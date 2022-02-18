MATEO CASILLAS
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
The junior 195-pounder didn't have much trouble in his preliminary Class 2A match, posting a first-period fall versus Woodstock's Sean Ryan. But the 2021 Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state runner-up got into a much dicier situation against Joliet Catholic's Owen Gerdes, ultimately pulling out a 2-1 tiebreaker in overtime to secure the quarterfinal triumph.
JOE LASHUAY
OAKWOOD/SALT FORK
The senior 160-pounder entered Thursday with an IWCOA state championship to defend. He got off to a good start by earning a 16-3 major decision over Mt. Zion's Lawrence Trimble. Manteno's Carter Watkins pushed back much harder in the Class 1A quarterfinals, and Lashuay needed a takedown with just 13 seconds remaining in the third period to notch a 5-4 decision win.
ABEL COLUNGA
HOOPESTON AREA
The senior 182-pounder gives up height to most of his opponents, but he definitely doesn't surrender skill, work ethic or heart. Colunga showed as much when he dropped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's Cory West via fall in the Class 1A preliminaries and stunned top-seeded Kayden White of Morrison via a 4-2 quarterfinal decision to book a spot in Friday's semifinal round.