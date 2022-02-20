CLASS 1A
— 120 pounds, sixth place: Holden Brazelton (Fr., St. Joseph-Ogden)
— 132 pounds, fifth place: Reef Pacot (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork)
— 145 pounds, second place: Tavius Hosley (Sr., Unity)
— 160 pounds, second place: Joe Lashuay (Sr., Oakwood/Salt Fork)
— 170 pounds, sixth place: Tyson Brent (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley)
— 182 pounds, second place: Grant Albaugh (Sr., Unity)
— 182 pounds, fourth place: Rylee Edwards (Sr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm)
— 182 pounds, sixth place: Abel Colunga (Sr., Hoopeston Area)
— 195 pounds, second place: Nick Nosler (Jr., Unity)
— 195 pounds, sixth place: Connor Steidinger (Jr., Prairie Central)
CLASS 2A
— 106 pounds, fifth place: Caden Hatton (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour)
— 170 pounds, sixth place: Brennan Houser (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour)
— 195 pounds, third place: Mateo Casillas (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour)
— 220 pounds, fourth place: Jack Barnhart (Soph., Centennial)