CHAMPAIGN — Blake Wolters and Anthony Silkwood give off brotherly vibes when occupying the same space.
A space such as the Yard Goat Indoor Facility, a baseball and softball training ground situated within a northwest Champaign warehouse.
The two shared an occasional fist bump while sitting in the building last week, discussing the work Wolters has put in to reach his present baseball standing. Silkwood jokingly poked fun at Wolters’ right-handed grip of the ball for one of his off-speed pitches, as the two posed for a photograph together.
Wolters, a recent Mahomet-Seymour graduate, and Silkwood, the Parkland baseball coach, are able to relax nowadays when they drop by Yard Goat Indoor Facility.
It wasn’t always that way. Not by a long shot.
“This is where I’ve put in all the work, all the throwing over the past couple years,” Wolters said. “It’s been the training home. I’ve been able to work with Silkwood, work with some more of my teammates and Yard Goats (travel baseball) guys.
“It’s just a great place to throw and have fun. It’s a place that was really key for my success.”
There’s been plenty of baseball success for Wolters as a high school athlete. And more success almost certainly exists on the horizon for the right-handed pitching prospect.
The 2023 News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year — earning the honor for a second consecutive season — crafted another run of dominant pitching and strong hitting in his last go-round with coach Nic Difilippo’s M-S team.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Wolters recorded a 7-1 pitching record over 48 2/3 innings worked, including a 0.43 earned run average, 13 hits against and three earned runs allowed to go with 106 strikeouts versus 14 walks.
The Arizona signee also hit a team-best .438 for the 31-win Bulldogs, who set a program record for most victories in a single season while earning the team its third consecutive Class 3A regional championship. Wolters came through with 13 doubles and nine home runs in 105 at-bats, driving in 39 runs and scoring 53 times as an everyday presence in Difilippo’s lineup.
All of this not only helped M-S rack up wins, but it also led to Wolters receiving numerous individual honors — Illinois Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year, American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-America third-team status and an Illinois coaches’ association all-state nod.
Oh, and there’s one more thing.
Wolters has a superb chance he could be selected in the 2023 MLB draft’s first two rounds, set to transpire Sunday evening in Seattle.
“The next thing is figuring out where he’s going to thrive at,” Silkwood said. “That’s the most fun part. I also think it’s fun, no matter where he’s at ... he’s always going to have a place to train here. There’s always an open door to get that done at.
“It’s going to be fun to be a fan after being his coach.”
Raising his profile
Wolters once had no idea there was a baseball and softball training facility just beyond Champaign’s Prospect Avenue and a short walk from a pair of bowling alleys.
Until he tried out for the Yard Goats travel program prior to his sophomore year at M-S, thus meeting former Louisville pitcher Silkwood. In addition to coaching at Parkland, Silkwood also holds a Yard Goats coaching position.
Wolters began working directly with Silkwood last summer.
At that point, Wolters was coming off his first News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year honor and had recently switched his college commitment from Purdue to Arizona.
“I was just mostly playing baseball for fun (before all of that),” Wolters said. “But the switch was I took it more serious and it became more of my passion, and I had more goals I wanted to work toward.
“It was still fun, but ... it’s a different level.”
Silkwood always is game to take on new baseball pupils. Among his former mentees is pitcher Quinn Gudaitis, a 16th-round MLB draft selection of the Detroit Tigers last year.
“There’s a lot of kids that say they want to get better, and they say they want to reach those goals and do those things. But with Blake, from day one it was, ‘What can I do?’ It was every day,” Silkwood said. “You realize, ‘OK, this kid means business. This is something he really wants.’
“He did everything I’ve asked him to do and then some. There was no miscommunication (or him saying) I’m not doing that. It was every single thing I asked him to do, he did it.”
That meant plenty of Wolters’ fall and winter hours during his senior year were spent at the Yard Goat Indoor Facility.
Medicine ball work.
Stretching routines.
Various throwing exercises.
All paired with Wolters lifting weights outside the venue.
“We’ve done some bullpens at like 9 or 10 p.m. here,” Wolters said. “It’s really easy and makes things work. It’s a great spot.”
“We had a doubleheader in Rantoul for Parkland. ... After the doubleheader, we came in here and did the bullpen. It was a good time,” Silkwood added.
