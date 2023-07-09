RK., TEAM REC. PREV. PREPS COORDINATOR COLIN LIKAS’ COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 31-6 1 Carter Selk and the Bulldogs set program record for wins in a single season, as the only local team to reach 30, but their run ended in sour fashion via a sectional semifinal loss.
2. Champaign Central 26-11 3 Kevin Lehr and the Maroons advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017, capturing Class 3A regional and sectional titles before falling in a super-sectional game.
3. Unity 25-9-1 7 Dylan Moore and the Rockets earned their first IHSA regional championship since 1993. The squad graduates four, returning most of its lineup from a sectional-semifinal roster.
4. Monticello 21-5 2 Spencer Mitze and the Sages were dominant most of the season before losing to rival Unity in a Class 2A regional final. Senior class of eight left a strong impact on the club.
5. Oakwood 26-7-1 5 Joshua Ruch and the Comets prevailed as regional champions for first time since 2017, as well as the first time in Class 2A since 2013, guided by an eight-man senior class.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 28-8 4 Taylor Voorhees and the Spartans thrived amid a typically challenging schedule but were stunned by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in a Class 2A regional semifinal matchup.
7. Westville 25-6 6 Kamden Maddox and the Tigers established the most wins in single season at their school. Each of their last two losses came in eight innings, including in a regional semifinal.
8. Arcola 12-5 NR Braden Shonkwiler and Purple Riders gave Arcola its first regional title since 1984, and there ought to be plenty of fun on the horizon. Only two seniors depart from the roster.
9. BHRA 17-10 8 Tuff Elson and Blue Devils found their footing late in spring, including with a triumph over St. Joseph-Ogden in the posteason, and they’ll graduate just four players from the year.
10. Milford 17-12-1 NR Sawyer Laffoon and the Bearcats matched Champaign Central with the deepest IHSA postseason run of all area programs, strolling all the way to a Class 1A super-sectional game.