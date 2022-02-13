VANDALIA — Sectional wrestling tournaments end with two individuals winning their final matches: those who place first and third in their weight class brackets.
Logan Patton’s Unity athletes didn’t want to be left out of that discussion during Saturday’s Class 1A Vandalia Sectional.
All eight Rockets who qualified for a first- or third-place match came away victorious. And all eight will represent the program at next week’s IHSA individual state meet, running Thursday through Saturday at Champaign’s State Farm Center.
“It left a better taste in our mouth than last week. I didn’t feel we had a great last round last week at regionals,” Patton said. “We went 8-0 in the final round to set ourselves up (for state). We’re trying to get eight placers. We want eight guys on the podium.”
Five of Unity’s state qualifiers will enter that tournament as sectional champions. Senior Tavius Hosley bagged the 145-pound title, junior Kyus Root earned the crown at 170, senior Grant Albaugh finished atop the 182 bracket, junior Nick Nosler held off the field at 195 and senior Karson Richardson claimed top honors in the 285 bracket.
A two-time IHSA state runner-up — at 106 in 2019 and 113 in 2020 — Hosley defeated Anna-Jonesboro’s Caleb Mays in a 7-0 decision for a sectional title. Root avenged two prior losses to Lawrenceville’s Brian Seed, earning a 14-0 major decision in their sectional final.
Albaugh recovered from a regional loss to Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Rylee Edwards and defeated him in overtime for the sectional win. Edwards also advanced to the state meet as his sectional bracket’s runner-up.
Nosler recorded a 16-0 technical fall over Fairfield’s Konnor Dagg in their sectional championship match, while Richardson notched a pinfall versus Auburn’s Cole Edie in their title showdown.
“I’m curious how the (state) seeds are going to go,” Patton said. “We’ve only had three kids actually wrestle the (IHSA) sectional from this group. ... They’re not using the (Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association) series from last year. There’s going to be a lot of unknowns going into this state series where seeds are going to be a coin flip.”
Also moving forward to the state tournament for the Rockets are freshman Kaden Inman (third place at 120), senior Nat Nosler (third at 160) and senior Oran Varela (third at 220).
Class 1A Olympia SectionalPair of Comets victorious. Oakwood/Salt Fork’s contingent stood out during Saturday’s sectional in Stanford, with senior Joe Lashuay and junior Reef Pacot each winning a weight class championship to lead the way.
Lashuay took home the 160-pound title in a nailbiter of a final match versus Peoria Notre Dame’s Joey Mushinsky, with Lashuay taking down a 7-6 decision. Lashuay was last season’s IWCOA 1A state champion at 160.
“Joe always finds a way to win,” Comets coach Mike Glosser said. “He’s just a calm little killer in there. He stays calm and doesn’t lose his cool.”
Pacot soared to the top of the sectional’s 132 field, last defeating Illini Bluffs’ Jackson Carroll via a third-period pinfall in the title match.
“We believe in Reef 100 percent,” Glosser said. “He’s tough to score on. He wrestles in good positioning. He limits his mistakes and wrestles smart matches.”
Two other O/SF wrestlers will make a short trip with Lashuay and Pacot to Champaign’s State Farm Center for next week’s individual state tournament. Freshman Pedro Rangel (126) and sophomore Bryson Capansky (138) placed fourth in their respective brackets to move on.
St. Joseph-Ogden freshman Holden Brazelton was the only other area grappler who finished atop his weight class in this sectional. He bagged a 3-1 decision against Ridgeview/Lexington sophomore Braydon Campbell to win the sectional championship. Campbell also advanced to state courtesy his runner-up effort.
Numerous other local athletes in this sectional claimed a position at next week’s state tournament by finishing within the top four of their weight class.
Second-place sectional finishes were recorded by SJ-O sophomore Emmitt Holt at 113, Hoopeston Area senior Abel Colunga at 182, Ridgeview/Lexington senior Evan Antonio at 220 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac junior Hunter Wilson at 285.
Third-place sectional showings were offered by Ridgeview/Lexington sophomore Danny Tay at 113, Prairie Central sophomore Donavan Lewis at 132, Clinton senior Trevor Willis at 152, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher senior Braylen Kean at 170, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Keddrick Terhune at 182, Prairie Central junior Connor Steidinger at 195 and Hoopeston Area junior Hunter Cannon at 220.
Fourth-place sectional efforts were delivered by LeRoy/Tri-Valley freshman Brady Mouser at 106, LeRoy/Tri-Valley junior Tyson Brent at 170, St. Thomas More sophomore Brody Cuppernell at 195 and LeRoy/Tri-Valley senior Andrew Moore at 220.
Peoria Richwoods Girls’ SectionalTwo locals win titles. Berlin Kiddoo and Lexi Ritchie made history.
Kiddoo, a Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior and Ritchie, a Unity sophomore, earned the first-ever local IHSA girls’ sectional wrestling championships on Saturday. This is the first school year in which the IHSA is conducting an all-girls state series.
Kiddoo took down all of her competitors in the sectional’s 130-pound bracket, last defeating Edwardsville’s Abby Rhodes via a 7-0 decision in the title match. Kiddoo and her family moved from California to Illinois last summer.
Ritchie landed atop the sectional’s 155 field, collecting a championship-match victory over Peoria Richwoods’ Jaida Johnson via a 20-4 technical fall. Ritchie recorded a runner-up finish last season in the IWCOA girls’ state meet.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher freshman Avery Schlickman (130) and Unity junior Ava Vasey (135) each finished in third place at the sectional and qualified for the state tournament, which will transpire Feb. 25-26 at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena.
“I got to text with (Ritchie and Vasey) back and forth, got film on every one of their matches (and) got to break it down through that,” said Patton, who was in Vandalia for the Unity boys’ sectional. “Ava hasn’t wrestled since Dec. 10. She had a knee injury and just got cleared this week to come back for the state series.
“It’s awesome. We have two eighth-grade girls right now that look up to Lexi and Ava, one being Ava’s sister. ... We’ve got a couple other girls in the kids’ club. I said the other night, ‘I feel like we’ve got more girls out than guys sometimes.’ Maybe Unity’s going to turn into a little bit more girls’ wrestling coming up.”