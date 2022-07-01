GILMAN — The Iroquois West football program could not ask for much more entering its 2022 season.
Playoff expectations, top-shelf talent and a re-energized fanbase are signs the culture around the Raiders is stable.
With an offensive line anchored by Iowa commit Cannon Leonard, the Raiders are out to prove last season’s 8-3 mark — their first winning record since 2006 — wasn’t a fluke.
They’re ranked ninth in The News-Gazette’s preseason top 10 leading up to their season opener, scheduled for a Thursday night on Aug. 25 at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac in a Vermilion Valley Conference crossover game.
“We’re looking forward to getting back out there and getting out there as a team and picking up where we left off last year,” Iroquois West coach Jason Thiele said. “The guys are coming in, they’re working hard, and if they’re not in here working hard, some of them work jobs. They’re finding their own time to do it.”
At first glance, the Raiders’ offensive hallmark is a strong rushing game. Senior running back Trystyn Schacht — who rushed for 1,855 yards and 21 touchdowns last fall as a junior — is led by an offensive line among the best in the VVC.
Even with Clayton Leonard gone after earning First-Team All-Area honors from The N-G during his senior season last fall. Leonard is about to start his freshman season at Illinois. A void left by his departure will largely be filled by younger brothers Cannon and Cort, the latter a sophomore, and a surrounding cast that includes junior Jace Pankey and senior Yahir Perez.
“We’ve got to replace Clayton,” Thiele said. “We’ve got guys that are capable of doing that.”
Cort headlines a sophomore class that includes Chase Ritzma, a running back and linebacker who made one start during his freshman season.
He was driving a snowmobile in February when he struck a ditch, flipping over the handlebars and breaking his left femur and right ankle. His status for the start of the season, however, is seemingly solid.
“They told me six months,” Ritzma said. “And I played football at six months. It was the ankle that was the worst part. It was all weak.”
Ritzma’s recovery is yet-another stroke of fortune for a program on the upswing. Morale is high, in no small part due to the constant presence of college scouts flocking to Iroquois County, attracted by the Leonard brothers and their prowess on the offensive line.
“It really helps give everyone here more coverage and more looks from colleges,” senior fullback/linebacker John Ahlden said. “We’ve had more college coaches visit this school than I’ve ever seen before. It’s amazing.”
All the positive attention stands in stark contrast to the hard times the program endured following the Raiders winning a Class 2A state championship in 2003.
It took the Raiders until 2007 to match their 13 wins from that season, and they posted a 21-104 record from 2008 through the spring 2021 season.
Thiele was a senior on the 2003 team and returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach in 2017. Upon taking the reins as head coach before the pandemic-altered spring 2021 season, the Navy veteran began laying the foundation for a return to relevance.
“You bring the work ethic and the discipline aspect to it,” Thiele said. “(It’s) not putting up with shenanigans while at the same time understanding that they are teenage kids, and it’s a mixture of stuff. … The guys know when it’s time to be serious, and they know when you can mess around.”
Following the road opener with HA/A-P is a highly anticipated home opener against Oakwood on Sept. 2. Iroquois West squeaked out a 33-32 win against the Comets last season, one of seven regular-season victories that propelled the squad into the 1A playoffs. Iroquois West earned one postseason victory, defeating Monmouth United 35-26 at John Boma Field, in the first round.
Starting strong this fall will be crucial given a daunting middle part of the season.
“With our two losses in the regular season (last year), Salt Fork and Momence, you’re obviously wanting to get those,” Thiele said. “The Seneca game (on Sept. 23) will be a good game. Obviously we’ve got the Week 7 matchup against Clifton. I usually refer to it just as ‘the Week 7 matchup.’”
Last season’s “Week 7 matchup” against Clifton Central favored the Raiders, who won 13-6 before a capacity crowd in Gilman. It was their first win against Clifton Central in 15 years and began a four-game win streak that ended with a loss to Abingdon-Avon in the second round of the playoffs.
“Once we hit that five-win mark, the guys were excited and like, ‘We can just win out,’” Thiele said.
At least five more wins in 2022 would lead the Raiders to their first consecutive playoff berths since a three-year stretch of appearances from 2001 through 2003.
But for the Raiders’ sophomore class, success is all they’ve known. It’s a message Thiele hopes will continue to resonate around the Iroquois West program.
“Youth (football) for me was a lot of Super Bowl wins,” Ritzma said. “So I kind of came into it like, ‘This is going to change,’ and I just had a good mindset. There was a lot of leadership on the team. Everyone put in an effort to be a leader, and that’s why stuff changed.”