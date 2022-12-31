1. IHSA state basketball returns to Champaign-Urbana
It took a bit longer than initially anticipated, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the boys’ basketball state semifinals, third-place games and championships re-debuted at State Farm Center in March 2022. The move to Champaign-Urbana from Peoria was announced in June 2020, after the state showcase left the University of Illinois in 1996 following a 77-year residency. The 16 state-qualifying programs across classes 1A through 4A put on a show, including coach Kevin Roy‘s Monticello squad earning the Class 2A state runner-up trophy. Perhaps the most enthralling game was the Class 3A final, in which KeShon Singleton hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the second overtime to push Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin past Metamora 53-50.
2. IHSA state football leaves town; Normal lands hosting bid
On the flip side of the IHSA state hosting coin, November marked the final state football championship games we will see inside Memorial Stadium for the foreseeable future. The IHSA Board of Directors determined in December that Normal’s Hancock Stadium will get the nod through at least 2027. Champaign-Urbana had been on an every-other-year hosting rotation with DeKalb’s Huskie Stadium dating back to 2013, and IHSA officials desired a singular, concrete host moving forward. Perhaps the ever-evolving Big Ten football situation — which forced Illinois into that shared hosting arrangement — permits the state finals to return to C-U down the road. Until then, we’ll remember St. Teresa and Nazareth Academy staving off Tri-Valley and Peoria, respectively, in 2022’s thrilling Class 2A and 5A finals.
3. Celebrating 50 years of Title IX
This isn’t a moment, but an extremely important milestone that occurred in the year 2022. Back in 1972, national legislation was instituted that permitted, among other things, equal opportunities for girls and women alongside boys and men in the athletic realm. That is known as Title IX, and the University of Illinois centered its 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class around the rise of women’s college sports. The News-Gazette also spent a week in June sharing the stories of local women impacted by the creation of Title IX. Among those recognized were longtime Oakwood coach Lynn Anderson and former Unity coach Liz Osborn. The former still is a force today around Comets sports, and the latter’s name is attached to the Rockets’ high school gymnasium.
4. Local state champions aplenty
Tuscola earned its first-ever girls’ track and field team state championship in May, when the Warriors took the Class 1A crown behind event victories from Alyssa Williams in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 800 relay foursome of Jillian Alexander, Mia Hausmann, Lia Patterson and Williams. Salt Fork boys’ track and field pulled off the Class 1A team-champion feat the following week, led by Garrett Taylor‘s repeat state-titlist performance in discus. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier (Class 1A boys’ 800 run), Urbana’s Jackson Gilbert (Class 2A boys’ 400 dash) and Centennial’s Kemoni McCullough (Class 3A boys’ long jump) also collected state track and field wins. Earlier in 2022, Unity’s Lexi Ritchie became the first-ever local IHSA girls’ wrestling state champion when she claimed the 155-pound title. And Uni High’s Andrea Li stormed to the girls’ badminton singles state crown. In October, Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht gave the Maroons their first boys’ golf state champion in nearly 100 years when he won the Class 2A tournament. Then, in November, Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn snared first place in the Class 1A girls’ cross-country state meet while Unity’s girls repeated as state champions in the same race.
5. Saying goodbye to a legend
We lost several individuals connected to the local prep sports scene, both young and old, during the 2022 year. Among that group was former Champaign High and Champaign Central boys’ basketball coach Lee Cabutti, who died in September at age 97 and was followed in passing by wife JoAnne three days later. Lee Cabutti’s death occurred about one month after the Maroon basketball family also lost Clyde Turner, the program’s all-time leading scorer, at age 70. The News-Gazette received an outpouring of positive stories upon Cabutti’s passing, many of them extending well beyond his 434 career coaching victories and helping of the Maroons to three IHSA state tournament berths.
