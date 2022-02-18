CHAMPAIGN — Caden Hatton asked his Mahomet-Seymour coaches if any bottles of water were present for competitors during Thursday on the first day of the IHSA state wrestling meet.
Negative. So Hatton would need to wait a bit longer to quench his thirst after finishing his first-round match of the event.
His M-S teammate, Mateo Casillas, didn’t experience the same issue.
As he walked down the tunnel at State Farm Center toward the six orange-and-blue mats covering Lou Henson Court, Casillas toted a half-full gallon jug of water.
“I try to stay as hydrated as I can,”said Casillas, an M-S junior. “Tournament days, my record is two.”
As in, two gallons of water consumed.
Hard to argue with the strategy given Casillas’ results. Casillas advanced to Friday night’s semifinals in the Class 2A 195-pound bracket, defeating Woodstock’s Sean Ryan by pinfall in his first-round match on Thursday before knocking off Joliet Catholic’s Owen Gerdes 2-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.
“Got a little nerves, but it’s just (being) excited to be out there, all the adrenaline going,” Casillas said. “Assembly Hall, that’s where everybody wins that iconic state title. For it to be here and for me to wrestle here, it’s so much fun.”
That second comment might sound strange. But it’s understandable coming from anyone — such as Casillas — who suited up for last summer’s Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament at the Bank of Springfield Center. That event replaced the inactive IHSA state meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Casillas placed second at 195 as a sophomore, losing to Washington’s Donnie Hidden in the title match.
And guess who Casillas will battle in the semifinals? Hidden, who sports a 24-1 record this season.
“It’s nice to get that first match out of the way,” said Casillas, who is now 51-1 this season, “and then work on the quarters and the semis and hopefully that state final.”
Casillas wasn’t the only Bulldog to begin his 2A state stay with a victory, but he is the only one who still has a shot at a state championship.
Junior Caden Hatton prevailed at 106 via fall over Rock Island’s Truth Vesey, and junior Brennan Houser took down his 170 opener versus St. Rita’s Jon Fulgencio via an 8-3 decision. Hatton lost in the quarterfinals to top seed Anthony Alanis of Grayslake Central in an 8-3 decision, while Houser lost 9-3 to Alex Tagler of Lemont in the quarterfinals.
Hatton kicked off Thursday with a strong performance for a five-man M-S contingent that also includes freshman Camden Heinold at 120 and sophomore Tallen Pawlak at 138, who both lost their first-round matches.
“Very important. It’s always nice getting that first win at state,” Hatton said. “That’s a good tone-setter for the team. They were all looking forward to my first match.”
Unlike with Hatton and Casillas, Houser’s 2022 state debut went the distance. That gave him the opportunity to work on some aspects of his wrestling in real time.
“(Assistant coach Craig) Acree sees everything. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had,” Houser said. Acree shouted advice to Houser while sitting matside at State Farm Center. “I know whatever he’s saying, I should probably do.”
Speaking of coaching, Bulldogs head coach Rob Ledin was sure to send each of his five restlers into Thursday’s action with a specific message.
“I love you,” with a little extra emphasis on the last word.
“When you have a coach constantly saying he loves you, win or loss,” Houser said, “you go out there and have fun. You don’t really worry about losing or winning.”
★ ★ ★
Jack Barnhart offered Centennial its final chance to boast a first-round winner on Thursday at the 2A state meet.
Did that lead to the sophomore 220-pounder feeling any extra nerves before sparring with Evergreen Park’s Eduardo Antunez?
“Honestly, I’m just going out there and wrestling for myself. Trying to accomplish my goals that I set,” Barnhart said. “Sure, I watch my teammates. I cheered them on. But once they’re done, then I just focus on my matches.”
Barnhart was sufficiently focused in scoring a first-period pin over Antunez, giving the Chargers one quarterfinalist after fellow sophomores Trevor Schoonover (126) and Kodiac Pruitt (160) came up short in their opening matches.
“It’s been great,” Barnhart said of his inaugural IHSA state experience before he wgwg. “Guys in the past ... have come here. I’ve watched them here. So it’s just nice to finally wrestle here.”
Former Centennial standout Justin Cardani and former Urbana star Luke Luffman are two athletes Barnhart specifically remembers rooting on at State Farm Center. The duo won a combined five state championships from 2017-19.
Though the best he can accomplish this season is third place in his bracket after losing a close 5-4 decision to Alex Goworowski of Chicago St. Patrick in the quarterfinals on Thursday night, perhaps Barnhart could be the next Charger to wind up atop a state podium in the future.
“It feels great,” Barnhart said. “I had a tough sectional, so it’s nice to come out and be able to wrestle.”
★ ★ ★
Freshman Holden Brazelton is one of two St. Joseph-Ogden wrestlers competing this week at State Farm Center.
The other is sophomore Emmitt Holt.
Who was part of rival Unity’s program last school year.
“I didn’t really care,” Brazelton said. “We were still buddies, and I still talked to him.”
The two have now spent plenty of time together in the SJ-O wrestling room.
“He moved to St. Joe, and I told him right then and there, ‘Dude, you and me are going to go to State Farm Center together,’” Brazelton said. “We’ve just got to stay dedicated throughout the year.”
Though Holt was unable to beat Harrisburg’s Tony Keene in a 1A 113-pound first-round match, Brazelton won his first-ever state match by pinning Vandalia’s Pierson Wilkerson in 45 seconds. Brazelton, however, lost a 3-1 decision to Yorkville Christian’s Isaac Bourge in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.
“I wasn’t really nervous going into the first match,” Brazelton said. “I just tried to stay real calm. I didn’t want to get in my head too much. I just tried to wrestle my match, really.”
★ ★ ★
Reef Pacot earned the area’s only top seed across all 28 1A and 2A state brackets. The Oakwood/Salt Fork junior — a student at the latter school — led the 132-pound field in 1A entering Thursday.
Turns out Pacot could have received any seed, for all he cares.
“I didn’t look at any of the brackets. I just know who I had first,” Pacot said. “Just go in there and wrestle my match, not look at any records or anything.”
Pacot is one of four wrestlers still in contention for the 1A state title at 132 after logging a 12-1 major decision over Oregon’s Lane Halverson in the first round before he beat TJ Macy of Anna-Jonesboro by a 17-4 major decision in the quarterfinals on Thursday night. Pacot (41-4) will wrestle TJ Silva (34-6) of Dakota in the semifinals on Friday night.
Pacot is hoping to improve upon his initial trip to State Farm Center. He finished sixth at 106 during the 2020 state meet and was fourth last season at 120 at the IWCOA state meet.
“So much nicer being at the State Farm Center. ... It’s 10 times better,” Pacot said. “It means a lot more. I’m just excited to be here.”
Alongside Pacot in the semifinal round is senior teammate Joe Lashuay, who beat Mt. Zion’s Lawrence Trimble (16-3 major decision) and Manteno’s Carter Watkins (5-4 decision). Lashuay won an IWCOA state title at 160 last summer and he’ll carry a 35-5 record into his semifinal match with Alex Watson (45-2) of Riverdale.
Pedro Rangel (126) and Bryson Capansky (138) lost their first-round matches on Thursday for the Comets, but Pacot was glad to see the solid O/SF turnout.
“It’s so much more fun whenever your teammates go out there and win, too,” Pacot said. “It’s awesome to go out there and watch them and support them the whole time. I’ve been wrestling with pretty much all of them my entire life, and I’m glad to keep doing it through these high school years.”