WESTVILLE — It’s next man up for Westville football.
The departure of a core group of seniors who keyed the program’s return to the playoffs last fall creates a set of questions ahead of the new season.
Luckily for the Tigers’ faithful, the team’s current crop of seniors thinks it has the answers. Which is part of the reason the team is ranked eighth in The News-Gazette’s preseason top 10.
“We’ve got quite a few guys that I think are going to step up,” senior receiver/defensive back Landon Haurez said. “There’s some big shoes to fill there, but with the leadership that we have, I think we should follow in the right steps, and I think we should have a pretty good season again.”
Many of those recent graduates — including linebacker Rylee Edwards and lineman Bryce Burnett — were four-year starters who entered with high expectations. The program was just a season removed from a two-year stretch that saw the Tigers go a blistering 21-2.
Haurez was a big part of last season’s 7-3 campaign, which saw the program qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2017. He’ll play a big role on both sides of the ball but especially on offense.
“This will be his fourth year starting for us at receiver and defensive back,” 29th-year coach Guy Goodlove said. “He’s just a really good route runner with excellent hands. You’ve got to account for him.”
The offense, of course, extends beyond Haurez. Big expectations are placed on speedy senior receiver Houston Bryant. But the Tigers open the season with a question mark under center following the graduation of Julian Ledesma. Enter Drew Wichtowski, an all-Vermilion Valley Conference catcher on the baseball field who will slide over from tight end to quarterback.
“(He) puts in the work in the weight room, goes to football workouts, does yard work at the school and then he goes and he catches the Legion (baseball) team,” Goodlove said. “He’s been busy all summer long, and he’s not afraid to work. He’s just a good leader for us.”
Senior lineman Cade Schaumburg is perhaps the strongest athlete on the team, according to Goodlove, and will pair nicely on both lines with senior teammate Grayson Goble.
The Tigers also will benefit from the return of senior Justin Slazas, who anticipates returning from shoulder surgery this fall after missing last season.
“He was really tempted to not have it done last year,” Haurez said. “But we figured he should just get it done before this next season so he could be there for his senior year. He’s definitely a key part of the line. He’s a strong kid.”
The lineman are especially important in the Tigers’ 5-3 defensive scheme, which places an emphasis on getting the job done up front.
On the other side of the ball, the passing game is a big part of Westville’s spread offense, which Goodlove compares schematically to what Auburn runs at the college level.
Just don’t make the mistake of thinking the Tigers are one-dimensional.
“We don’t feel like we’re ever out of a ballgame,” Goodlove said. “We may be running the wishbone, and then they shut it down and we can go right into the spread and not miss a beat. It’s worked well for us all these years ... and we’ll continue to do it.”
All these years under Goodlove have yielded 154 wins, 14 playoff appearances and two Class 2A state runner-up finishes. From January 2000 until eight days ago, he served as Westville’s principal, as well.
Now, the focus is just football.
“I often told our football kids, ‘I want to go into this week focused on football,’” Goodlove said. “I don’t want to have to worry about football kids misbehaving in school, and then I have to start focusing on things other than football. It’ll be nice.”
Not that this was often the case in Goodlove’s program, which is built on a foundation of respect.
“When you play for Westville, for the Tigers, you still have to go to school. You have to do what’s right, do the best you can, treat others as you’d like to be treated,” Goodlove said. “If you don’t, there will be consequences.”
Friday night lights will come eventually for Westville, but they’ll open the season with a home Vermilion Valley Conference crossover game against Seneca on Aug. 27 — a Saturday night.
Westville won 25-6 in last year’s season-opener at Seneca, a win that Goodlove attributed, in part, to having 16 seniors. Now, it’ll be Seneca with the upper hand in the experience category.
“Our first game will be a doozy,” Goodlove said. “They’ve got everybody coming back, and that was a heck of a ballgame last year. We’ll be able to tell a lot about ourselves (after) that very first game.”
Circle the Salt Fork game on Oct. 7, as well. The road VVC South game serves as a rematch of a game that the Tigers won 35-7 at home last season.
“The team to beat this year (if you) want to win the VVC will be Salt Fork,” Goodlove said. “Winning the state track championship this past spring and everybody on that football team just about coming back, I think they’re going to be very explosive and have the ability to score from anywhere.”
When the Tigers open their season in late August, they’ll do so on a recently-redone Memorial Field. A multi-million dollar project that was recently completed allowed Westville’s facilities to rival those found elsewhere in the state.
“It’s incredible,” Haurez said. “Just being able to get up every day and get in there and work, it just gets you going. It’s incredible.”