TYSON BRENT
LeROY/TRI-VALLEY
The junior 170-pounder drew his Class 1A bracket's top seed, Lena-Winslow's Griffin Luke, to open the tournament lost via pinfall. But Brent responded to that Friday by defeating IC Catholic's Brandon Navarro in a 7-3 decision and Unity's Kyus Root by third-period fall to book a spot in the wrestleback quarterfinals and keep the Panthers represented in state action.
DANNY TAY
RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON
The sophomore 113-pounder had a tough go of things in Thursday's Class 1A first round, losing a 9-0 major decision to East Alton-Wood River's Aaron Niemeyer. Tay ensured himself the full three-day experience inside State Farm Center, though, by trumping Chicago Marine Leadership Academy's David Esteban (pinfall) and Erie's Wyatt Goossens (13-7 decision) on Friday.
JACK BARNHART
CENTENNIAL
The sophomore 220-pounder permitted a last-minute takedown to Chicago St. Patrick's Alex Goworowski in the championship quarterfinal round to lose a heartbreaking 5-4 decision on Thursday. Barnhart ensured that didn't happen in Friday's second round of Class 2A wrestlebacks, as he pinned Woodstock's Gavin Loiselle in the final minute of regulation to advance.