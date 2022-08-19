TOLONO — Unity football has plenty of reasons to be fired up on the eve of a new campaign.
The perennial Illini Prairie Conference contenders haven’t lost a regular-season game since August 30, 2019, when Chillicothe IVC kicked off an undefeated season with a 21-20 win at Hicks Field. Since then, the Rockets have won 22 regular-season games in a row and appeared in the 2021 Class 3A state championship game, cementing their status as one of the most consistent programs in east central Illinois.
Despite some roster turnover, multiple key players are back and more are eager to ascend to key roles
“This is a new year, a new team, new leaders,” veteran Unity coach Scott Hamilton said.
Sure it is. But the same goals are there for Unity, which checks in at No. 2 in The News-Gazette’s Top 10 preseason poll before the Rockets kick off the season on Aug. 26 at Prairie Central in Fairbury.
Unity’s roster has a different look than it did when Blake Kimball threw for 22 touchdowns and rushed for 16 more last season, helping the Rockets compile a 13-1 record. Leading tackler Nat Nosler graduated, as well, after leading the defense with 111 tackles.
But there are still plenty of options available for Hamilton as he enters his 29th season at the helm of the Rockets, including Nosler’s younger brother, Nick, who tallied 108 tackles as a junior defensive end last fall.
Senior running back Matt Brown is back as well after amassing 1,853 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns over the course of the Rockets’ 14-game schedule last fall.
“I think we’re really bonded together,” Brown said. “Like, all the other years, we’ve been bonded, but I feel closer with this team.”
Senior center Mason Perry headlines a new-look offensive line that will try to open gaps for the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Brown.
The group is best suited to success along the edge, according to Hamilton, which shouldn’t be a problem for Brown and his speed.
“Just because they’re new doesn’t mean we’re necessarily worse than last year. I think our offense line is better than last year,” Brown said. “I think they’re just learning the plays quicker and are just way more aggressive.”
Cale Rawdin is set to take snaps from Perry after seeing sporadic minimal playing time at quarterback last season with Kimball holding down that role. The 6-3, 185-pound former H-back brings good size and understanding of the Rockets’ system.
“With all of the slots and wide receivers, he’s always out putting in the extra work,” Brown said. “He’s in the weight room. So I think he really deserves this.”
Rawdin will have to find new targets following the departure of Dylan Rutledge, who led last season’s team with 79 receptions. Hamilton expects junior wideout Aidan Porter to see more action in the passing game.
Defense is where the Rockets boast more overall experience with Nick Nosler, senior defensive end Kyus Root and senior linebacker Boden Franklin.
The 33-27 overtime win at Monticello to clinch the Illini Prairie title stands out among last season’s run to the 3A state title game, when the Rockets suffered a 35-7 loss to undefeated Byron in DeKalb.
It would be easy to reminisce about the highlights from the state-title run, or perhaps to dwell on the season-ending loss. But it’s all behind the Rockets with the 2022 season one week away.
“The day after we lost the game, it was completely behind us, behind me, behind all the seniors,” senior wide receiver Dylan Moore said. “We got right back to work in the weight room.”
Hamilton is no stranger to deep playoff runs. Unity has finished runner-up in the state six times since 2000; first as a 2A team, with each subsequent playoff appearance coming in the 3A class.
Aside from the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season in which the Rockets finished undefeated, 2018 is the only season since Hamilton took over the program in 1994 that Unity has missed out on the postseason.
“I think that our community, our Board of Education, our administration, down to that group of seniors back in 1994 that bought into everything that a young guy wanted to do … it’s been something that hopefully, a lot of people are proud of,” Hamilton said, “and a lot of people have contributed to.”
None of the current Rockets were born when Hamilton led the program to its first state title game in 2000. Today’s oldest players were toddlers when the team made its second appearance in 2005.
It isn’t lost on this year’s team that they’re reaping the benefits of nearly three decades of sustained success — a still-new turf field, video scoreboard and a fanbase as passionate as they come.
“He’s an amazing coach,” Perry said. “I remember when I was a kid coming out here, watching on the sideline, I mean, he’s always been there and always been a part of the community. He’s (an) awesome coach and awesome guy.”
A road game at rival St. Joseph-Ogden is slated for Sept. 2 before the Rockets’ opener at Hicks Field against IVC on Sept. 9.
Alternating home and away games against Paris (Sept. 16), Bloomington Central Catholic (Sept. 23), Pontiac (Sept. 30) and Rantoul (Oct. 7) lead into two late-season games with potential to decide the IPC title: a trip to Paxton-Buckley Loda on Oct. 14 and a home game with Monticello on Oct. 21. Despite marquee games throughout the schedule, the Rockets are content to not look ahead to a November run yet.
“We set little goals, obviously up to the state championship (last year),” Brown said. “If it’s Prairie Central week, it’s all about Prairie Central, and then so on.”