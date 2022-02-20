MATEO CASILLAS
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
The junior 195-pounder saw his chances at a state title slip away when he lost a Class 2A semifinal to Washington's Donnie Hidden on Friday. Casillas made the most of his next opportunities to compete, though, defeating Bloomington's Anthony Curry and Joliet Catholic's Owen Gerdes to claim third place in his bracket. He's the only area athlete to finish in that exact position.
JACK BARNHART
CENTENNIAL
The sophomore 220-pounder couldn't have planned for too much better of a rebound from his Class 2A championship quarterfinal loss on Thursday. After winning one consolation match Friday, Barnhart knocked off Lemont's Tyler Wilms and Mattoon's Leo Meyer — a senior and a junior, respectively — before winding up with the fourth-place medal in his bracket.
RYLEE EDWARDS
WESTVILLE/GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM
The senior 182-pounder gave himself a fond farewell in the prep wresting realm by bringing home the fourth-place medal in his bracket. The future McKendree University grappler powered past Sandwich's Alex Alfaro, who was three points away from qualifying for a state final, after previously dispatching the bracket's No. 1 seed in Morrison's Kayden White.