Another M-S Class of 2023 member, Alex McHale, joined Wolters and Silkwood for that session.
“We had a little bit of a competition going,” Wolters continued. “We each did three innings, (and) we were building up. It was fun.”
“Missing days was never an option,” Silkwood finished. “It’s like, ‘How am I going to get it done? When am I going to get it done?’”
What Wolters had to get done from a throwing perspective began to change over time.
“There’s different levels of intensity on different days,” Wolters said. “Some days you’re looking more to do long toss, to really stretch it out. Other days you’re doing it shorter.”
Wolters’ most intensive and, arguably, most important throwing plan so far began operation last November.
Silkwood put in a good word with officials in the Prep Baseball Report Super 60 Pro Showcase, scheduled for February 2023. Wolters wasn’t initially part of organizers’ list of featured pitchers, and Silkwood wanted to change that.
“I’ve gotten to see and experience high school players, and I saw the work that was going in (with Wolters),” Silkwood said. “It was real easy to vouch for him because ... it wasn’t fake.
“A lot of times you get to this level ... (and) there’s a lot of fake out there. But for him, it was genuine. It was pure. He put in the most work I’ve ever seen.”
Once Wolters gained entry into the Super 60 throwing gallery, which would be attended by various professional and college scouts, work could begin in earnest to prepare Wolters for that event specifically.
“We needed to make sure his arm speed was essentially at a peaking point to really showcase him in front of the right people,” Silkwood said. “We were focusing on varying volume and intensity to make sure (his arm) is maximizing at that time.”
The story of what happened next is well known, at this point.
Wolters clocked a top speed of 98 miles per hour on his fastball, sitting in the 96-97 mph range most frequently. His slider also impressed, crossing home plate in the 82-84 mph range.
Wolters previously had boosted his baseball profile in the summer before his senior year, by taking some time away from Yard Goats to play games down in Georgia and Florida against competition that included the vaunted Canes Baseball program.
That, no doubt, had a positive effect on Wolters’ ability to get into something like the Super 60 showcase.
“One weekend I was throwing here, and then the next weekend I was pitching against Canes’ national team, which is the number one team in the nation,” Wolters said. “They have 10 different coaches. They’re sponsored by the (New York) Mets. ... You know a lot of the players on the team, so it was cool.
“You’ve got to elevate your game.”
Wolters then took that Super 60 opportunity and raised his stock to an even higher level.
“After the Super 60 was a lot, but first off I was excited,” Wolters said. “A lot of text messages, which is cool, but at the same time it can be a little bit overwhelming. And a lot of (MLB) teams wanted to meet, have Zoom calls. Just had some conversations with my parents on how to schedule things.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of somebody because of how much work I know they’ve done,” Silkwood added. “When you see it, it sort of just hits different.”
Enjoying the final ride
The back half of Wolters’ senior year no longer was centered entirely upon him trying to help M-S baseball to its greatest-ever heights. Though he wanted to maintain that mission first and foremost.
He’d become highly sought after by a host of MLB teams. His family wound up linking with the Boras Corporation, founded by famed baseball agent Scott Boras.
“Some of the advisors ... they were saying their other clientele, and it’s big leaguers you’ve always heard of,” Wolters said, “I guess that was kind of like, ‘Oh, you’re in the same company as them.’ That was probably the biggest moment where it’s like, ‘Wow, this could be cool.’”
Silkwood’s biggest piece of collective advice for the Wolters crew — Blake, along with his parents, Doug and Angie — was to never lose sight of the fun associated with a life-changing process like this.
“It’s a very unique and rewarding experience,” Silkwood said. “I’m sure he’s doing the same conversations, the same questions, the same explaining, the background and stuff like that. So it’s easy to get in that monotonous stage. But (I was) just making sure they knew it’s an enjoyable process, that it’s really a cool situation.”
Wolters’ pitching starts this spring were planned out well in advance by Difilippo, with the majority coming on Saturdays in the front half of Apollo Conference doubleheaders.
Though this worked to keep MLB scouts informed on when they could stop by Mahomet to see Wolters in action, Wolters said this actually wasn’t a change from his junior season.
Similarly, Wolters continued playing at second base and serving as a full-time hitter when not pitching for the Bulldogs, as he’d done in the past.
