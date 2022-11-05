PEORIA — It didn't take long for local athletes to earn some major hardware at Saturday's IHSA state cross-country finals.
Monticello senior Mabry Bruhn and coach Kara Leaman's Unity girls have won Class 1A girls' state championships — Bruhn individually, and the Rockets as a team.
Bruhn, a former News-Gazette All-Area Runner of the Year, traversed the Detweiller Park course in 17 minutes, 8.5 seconds to give the area its second individual state titlist in the last two years. Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James was the 2021 Class 1A boys' champion.
Bruhn's nearest competition came from Sandwich's Sundara Weber (17:26.4) and Williamsville's Louisa Wilson (17:27.0).
Bruhn ranked eighth in last year's Class 1A girls' state final race, ending with a time of 17:56.13, and she's the first girls' cross-country state champion in Sages history. She joins Steve Schroeder (2011 Class 1A boys) on the very short list of Monticello cross-country state winners.
The Unity girls compiled 84 points to repeat as the Class 1A team champions. They far outpaced the field, as runner-up DePaul College Prep came through with 185 points, and the Rockets outdid their previous year's performance as well.
Leaman's 2021 Unity squad generated 126 points, holding off Winnebago by 12 points. And that group included two seniors.
This year's Rockets state seven is comprised entirely of underclassmen. Freshman Mackenzie Pound led the way Saturday with an 11th-place time of 18:05.8. She won an IESA cross-country state title last year as an eighth-grader.
Unity's other scoring runners were sophomore Emily Decker (19th place, 18:19.3), junior Erica Woodard (30th, 18:44.3), junior Olivia Shike (36th, 18:52.7) and junior Raegen Stringer (43rd, 19:02.6). Sophomores Camryn Reedy (78th, 19:43.9) and Josie Cler (178th, 21:28.8) rounded out the Rockets' crew.
This marks Unity's fourth girls' team championship in Leaman's tenure, dating back to 2015.
Other individual all-state efforts — top-25 finishes — came from St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Savanna Franzen (14th place, 18:13.8), Uni High senior Kate Ahmari (17th, 18:17.5) and Tuscola freshman Kate Foltz (24th, 18:30.2).
In Saturday's Class 1A boys' state final, Iroquois West senior Bryson Grant led the area with an eighth-place time of 15:43.4. Benton's Gavin Genisio was champion in 14:58.0.
Three other local athletes earned all-state status with their results as well: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Logan Beckmier (10th, 15:48.6) and Tuscola juniors Jackson Barrett (12th, 15:50.3) and Josiah Hortin (17th, 16:02.7). Warriors junior Will Foltz wasn't far off an all-state nod, ranking 31st in 16:23.8.
The Class 2A girls race is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and the Class 2A boys at noon. All will contain local runners.