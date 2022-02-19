Listen to this article

TYSON BRENT

LeROY/TRI-VALLEY

The junior 170-pounder drew his Class 1A bracket's top seed, Lena-Winslow's Griffin Luke, to open the tournament lost via pinfall. But Brent responded to that Friday by defeating IC Catholic's Brandon Navarro in a 7-3 decision and Unity's Kyus Root by third-period fall to book a spot in the wrestleback quarterfinals and keep the Panthers represented in state action.

DANNY TAY

RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON

The sophomore 113-pounder had a tough go of things in Thursday's Class 1A first round, losing a 9-0 major decision to East Alton-Wood River's Aaron Niemeyer. Tay ensured himself the full three-day experience inside State Farm Center, though, by trumping Chicago Marine Leadership Academy's David Esteban (pinfall) and Erie's Wyatt Goossens (13-7 decision) on Friday.

JACK BARNHART

CENTENNIAL

The sophomore 220-pounder permitted a last-minute takedown to Chicago St. Patrick's Alex Goworowski in the championship quarterfinal round to lose a heartbreaking 5-4 decision on Thursday. Barnhart ensured that didn't happen in Friday's second round of Class 2A wrestlebacks, as he pinned Woodstock's Gavin Loiselle in the final minute of regulation to advance.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