6. Bulldogs have year to remember
Mahomet-Seymour garnered News-Gazette 2021-22 Program of the Year status for a reason, as the Bulldogs posted one of the most consistently strong high school sports seasons in recent memory. It felt like every M-S team experienced some sort of success, and that continued into 2022-23. In the calendar year 2022, the girls’ basketball team logged its best-ever season by advancing to a Class 3A super-sectional; boys’ basketball qualified for a Class 3A sectional semifinal; wrestling placed third in the Class 2A dual-team state tournament and boasted three individual state medalists; softball stormed all the way to the Class 3A state semifinals and booked a fourth-place finish; baseball and girls’ soccer won regional plaques; football followed up an 11-win season last year with yet-another one in 2022; and volleyball exceeded 30 match victories.
7. Wait finally ends at McKinley Field
One of the most written-about topics in The News-Gazette for the year 2022 might have been the battle by Champaign Central football to obtain a varsity game at its McKinley Field facility. A 2018 intergovernmental agreement that prohibited such an event finally received a temporary workaround last September, and coach Tim Turner‘s Maroons were permitted to host state-ranked Wheaton St. Francis on a sunny Saturday afternoon later that month. Central suffered a 69-14 loss amid a largely difficult season, but the Maroons did tally the first points at their revamped home space when senior Kentrell James rushed for a 2-yard touchdown after a Spartans turnover. And Central’s athletes espoused a largely positive attitude simply because they were afforded the chance to play varsity football at McKinley.
8. ALAH’s Kaden Feagin makes
history in joining Bielema’s Illini
Kaden Feagin is not the only local Class of 2023 athlete who will play college football, but his situation is a unique one. The 2022 News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year gave his verbal commitment to Bret Bielema‘s Illinois football program last March before signing his National Letter of Intent with the Illini in December. This makes Feagin the first-ever Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond student-athlete to go the Division I route for football. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound standout also became Bielema’s first Class of 2023 commit, and he’ll focus upon running the ball for an offense that was led by standout rusher Chase Brown in 2022. Feagin did it all in his time with coach Ryan Jefferson‘s ALAH football program, serving as a dual-threat quarterback and defensive back in the Knights’ eight-win 2022 season.
9. Signing on the dotted line,
you’ll see them at the next level
All sorts of college commitments and signings transpired across our area during the year 2022. Among the Division I-level signees locally beyond ALAH’s Feagin were Centennial’s Marin McAndrew (Illinois women’s swim and dive); Academy High’s Shayla Brown (Boston women’s soccer); Champaign Central’s Addy McLeod (Winthrop women’s basketball) and Nolan Miller (Ohio State men’s swim and dive); Iroquois West’s Cannon Leonard (Iowa football); Mahomet-Seymour’s Grace Rodebaugh (Louisville rowing), Blake Wolters (Arizona baseball), Ainsley Winters (Southern Illinois-Carbondale women’s golf) and Mateo Casillas (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville baseball); St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ty Pence (Illinois State men’s basketball); Salt Fork’s Olivia Birge (Illinois State women’s track and field); Tuscola’s Alyssa Williams (Murray State women’s track and field) and Ella Boyer (Illinois State softball); and Urbana’s Jackson Gilbert (Illinois men’s track and field).
10. Showing Unity community plenty of support at crucial time
The death of Unity sophomore Katey Moore last March at age 16 rocked the Rockets’ community. The volleyball, basketball and track and field athlete was beloved far beyond her sports exploits, but sports do have a way of bringing people together in some of the darkest circumstances. That was proven in November, when Unity girls’ basketball played its 2022-23 home opener against Le Roy. The Rockets came away with a 52-35 victory, but more important than that was members of the Salt Fork girls’ basketball program driving to Tolono to show support to Unity’s kids. The Storm representatives brought goodie bags for the Rockets as part of a “we’re-here-for-you” gesture that Rockets athletic director Scott Hamilton said touched all involved. It’s good to see area athletes connecting in such a meaningful way.