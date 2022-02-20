CHAMPAIGN — Mahomet-Seymour was guaranteed at least one medal from this week’s IHSA state wrestling tournament when junior 195-pounder Mateo Casillas qualified for a semifinal match on Friday night inside State Farm Center.
Fellow Bulldogs juniors Caden Hatton and Brennan Houser decided they couldn’t allow Casillas to have all the spoils.
In one of Saturday’s first matches, Hatton recorded a fall on Thornton’s Keevin Osborne to win a Class 2A 106-pound wrestleback quarterfinal and secure a state medallion.
“It means a lot. I worked really hard all year for this,” Hatton said. “That’s cool. I’m really excited for my name to be up on that wall (in the M-S wrestling room).”
Houser followed by largely controlling a wrestleback quarterfinal at 170 en route to a 5-1 decision over Waterloo’s Brandon Lloyd, also locking himself into a state-medal position.
“Coming off a loss (in the championship quarterfinals), I’ve honestly just been trying to go out there and bully kids,” Houser said. “I was down in the dumps (Friday). My coaches were telling me, ‘The best wrestlers just battle through adversity.’”
Hatton took home the fifth-place medal in his bracket after losing to Aurora Christian’s Deven Casey by 14-4 major decision in the wrestleback semifinals and collecting an 8-5 decision over Civic Memorial’s Bradley Ruckman in his final match at state.
“There was a lot, I think, harder tournaments than the state tournament that we went to,” Hatton said. “It prepared us a lot. ... It was just good to get all that practice in.”
Houser ended up in sixth place in his bracket after being on the wrong end of a 7-1 decision against Civic Memorial’s Abe Wojcikiewicz and a pinfall versus Deerfield’s Aiden Cohen.
“This is probably the first time in forever long ... that (there were) three state placers from Mahomet,” Houser said. “It honestly just makes it a lot more comfortable when you’re here. Going in for a second or third try (next season), it helps a lot.”
Casillas recovered from Friday night’s setback in the semifinals against Washington’s Donnie Hidden by outdoing Bloomington’s Anthony Curry (9-2 decision) and Joliet Catholic’s Owen Gerdes (3-0 decision) to haul in a third-place medal.
“It’s super nice,” said Casillas, the 2021 News-Gazette All-Area Wrestler of the Year who finished with a 53-2 record this season. “It doesn’t come easy, so to know that my hard work paid off is super nice.”
Some area semifinalists couldn’t bounce back quite as effectively as Casillas did on Saturday. What’s his secret to making sure he went 2-0 in his final two matches?
“Just knowing I’ve got to work just as hard, if not harder, to get that third-place medal,” Casillas said. “And just to put (the loss) in the past. It’s over now. You can’t do nothing about it. You’ve just got to go out there and wrestle.”
★ ★ ★
Reef Pacot’s offense hit a roadblock at the worst possible time.
After turning in major decisions of 12-1 and 17-4 to begin his role in the Class 1A 132-pound state bracket, Pacot tallied just one point in his next two matches — a 6-1 loss to Dakota’s TJ Silva on Friday night in the semifinals and a 1-0 defeat in the wrestleback semifinal to Auburn’s Dresden Grimm on Saturday.
It left the Oakwood/Salt Fork junior, a student at the latter school, ready to come out firing during his fifth-place match Saturday versus Herrin’s Blue Bishop.
“This offseason, we’ve got to be grinding our hand-fighting and whatnot all day, every day,” Pacot said. “Coach (Mike Glosser) and everyone, they’re telling me, ‘You’re the best guy here. You should’ve been winning this thing.’ But next best thing, that’s what I had to go and get.”
Pacot capped his state involvement with another major decision, this one by an 8-0 score over Bishop.
Pacot noted that this state tournament outcome nearly mirrored the one he experienced as a freshman.
In 2020, he wrestled in a 1A semifinal match but lost and then went on to falter in his first consolation MATCH. The big difference this time around is that Pacot won his last consolation match, unlike when he finished sixth two years ago.
“I’m ready for (the future),” Pacot said. “This offseason, we’re not getting off the mats. All week, all the time.”
Alongside his own state performance, Pacot was equally motivated by watching senior teammate Joe Lashuay take part in the 1A 160 championship match on Saturday night.
