CATLIN — After showing flashes of potential during the fall 2021 season, Salt Fork football is ready to prove itself among the Vermilion Valley Conference elite.
Armed with plenty of depth left over from last season’s 6-4 team that qualified for the Class 1A playoffs — including starters at 17 positions and 30 varsity contributors total — the Storm is positioned to threaten for the crown in the top-heavy league.
Thus receiving the No. 6 spot in The News-Gazette’s preseason top-10 rankings.
“We’ve had a good summer,” fourth-year coach Joe Hageman said. “I’ve been pleased with the kids. They’ve shown up. They’ve worked hard. We just talked about focusing on little things and trying to get better every day, and try to let those things lead us to hopefully some good results this year.”
A ground-and-pound approach characterizes Salt Fork’s offense, which is led by a trio of capable senior tailbacks in Ethan Davis, Ethan McLain and Ben Jessup.
The explosive group is a perfect match for the Storm’s wing-T offensive scheme.
“It’s a lot of one-cut and then getting up-field,” Jessup said. “Being agile really helps in the offense.”
Jessup and McLain earned News-Gazette All-Area honors as sprinters on Salt Fork’s high-powered track and field team in the spring, each earning two Class 1A state medals in a pair of sprint relays.
It’s a program that Hageman has drawn from quite a bit in recent seasons.
Senior Garrett Taylor — a two-time state-champion discus thrower — brings skill and size to the tight end position and received All-Area track and field first-team recognition.
“Any time you get a kid who is a multi-sport athlete, the biggest thing they bring is they’ve competed at a high level,” Hageman said. “Hopefully, (if) we get a shot to play for a conference title in a game like that, or a playoff game, that will be an atmosphere they’re familiar with.”
Like most small schools, Salt Fork is stacked with two-way athletes who don’t always have much opportunity to rest. Jessup, for example, plays safety and linebacker, while Taylor is a linebacker and sees time on the line.
For as much emphasis as there is on pounding the rock, stopping the run is just as crucial for the Storm.
“Most teams around here are run-heavy,” Jessup said. “We like to have a heavy run defense. … Being safety, you’ve got to play the ball in the air, but sometimes, we’ll run schemes where it’s also helping the run.”
Salt Fork was among four teams in the VVC’s South Division that qualified for the playoffs in 2021 after mounting six wins in the regular season.
An undefeated five-week stretch to open the season came to an end at the hands of perennial rivals Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville, both of which scored 35 or more points against the Storm in consecutive home wins.
Those battles return to Catlin this season, which could play to Salt Fork’s advantage.
Hageman knows not to highlight any one game on the schedule. His team, however, has a few games in mind.
“A couple,” Taylor said. “Iroquois West, definitely. They’re a good team. They got some big kids. And then Westville, we’re looking forward to them this year, too.”
Both teams are certainly eyeing the rematch in Gilman on Sept. 16, but the Storm isn’t getting ahead of itself. First, it’ll open the season by hosting Dwight on Aug. 27.
“I love having high expectations, because you’ve got to really work and prove yourself,” senior tight end/linebacker Derrek Richards said. “We’ve got to come out strong and show everybody what we’ve got, because it’s a Saturday game (against Dwight).”
Nearly half of the Storm’s schedule will be played on Saturday afternoons instead of Friday nights, which presents the coaching staff with benefits and drawbacks. An added day of practice time is a trade-off for the players losing their usual routine.
“We try to get them up at a decent time,” Hageman said. “Get them some breakfast, get them out of bed and try to get them into some form of routine.”
That isn’t to say the program is unwilling to get up and work. Several players volunteered their services at Balloons Over Vermilion earlier this month, including shoveling sand and helping with fencing.
“We got about 25 kids that gave up a couple of days each of their summer, went out there for about seven, eight hours ... and gave back to community,” Hageman said. “They got something out of that.”
“The senior class, we have a lot (of grit) and we’ve been successful for our level in the past with our grade,” Jessup added. “We’re going to come in here and give a tough game every game.”