“I’ve been hitting every single year that I’ve played baseball, so why stop now,” Wolters said. “I wanted to be in the lineup every day and compete with my team. I wanted to give our team the best chance to win. Hitting was part of that, so I wasn’t going to turn that down.”
Wolters consistently could be seen trying to hype up his teammates during games — from the dugout or the second base position. It offered a stark contrast to his more composed figure on the mound.
“I just try to bring energy no matter what I’m doing,” Wolters said. “But when I step on the mound, that’s when I’m really dialed in on the catcher and try to limit any distractions.”
Silkwood got to attend most of Wolters’ pitching starts this spring because Parkland baseball’s schedule was significantly affected by poor weather.
“He did a great job watching his pitches,” Silkwood said.” I got to watch the things we practice and the things we strive to work on — being able to throw sliders whenever he wants to, being able to attack in and out with the fastball, up and down with everything. I got to watch it a little different than everyone else.”
Speaking of focusing on the catcher, Wolters had the fortune of each of his starts being caught by fellow senior and News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection Carter Johnson.
Johnson called all of the pitches thrown by every Bulldogs hurler this spring, including in each of Wolters’ three no-hit performances.
“It was a blessing having him this year,” Wolters said. “I’ve been throwing to him forever, and when we get out there, we’re kind of in the same mind. He knows what I want, and he’s also just a great friend and someone you can talk to about baseball and not baseball.”
Wolters tossed 111 pitches in the Bulldogs’ Class 3A regional championship win against Lincoln, finishing off a complete-game effort. It marked the third consecutive year in which Wolters worked every single inning of a regional final victory for M-S.
Even though the Bulldogs were defeated by Rochester in a sectional semifinal to end their 2023 season, Wolters still finds appreciation for his IHSA postseason resume.
“Each game has been one I’ll remember. I think my favorite game I ever pitched was when I was a sophomore and we played Centennial. We won 2-1 in that regional final,” Wolters said. “Definitely wish you would’ve went further, but I gave it everything I had.
“I wanted no regrets, and I did everything I said I was going to do. Looking back, I gave it everything. It’s just how the cards fell. I’m content with it.”
Ready for the future
Wolters made one more appearance at an M-S baseball function between that sectional semifinal loss to Rochester and the upcoming MLB draft.
He asked Difilippo if he’d be welcome to drop by the Bulldogs’ annual youth camp. Difilippo described seeing Wolters appearing at his happiest in recent memory, when Wolters was interacting with a crop of potential future M-S baseball players.
“I was that kid once that was out to camp,” Wolters said. “I want to set a good example and show the younger generation what you can do when you set your mind to baseball. It’s cool just hanging out and trying to leave a good impact on the community.”
To that point, Silkwood was amazed by the response to Bulldogs home games this spring in which Wolters pitched.
“There’s a bunch of kids running around. ... It’s a different feel,” Silkwood said. “Six months ago, Blake was training with kids that were ages 13 to 15, (and) other high schoolers. That was taking place right over here (at Yard Goat Indoor Facility).
“It’s fun to see Blake working as hard as he did and seeing all the success he’s had. I think it’s opening up doors for so many different things. ... There’s so many different things for kids to know that’s attainable, and when something’s attainable the drive’s a little different.”
Front and center now for Wolters is the 2023 MLB draft.
The first 70 picks will be made Sunday evening from Seattle. MLB Draft Pipeline ranks Wolters the 41st-best prospect in this year’s class.
Wolters said he received an invitation to last month’s MLB draft combine in Arizona. He declined the offer, as the only aspect he feels it would’ve afforded him was a chance to undergo some pre-draft medical evaluations — which he wound up doing separately.
“I feel that my spring season, I showed everything that I needed to show on the mound,” Wolters said. “I haven’t heard anything about the actual draft, but I wouldn’t go if I was invited. I would want to be here with my family, not worrying about flying out somewhere.”
Wolters will watch the draft from his Mahomet home with his parents and older sister, Ella.
No matter whether he decides to travel down the professional route beginning this year or honor his signing with the University of Arizona baseball program, Wolters feels he’s ready for what’s next.
“We had some things we had to discuss and decide on and got the business stuff done. Now, you just wait,” Wolters said. “We have faith and trust that God has a perfect plan for us. So we’re not stressing about it. We’re just seeing where everything will lay out and going from there.”