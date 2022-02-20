Listen to this article

CLASS 1A

— 120 pounds, sixth place: Holden Brazelton (Fr., St. Joseph-Ogden)

— 132 pounds, fifth place: Reef Pacot (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork)

— 145 pounds, second place: Tavius Hosley (Sr., Unity)

— 160 pounds, second place: Joe Lashuay (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork)

— 170 pounds, sixth place: Tyson Brent (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley)

— 182 pounds, second place: Grant Albaugh (Sr., Unity)

— 182 pounds, fourth place: Rylee Edwards (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm)

— 182 pounds, sixth place: Abel Colunga (Sr., Hoopeston Area)

— 195 pounds, second place: Nick Nosler (Jr., Unity)

— 195 pounds, sixth place: Connor Steidinger (Jr., Prairie Central)

CLASS 2A

— 106 pounds, fifth place: Caden Hatton (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour)

— 170 pounds, sixth place: Brennan Houser (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour)

— 195 pounds, third place: Mateo Casillas (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour)

— 220 pounds, fourth place: Jack Barnhart (Soph., Centennial)

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

