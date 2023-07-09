➜ Why he’s Coach of the Year: Difilippo’s 17th season overseeing Mahomet-Seymour baseball brought about some big-time accomplishments. This year’s crew collected 31 wins, the most in program history and the first occurrence of the Bulldogs reaching 30 victories in a season. Difilippo also earned his 300th career triumph as a head coach along the way, and he guided M-S to its third consecutive Class 3A regional championship along with another Apollo Conference regular-season title.
Difilippo and his family — wife Kristin and daughters Kara (22), Brianna (17) and Emma (13) — recently dropped by The News-Gazette’s Champaign office to chat about the Mahomet-Seymour baseball season that was, as well as the impact of family on Difilippo’s coaching with the Bulldogs:
➜ Nic: “It’s been special. The oldest, Kara, sports have never really been her thing. However, I think she made me realize there’s more important things in life other than baseball. And then the other two, they want to be a part of everything — being stat girls, in the dugout, (around) for stretches.”
➜ Kristin: “When they were little, all three of them would ... go to baseball practice and sometimes lead the team in stretches. They thought they were leading the team in stretches. They’ve all three grown up on the baseball diamond.”
➜ Nic: “When they were in junior high and I was coaching the junior high team, every player had to say ‘hi’ to them in the hallway, no matter where they went. They would walk by at practice, and you would hear 18 kids like, ‘Hi, Kara.’ And it was to the point where they got sick of it, but at the same time it was really cool to see the girls getting to be a part of what I was doing every day. You can say they’ve spent more than their fair share of time ...”
➜ Kristin: “... they’ve been to a couple baseball games.”
➜ Kristin: “(The spring) is the time of year the girls find out I can cook. We share (cooking), but he does a lot more. ... I don’t know any different. It’s always been that way. It’s just our rhythm of the year is we go in the spring (and) we do baseball.”
➜ Nic: “We used to do baseball in the fall (at the junior high). At one point I did football, basketball and baseball, and it was baseball-basketball-baseball when I was doing junior high. So now to do just baseball in the spring ... and the girls have stuff, that was kind of the idea. When Kara went through, she was in marching band and I was like, ‘Oh, I can miss some of those things.’ And I was like (afterward), ‘No, I can’t.’”
➜ Kristin: “It goes quick.”
➜ Nic: “So Brianna gets into high school, it’s like ...”
➜ Kristin: “... can’t do junior high baseball.”
➜ Nic: “Can’t. I’m not going to miss (her activities).”
➜ Nic: “Getting to have them there now is awesome. Having them a part of the dugout, wins, pretty fun.”
➜ Nic: “The team dinner at Nando (Milano restaurant) was pretty amazing. We all set it up where the kids talked about this — let’s kind of honor them and what was going on. We’re getting close to the end of the year, and how do we say thank you. A lot of the kids had never been there, so it was like, ‘You need to dress up. You’re not going to Five Guys. You’re not going to Chipotle.’ And sure enough they wore suit and ties, bow ties, jackets, sport coats. It was pretty impressive, and they were unbelievable in terms of the speeches they gave. So that was pretty cool.
“The alligator (lunch during a home doubleheader against Mattoon) was pretty cool. I still get people who are like, ‘You guys had alligator?’ The southern trip was really good, when we kicked the year off going to Southern Illinois and doing that across the southern part of the state. The kids really wanted a three-peat in terms of the regional. It’s something the seniors really had talked about, and it’s like, ‘Well here it is.’ That was a big moment, when we were able to repeat as conference champs and as a regional champ. That’s a pretty big deal for them. That 30-win mark was pretty big to them. It’s never happened in school history.”
➜ Kristin: “One of the things the team did this year is they have nights for the different younger teams in town, and I loved watching the players interact with the younger kids and how sweet they were to all the kids and how they made them feel like they were at the coolest event ever but they were part of it. I really liked seeing that and how that got set up.
“I sit usually by the announcer because that’s Nic’s dad (Tom). I can kind of see what’s going on in the dugout, and I love seeing the bond between the players and the coaches. Being the fly on the wall who quietly sits there and sees how they all, from the coaching staff to the players, all take care of each other and bond with each other, that’s really neat to see.”
➜ Nic: “(Tom) did basketball for a long time. He was in radio, like 50 years of radio, and he did sales and has always done commercials. He retired. Spring sports don’t always get the same (treatment) as fall and winter, so it’s like, ‘What can we do at baseball to make it more like a football game or basketball game?’ We’ve had some announcers in the past. ... It’s like, ‘OK, I need a guy. I’ve somehow got to find an announcer.’ I was like, ‘Wait a second, I know a guy.’ Dad probably came to 90 percent of the games. He doesn’t travel anymore, but he used to travel to all the games.”
➜ Nic: “You couldn’t do it (without family). I think back to when the girls were little, (Kristin’s) parents are in town (and) they’d take the girls.”
➜ Kristin: “It takes a whole village.”
➜ Nic: “Twenty-three years of coaching, there’s no way if it wasn’t for (the family). The girls and her parents and mine, there’d be no way to do it (without them).”
➜ Brianna: “I’m going into my senior year, so since freshman year I’ve been a stat girl. I feel like I’ve seen it differently than (my sisters). You guys get to see really only the fun parts or him at home, and I feel like I’ve seen not just him but all of the boys, which has been the best. I get to hear things he doesn’t hear, so if the boys will do something or he will help them out, they’ll sometimes be talking about things he does and he’ll never hear what they say. That’s cool, and it’s also fun because I feel like I’m a part of it more than just watching it, which has been probably the best part.”
➜ Kara: “My whole life he’s been a coach, as long as I can remember. I’m the oldest, so clearly he’s been doing it for a long time. I’m not very much into sports. I don’t know much about baseball. But I can say a lot about hard work and determination, and I feel like seeing Dad be committed to being a coach for so long and really taking pride in what he does has taught me a lot about the value of working hard and taking pride in what you’re doing. So it’s good to see him get some recognition for that because we’ve all seen it. So we’re glad that everyone else is getting to see that, too.”
➜ Emma: “It was really cool how he could be part of something that was going to be that big (like the 2023 season). I find it really fun to go to all the games and hear what he thinks about what’s going on. Getting to see, especially on the Southern Illinois trip we took, how he puts his team first and how they have so much fun on stuff like that (is great), and that he can be there for them and also be there for our family.”
➜ Brianna: “He’s the baseball coach, and he coached a bunch of other sports and got three girls. And everyone comments on that, and he’s the biggest dance-volleyball-band dad. But he’s got like 50 sons a year. ... It was big hitting 300 (career wins), realizing how many people it took, but he also let us play dress-up every once in a while.”