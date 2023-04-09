Why he’s Coach of the Year: Outside expectations may have been unclear for Bozarth’s sixth Tuscola team, after last season’s roster advanced to a Class 1A sectional final only to be defeated in double-overtime — after which the Warriors graduated current Loyola Chicago men’s basketball player Jalen Quinn. But Bozarth, along with his returning and newcoming athletes, buckled down and put together the best season in program history. Tuscola finished with a 31-7 record, winning a second consecutive regional plaque before giving the team its first sectional title since 2005 with a four-overtime win at Altamont and then its first super-sectional victory since 1989. All of this amounted to the Warriors placing third in the Class 1A state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign, giving the program its first such trophy.
Here’s the lowdown from Bozarth and his wife, Aja, about the 2022-23 Warriors season and how basketball affects their family via preps coordinator Colin Likas:
Justin: “Everybody who coaches probably has an incredible spouse or support team around them. Probably the greatest job or toughest job in coaching is being the coach’s wife or husband because there’s so much time you spend away from home during those moments. I’m fortunate that I feel like I’ve got the best wife in the world, because she constantly pushes me and challenges me to chase our own individual goals and dreams.
“There’s an obvious sacrifice that you do miss so much at home, but we do make a good team at home. Our kids are getting to the point where they kind of get into the games now, which for me kind of makes it pretty cool where I can go back and watch film and I can see them off in the distance in the crowd cheering.”
Aja: “We’re prepared for (the sacrifice) now. In the beginning of his coaching career, when our kids were really little, it was a lot more challenging. But together, we’ve figured out how it works out for us, and we’ve learned how to communicate when, ‘Hey, I need a little bit more help at home, things are getting chaotic and I can’t do it by myself at home.’ So when I need for him to step in, we’ve learned that the best way to do that is to communicate that so that happens in the home.
“We also have learned this is just the only thing our kids have grown up with. They’ve grown up with their dad as a coach and two parents working full-time, and so they know nothing different. And we’re just really cognizant of giving our full time to them when we are at home, so they can feel our presence there.”
Justin: “Those moments (during a season) are probably even more special when your kids are involved. When they have genuine joy for what’s going on in the moment, and they think Tuscola basketball’s pretty cool and it means something to them. In those moments, when you get to share that with them, those are probably the most fulfilling when it’s your family.”
Aja: “The Altamont game took years off my life. It’s pretty amazing. We’re really lucky in the fact that not only do we have our girls there, but my dad (Tuscola girls’ basketball coach Tim Kohlbecker) was next to me during that (sectional final against Altamont), and most games, as well. Usually a sibling is with me at those games. Justin’s parents are there. Aunts and uncles were at almost every single game. So just to look in the stands, look to my left, right, front or behind and see a family member just supporting everything that we do is a nice calm.
“My dad during that Altamont game, at one point — I don’t know what overtime it was — put his hand on my back and kind of gave me a little bit of a reassuring rub and said, ‘Hey, it’s going to be OK.’ He knew that I needed that at that time. Having our girls there and those nights we get to have those big moments and wait for Justin to come home off the bus are things that we’ll just remember as a family. It’s really important for them to see their dad’s successes, and how you can still chase your dreams at any age.”
Justin: “My 6-year-old (Lillian), she spends a lot of time in the gym. So Friday (before the sectional championship) we wake up for school and she says, ‘I don’t think I’m going to go to the game. I think I’m going to go to Meme’s (her grandma).’ I said, ‘Lil, it’s the biggest game of the year.’ And she just looks at Aja and I and goes, ‘Well, you guys will just have to tell me about it.’ So she didn’t even go. She rather chose a night with Meme than coming to the game. Between Tim’s postseason games in Casey, and then we were in Altamont two different times, and then in the middle of all that Aja’s grandma passed away, so we had family constantly over, I think she just decided a Friday night at Meme’s house was going to be better than driving to a game in Altamont.”
Justin: “Probably the favorite memory for me during the season with the guys was actually when you and Joey (Wright) came and did the podcast (prior to the Class 1A state tournament). I had tears in my eyes from laughter, and you saw every single guy — in that moment, it was just pure joy. There was no buildup of a game or worrying about a playing or anything like that. It was just guys in their element being themselves and pure joy in the moment.
“The other most fulfilling part was our kids having the opportunity to run out on the court in State Farm Center, and you look up in the stands and there’s a sea of black and yellow. I look to my left and it’s all of my family there, right behind our bench. When you’re on the floor at the State Farm Center, you look up and you can see the black and yellow but you can’t even tell who it is. You know you know them, but you just can’t see them from that far down.”
Aja: “For me, from a coach’s wife point of view, there’s moments where you’re like, ‘Wow, this is tough.’ And raising kids while doing it, and the amount of work that goes in as a coach — not just at the games or at the practices, but the emotions that go into it. ... That’s OK for us, and I think the couple moments for me that bring it all together and bring me back to the ‘why’ for our family is after games like Altamont, when the kids are running into Justin’s arms. Not just our kids, but kids that aren’t our kids but we consider them part of our family.
“It’s the players, and watching them just come off the court and exude this happiness and excitement because they did it together is what sticks in my mind when I think of all the wins. Because, for me, that’s why our family does it and continues to do it, and why we want to continue to be a part of it. Because we care so much about Tuscola. We care so much about each of these boys that come through the program and turn into men, and then come back and call Justin. ... That means the most for me, and is why I want him to coach and be a part of it.”