Kendall Crawford
Champaign Central senior
Pitcher
➜ Why he made the first team: On a team with several strong pitchers, Crawford stood above the rest on the Maroons’ run to a Class 3A sectional title. He logged an 8-0 record plus one save across 54 innings, posting a 1.94 earned run average with 49 strikeouts. He also hit .317 with 14 RBI.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Dave Matthews Band.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... my Ma’s spaghetti.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an MLB announcer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Maddy Swisher.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Baseball Tonight.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Hank Aaron, Ted Williams and my grandpa.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit Italy, see the Northern Lights in Alaska and visit every MLB stadium.
Mitchell Crompton
Champaign Central senior
Outfielder/pitcher
➜ Why he made the first team: Crompton’s poise atop the Maroons’ lineup was a big reason they advanced to a Class 3A super-sectional game. He hit .397 with 13 doubles, four triples and 23 RBI, walking 16 times and scoring 27 runs. He also pitched 20 2/3 innings with a 1.02 earned run average.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Tjay.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Panera Bread.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an engineer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joe Mauer.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Nelson Mandela and both of my grandpas.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... travel the world, go to a World Series game and learn how to cook.
Dalton Hobick
Oakwood senior
Pitcher/center fielder
➜ Why he made the first team: Hobick ended a stellar high school career by helping the Comets baseball team to its first regional title since 2017. He hit .420 with 37 RBI, 45 runs scored and 37 stolen bases, also boasting a 6-2 pitching record with a 1.88 earned run average and 69 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Chief Keef.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... something that gives me energy.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be playing in the big leagues.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... geography.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... LeBron James, Chief Keef and Steve Will Do It.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to a World Series game, eat Shake Shack for the first time and see the mountains in Colorado.
Carter Johnson
Mahomet-Seymour senior
Catcher
➜ Why he made the first team: Johnson was a constant presence behind home plate for a Class 3A regional-champion club, calling all pitches and helping the Bulldogs to five no-hit performances. He also hit .407 with 14 doubles, two home runs, 54 RBI, 17 walks and 39 runs scored.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Tyler Childers.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an engineer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Harper.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit every MLB stadium, go to the Super Bowl and visit the Grand Canyon.
Ethan McMasters
Westville senior
Pitcher/second baseman
➜ Why he made the first team: McMasters was one of just two local players named to the coaches’ association all-state teams. He led the Tigers to a program-record 25 wins by hitting .470 with eight home runs and 52 RBI, also throwing 57 2/3 innings with an 8-2 record and 1.46 earned run average.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Rolling Loud.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... chicken nuggets.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in MLB.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Suits.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Greg Maddux.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... buy a dream home, buy a Lamborghini Aventador and win a College World Series title.
Braden Phillips
Arcola sophomore
Outfielder/second baseman/pitcher
➜ Why he made the first team: Phillips stood out most on a roster filled with underclassmen that led the Purple Riders to their first regional plaque since 1984. He hit .483, including .625 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play, adding a .926 fielding percentage and 0.56 earned run average pitching.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be head coach of a Division I basketball team.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul Goldschmidt.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Impractical Jokers.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Babe Ruth.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... travel the world, win state in any sport and own a camper.
Adam Price
St. Joseph-Ogden senior
First baseman/pitcher
➜ Why he made the first team: Price provided a potent bat for a Spartans crew that piled up 28 victories on the season. He hit .429 with 12 doubles, 41 RBI and 31 runs scored across 119 at-bats, chipping in a fielding percentage of .953 along with two pitching wins and 28 strikeouts thrown.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... George Strait.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... something out of the team snack bag.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... own a large company.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Beverley.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Top Gear.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Andrew Cotner, Albert Pujols and Hank Williams Jr.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to the College World Series, visit the southern United States and visit Europe.
Kam Ross
Centennial senior
Infielder/outfielder/pitcher
➜ Why he made the first team: The future Millikin baseball player established single-season and career stolen bases records for the Chargers, swiping 37 bags this spring. He hit .390 with 32 hits, eight RBI and 26 runs scored overall, also throwing 37 1/3 innings and striking out 44.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... J. Cole.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Chipotle.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in MLB.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Enrique Bradfield Jr.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Flash.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jackie Robinson, Martin Luther King Jr. and Stephen Curry.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go out of the country on vacation, snorkeling and visit California.
Brock Suding
Unity junior
Catcher
➜ Why he made the first team: Suding continued a strong run as the Rockets’ starting catcher, this time aiding them in winning their first regional championship since 1993. He hit .404 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 37 RBI for a 25-win outfit that graduated six seniors the prior year.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... watermelon Sour Patch Kids.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a physical therapist.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Snoop Dogg, Ryan Reynolds and Yadier Molina.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... swim with sharks, skydive and play in the College World Series.
Luke Teschke
Monticello junior
Shortstop/pitcher
➜ Why he made the first team: The Illinois State baseball commit made a positive impact throwing and hitting the ball for the 21-win Sages. He tossed 48 2/3 innings, winning eight games behind a 1.44 earned run average and 96 strikeouts. He also hit .329 with four home runs and 23 RBI.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Dua Lipa.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an MLB player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... business.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Impractical Jokers.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Adam Sandler and Kevin Hart.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit every MLB stadium, go to the Super Bowl and go to a men’s Final Four.
Travis Tiernan
Oakwood senior
Pitcher/third baseman/first baseman
➜ Why he made the first team: Tiernan was nearly untouchable on the mound throughout a season that resulted in the Comets reaching the Class 2A sectional semifinals. He went 11-0 with a 0.42 earned run average and 81 strikeouts in 67 innings. He also hit .310 with 25 RBI.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a strawberry Uncrustable.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a Major League Baseball player for the Chicago Cubs.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... physical education.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul Skenes.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth and Adam Sandler.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit Bora Bora, see a World Series and go to a Super Bowl.
Blake Wolters
Mahomet-Seymour senior
Pitcher/second baseman
➜ Why he made the first team: Our repeat Player of the Year is an Arizona signee and likely 2023 MLB Draft selection. The Illinois Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year went 7-1 with a 0.43 earned run average and 106 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings, also hitting .438 with nine homers and 39 RBI.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Dayten Eisenmann.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... almonds.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a bus driver in Salty Springs.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... James Karinchak.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jesus, Nick Golden and an old-world leader.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit all MLB parks, live with joy and have no enemies.