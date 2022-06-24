TUSCOLA — The peak of the Tuscola’s fall 2021 season appeared to be on the horizon after dealing playoff-bound Central A&M a 20-14 loss on Sept. 24.
The win snapped a streak of three straight Warriors losses, all of which were decided by eight points or fewer. A winnable Week 6 road game at one-win Clinton would lead into a home game with St. Teresa, an eventual Class 2A postseason semifinalist.
In a flash, a two-week pause due to COVID-19 issues stalled the momentum and dashed the Warriors’ playoff hopes. Wins in the final two weeks of the season left Tuscola at four total victories, one shy of playoff eligibility.
“School-wise, we learned from things that happened a year ago and the football program, I think it makes our kids a little bit hungry,” eighth-year coach Andy Romine said. “It makes our kids a little bit hungry from the standpoint of, we talked about it’s over real fast, and it’s not guaranteed to you.”
Last season’s unfinished business is a motivating factor for this season’s Warriors, who boast depth on both lines and a capable set of skill players.
And who hold down The News-Gazette preseason top 10’s No. 10 spot.
Romine’s seniors are especially motivated. The Warriors won eight games when the current 12th-graders were freshman, but the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season and last fall’s disappointment has left them wanting more.
Naturally, expectations are high for a program with 17 different 10-win seasons and two state championships since 1996.
“I think a lot of people are looking down on us because, in the past, our class hasn’t really been that great,” senior center John Claxon said. “We’ve been putting in the work, been going really hard in the weight room, out here on the field every day doing everything we can.”
Claxon will team with seniors Chris Boyd and Ben Hornaday to lead a deep group of linemen. Romine believes it will be one of the team’s key strengths.
Boyd offers the Warriors size and strength. The senior placed second in last month’s Class 1A state shot put contest with a throw of 57 feet, 11 3/4 inches. Hornaday is quick and crafty, if undersized for a nose guard.
“Once we all build our team together during the summer, build a good bond, we’ll be able to succeed in the fall,” Hornaday said.
Tuscola’s summer program places an emphasis on teaching with the aim of keeping players fresh and excited for the start of the season. The Warriors worked with Unity in 7-on-7 drills last week and will do the same with other area teams in July.
Still, there’s only so much time to get everything done.
“With no double sessions and things like that, there is a emphasis on getting a little bit more done in the summer than there has been in the past,” Romine said. “We’ll have most all of our install done, and then when we get the practice, it’s a little bit less install and a lot more fine-tuned stuff.”
Just nine weeks remain until the Warriors host Arcola on Aug. 26 to kick off the 2022 season. Memorial Field will swell to capacity for the fourth edition of the Cola Wars in the last five seasons.
Quarterback Peyton Armstrong led Tuscola to a 20-7 road win in the meeting last year, rushing for 186 yards and three touchdowns and gaining 64 yards though the air.
But Armstrong graduated in May, leaving a gap under center that will likely be filled by junior Jordan Quinn.
“He’s going to be our guy,” Romine said. “He’s kind of the alpha dog in school. Good kid, funny kid, kids gravitate toward him. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do behind behind center, for sure.”
Other pressing needs have been filled, as well.
Senior linebackers Tyson McCauley and Jordan Sanchez will be tough for offenses to miss behind the defensive line. Macauley will play tight end, as well, filling a vacancy that Romine believes factored into last season’s loss at Shelbyville.
The Shelbyville game stuck out to Hornaday and Claxton as well, as did a 26-22 loss to Cumberland in Week 2.
“We lost those ones pretty bad last year,” Hornaday said. “It’d be really good to find a way to get back after that.”
Both rematches will be at home; Cumberland will visit Memorial Field on Sept. 2, while Shelbyville will make the trip on Sept. 16.
They’re on Romine’s mind, but he isn’t looking too far beyond Arcola in late August. With 255 seasons combined between the two schools — 128 for the Purple Riders and 127 for the Warriors — it’s a season opener with big implications for the Douglas County rivals.
It could be the first stepping stone in the Warriors’ first run to the postseason since 2019, as well.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Warriors’ nine-game slate:
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Meridian 7 p.m.
POSTSEASON HYPE
A snippet of the Warriors’ playoff history
Tuscola last made the postseason in 2019 as part of an 8-3 campaign. Central Illinois Conference opponent and eventual Class 2A state runner-up St. Teresa ended the Warriors’ run with a 63-20 win in the second round.
The Warriors posted four consecutive 10-win seasons in Andy Romine’s first four seasons as coach, including a 13-1 campaign in 2017 that ended with a Class 1A state runner-up finish. The Warriors went 24-3 from 2015 through 2017.
Tuscola appeared in the Class 1A state championship game in five out of six seasons from 2006 through 2011. The Warriors won it all in 2006 and 2009.
WHO ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT?
Get to know senior linebacker Jordan Sanchez: Linebacker is one of the most critical positions for Tuscola this season, with Sanchez set to team up with fellow senior Tyson Macauley. Don’t be surprised to see Sanchez, an honorable-mention All-Central Illinois Conference selection last season, step up. The two-year starter will be part of a defense that seeks to do damage with a tenacious edge rushing attack.