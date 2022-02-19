CHAMPAIGN — Rylee Edwards is on a mission. Albeit an altered one.
The Westville senior strongly desired an IHSA wrestling individual state championship. But the 182-pounder came up short in Thursday’s Class 1A quarterfinal round at State Farm Center, meaning he’d be vying for third place in his bracket.
“I’ve worked too hard to not place in this tournament,” Edwards said. “So if I push the pace, (my opponents) are going to stall out or it’s going to be my match.”
Edwards used a hot start and relentless pressure to bulldoze Lawrenceville’s Nathan Blackwell in a second-round wrestleback match on Friday, posting a 20-5 technical fall on behalf of the Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm cooperative.
“(Local coaches) Darin Chambliss and Vince Chambliss have told me, ‘Let it fly and just wrestle. Don’t think about anything,’” Edwards said. “And that’s what I did.”
Blackwell’s coach encouraged his athlete before the match, in part, by shouting that Blackwell was the aggressor.
Edwards proved that incorrect in a matter of seconds, scoring a quick takedown and never letting up.
In fact, when Kirk Edwards — the Tigers’ coach and Rylee’s father — implored his son to allow Blackwell off the mat during the second period, the younger Edwards did so by shoving Blackwell out of bounds.
“He needs to get moving so I can score more points,” Rylee Edwards said.
Beyond his wrestling ability, something that stands out about Edwards is the large brace he wears across his right shoulder during bouts. The black piece of cloth is so big that it detaches in two separate pieces.
Not that it appears to hinder Edwards all that much on the mat.
“If I get stuck out too long, my shoulder will start hurting real bad,” the future McKendree University wrestler said. “I played with it during football. ... It’s a whole different ballgame with one arm, basically.”
★ ★ ★
The majority of Tallen Pawlak‘s matches include one constant.
Blood.
The Mahomet-Seymour sophomore’s nose will begin leaking with just the slightest provocation. Bulldogs coach Rob Ledin already has noted Pawlak eventually needs to have the nose cauterized to prevent this from happening in the future.
“I think they’re going to do a little something here soon,” Pawlak said Friday, shortly after Ledin had a conversation with an athletic trainer on site at State Farm Center.
It took all of 16 seconds for a stoppage in Friday’s Class 2A 138-pound first-round wrestleback match between Pawlak and Mundelein Carmel’s Ethan Onan.
Multiple other breaks followed. Two of which resulted in a trainer wrapping and re-wrapping red gauze around Pawlak’s entire head to keep a pair of plugs in Pawlak’s nostrils.
“I’m kind of getting used to it now. It sucks, though,” Pawlak said. “When you lose a nose ... it’s a lot harder to breathe.”
Pawlak fought through that hindrance to defeat Onan by 13-5 major decision.
Though Pawlak later lost to Antioch’s Caleb Nobiling via pinfall in a second-round wrestleback, the M-S athlete put his heart fully on display by repeatedly overcoming his bloody nose.
“I just know you’ve got to wrestle hard. Everybody’s going to be good at the state tournament,” Pawlak said. “You’ve just got to be better, wrestle better.”
★ ★ ★
Keddrick Terhune recently had a strong connection to wrestling on the University of Illinois campus.
Even before the Rantoul senior qualified for this week’s Class 1A 182-pound state draw.
Terhune is the younger brother of Demarius Smith, who was part of the Illini wrestling program for the previous four seasons after graduating from Rantoul in 2017.
“I didn’t want to go two and out,” Terhune said of his involvement in the state tournament. “Just being here, being able to take one match, it’s a great feeling and I’m thankful for it.”
Terhune fended off Stillman Valley’s Andrew Forcier in the first round of wrestlebacks Friday, winning their match by a 9-6 decision.
Terhune booked an integral takedown in the third period that allowed him to remain ahead of Forcier for good.
“He tried rushing me, and I’ve seen it from my brother,” Terhune said. “I had to fight a little bit harder.”
Terhune was the lone Eagles wrestler to qualify for state this season. It’s a responsibility he didn’t take lightly.
“It’s important,” he said. “I want to do as much for my town as I can, and my school. It’s a good place.”
★ ★ ★
Cordaro Sims was eager to wrestle Friday morning at State Farm Center.
