Chargers’ schedule.
“The competition, the difficulty gets better kind of week by week, so we like the way that plays out,” Jackson said. “We can maybe afford to make mistakes early on and still find success. … The Central game, you can throw out anything. Who’s better, who’s not, any of that jargon.”
Road matchups with Peoria Notre Dame and nonconference foe Collinsville stand out on Oct. 8 and 14, respectively, before a showdown with perennial conference title contender Normal West in the regular-season finale on Oct. 21.
“At the end of the season, we’re going to run through that three-game gauntlet there,” Jackson said, “and that will be good prep for us, hopefully, going into the playoffs.”