“It’s awesome to have a teammate be in the finals,” Pacot said. “Every time I go and see the Grand March, it makes me want it even more.”
★ ★ ★
Holden Brazelton wasn’t concerned about facing the No. 1 seed in his state wrestling tournament bracket.
Sure, Shelbyville’s Calvin Miller entered State Farm Center with a 47-2 record.
But the St. Joseph-Ogden freshman is one of the reasons Miller didn’t boast an unbeaten record before the Class 1A 120-pound draw began.
“I took him down at the beginning of the year, 3-1 in overtime,” said Brazelton, referencing a win at December’s Rex Avery Invitational in Petersburg. “I knew it could be done. I just had to go out there, make my shots. Some of them felt great.”
Those great feelings led to a great result for Brazelton, who topped Miller by 7-3 decision in a wrestleback quarterfinal to ensure a spot on the state podium.
“I’m grateful. This was a goal — a goal to place,” Brazelton said. “I had something in his head at the beginning. He knew I beat him. I tried to go out really hard, and ... he had that spot in his brain. And he was worried, and I got him.”
Brazelton dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Mercer County’s Ethan Monson in the wrestleback semifinals before bagging the sixth-place medal after a pinfall loss to Coal City’s Brant Widlowski.
Brazelton is the first Spartan to acquire a medal at state since both Jason Bowman (1A 170) and Griffin Meeker (1A 182) did so in 2017. Meeker ended up winnin the state title that year, while Bowman finished sixth in his weight class.
★ ★ ★
Jack Barnhart was fewer than 20 seconds away from qualifying for the Class 2A 220-pound state semifinals on Thursday night.
Instead, the Centennial sophomore was taken down by Chicago St. Patrick’s Alex Goworowski in the waning moments of their quarterfinal bout, ultimately losing the match by 5-4 decision.
“I was down a little bit after I lost. I was upset,” Barnhart said. “But I just let it go.”
What Barnhart didn’t lose grasp of was his chance to earn a state medal.
After taking care of Woodstock’s Gavin Loiselle in Friday’s second round of wrestlebacks, Barnhart outlasted Lemont’s Tyler Wilms via 4-1 decision in Saturday’s wrestleback quarterfinals to guarantee that state hardware.
Barnhart had Wilms backpedaling for much of the match, leading to numerous out-of-bounds whistles from the official.
Leading 2-1 as time ticked away in the third period, Barnhart turned the tables from his quarterfinal loss by scoring a two-point takedown on Wilms with less than 30 seconds remaining.
“I knew I could do it,” Barnhart said. “I knew he was just going to be strong, not much offense. So I just wrestled my match.”
Barnhart defeated Mattoon’s Leo Meyer in a 6-4 decision during the wrestleback semifinals and followed that by taking the fourth-place medal after a 3-2 decision loss to Washington’s Tyler Casey in the third-place match.
Now, Barnhart anticipates more state appearances in his future as a Charger. And more state success.
“It makes me want to work harder, because I think I could’ve been in the finals this year,” Barnhart said. “Go and win two state titles the next two years.”
★ ★ ★
Tyson Brent‘s first-round draw couldn’t have been much more challenging in the Class 1A 170-pound bracket.
The LeRoy/Tri-Valley junior was paired with top-seeded Griffin Luke of Lena-Winslow to start each wrestler’s time inside State Farm Center. Luke needed 3 minutes, 21 seconds to notch a fall and send Brent to the consolation bracket.
Brent’s story, however, only became more interesting from there. He defeated IC Catholic’s Brandon Navarro 7-3 in the first round of wrestlebacks. Pinned Unity’s Kyus Root in the second consolation round.
And then Brent booked a fall versus Sherrard’s Ryder Roelf in the wrestleback quarterfinals, needing 3:41 to get the job done.
After opening his state tournament with a loss two days prior, Brent had become a state medalist.
“It’s overwhelming,” Brent said. “It’s been my goal for a very long time. So I’m just glad to give it my all and come out on top.”
Brent went on to place sixth in his bracket, losing via 17-2 technical fall against Tremont’s Lucas Wendling and suffering a pinfall setback versus Fulton’s Zane Pannell.
Brent possessed an interesting view on the impact of his defeat in the preliminary round.
“Losing the first round really puts you in a solid mindset,” Brent said, “because you’ve got a lot of wrestling to do.”
COLIN LIKAS