After the Urbana sophomore came up short in his Class 2A 113-pound opener the day prior, he was looking forward to a chance at redemption.
There was one problem, though. Sims’ first-round wrestleback foe was nowhere to be seen.
Matside officials eventually had to make an extra call over the public-address system to draw Riverside-Brookfield’s Edgar Mosquera to the floor.
“I’m telling myself, if you want to get (wins) you’ve got to be ready,” Sims said. “He wasn’t ready.”
Sims showed he was by piling up points on Mosquera en route to a 22-6 technical-fall win.
“I didn’t think the match was going to go like that,” Sims said. “I thought it would go slow. But it was a pretty tough match.”
Sims went on to drop a second-round wrestleback tilt by fall against Mattoon’s Brady Foster.
Even so, Sims’ spirits weren’t dampened by his exit from the state tournament on Friday.
“Knowing I’m a sophomore, coming here, knowing I have two more years ahead and the four losses that I do have are all to seniors (is important),” Sims said. “So I’m coming here next year, wrestling as hard as I can.”
★ ★ ★
Trevor Schoonover found himself in an unenviable spot Friday.
The Centennial sophomore trailed Wheeling’s Patrick Tinsley by a 4-1 margin early in the second period of their first-round wrestleback match at 126 pounds in Class 2A.
Only half of that score lasted until the final horn sounded.
Schoonover picked up a quick four points to jump ahead 5-4 and kept his foot on the gas to acquire a 10-4 decision victory.
“I knew coming into the match it wasn’t going to be an easy match ... and it’s either win or go home,” Schoonover said. “I went for something big. It worked out, and I’m moving on to the next round.”
Schoonover said he was compelled to go big when he saw Tinsley “flare his arms too far out” when taking a shot on Schoonover.
“That is a big accomplishment for me,” Schoonover said. “(A win) was my goal coming into the tournament.”
Though Schoonover later stumbled (14-2 major decision) versus Riverside-Brookfield’s Mateo Costello in a second-round wrestleback, he is one of three Centennial sophomores who competed this week inside State Farm Center.
Kodiac Pruitt lost a pair of matches at 160, but Jack Barnhart is still chugging along after dispatching Woodstock’s Gavin Loiselle in a second-round wrestleback match at 220.
“It’s very reassuring,” Schoonover said. “We’re only getting better from here. You’re going to see us back here next year and the year following, and we’re going to make some noise.”
★ ★ ★
Along with Schoonover, two other Champaign-based athletes won first-round wrestleback matches on Friday.
Champaign Central freshman Ronald Baker prevailed over Cary-Grove’s Rannin Gruen via 2-0 decision at Class 2A 126 pounds, and St. Thomas More sophomore Brody Cuppernell handled Westmont’s Jaylan Lacy in an 8-5 decision at Class 1A 195.
Baker and Gruen were locked in a scoreless duel until the final 15 seconds of regulation, when Baker logged a critical takedown.
“I saw the match was that close, and I didn’t want it to go into overtime,” Baker said. “So I just kicked in, made a last push and got it.”
Baker’s time at State Farm Center came to an end in the second round of wrestlebacks, as he lost a 6-2 decision to Oak Forest’s Caden Muselman.
Baker acknowledged he could have wrestled down one weight class, at 120, during the postseason. The fact he was able to advance as far as he did in the 126 field makes that consideration even more noteworthy.
“They’re a little bigger, so that just makes me feel like I have to be more aggressive out there to try to work myself and try to get my own takedowns,” Baker said. “It’s a workout.”
Cuppernell appeared to have earned a first-period takedown of Lacy, but the wrestlers were deemed out of bounds and told to take the neutral position.
So Cuppernell charged at Lacy following the official’s whistle and notched not only a takedown but also some near-fall points.
“I thought I had control over him, but I guess not,” Cuppernell said. “I thought I was going to pin him real quick, but he had a strong bridge and a strong neck. So it was hard.”
Cuppernell’s state run concluded at the hands of Cumberland’s Colby Ryan, who overcame Cuppernell via 8-1 decision in the second round of wrestlebacks.
“I just wanted to do my best,” Cuppernell said, “and I tried.”