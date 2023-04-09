In Memoriam: Prairie Central senior guard Dylan Bazzell
Our All-Area selection process was completed in the days leading up to the tragic deaths of Prairie Central teammates Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr on March 18. To honor Bazzell, a senior First-Team All-Area guard with the Hawks this past season, we asked a few of his teammates to share their thoughts about him:
Why he made the first team: Bazzell was dominant at both ends of the floor for the first Hawks boys’ basketball team to earn a regional title since 2005. He averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals for a 31-win squad.
Senior Drew Haberkorn ... “Growing up with Dylan and playing sports together, we became good friends. In sports, Dylan never made it about him; it was always what he could do best for the team. He was very humble, and he was the same way outside of sports. Dylan was the person you always wanted to be around, whether we were playing basketball or just hanging out. My favorite memory of Dylan was playing sports together since sixth grade and how our friendship grew into brotherhood by the end.”
Senior Camden Palmore ... “I’ve known Dylan ever since our brothers played baseball together. That was when we were about 8 years old. Sports brought us together, and I felt like he was one of my best friends. Dylan was a great athlete and an even better teammate. He did what was needed by being a leader on and off the court. Everyone could look up to him and depend on Dylan, knowing they wouldn’t be let down. I enjoyed every second I spent with Dylan, and his legacy will last forever. He will be missed.”
Junior Tyler Curl ... “What did Dylan do to my life? Ever since sixth grade, I have always heard about the grade above us and how good they are. People would say that they are going to do big things in high school, which they definitely did. I didn’t really know them until I was a freshman in high school. Playing with Dylan and that grade was the start of our relationship. It just kept getting stronger the more we played together. Dylan was always the person that I tried to compete with every day. He would be always working to push himself and others around him past their limits. One of my favorite memories of Dylan was when Illinois coach Brad Underwood came to watch the game against Central Catholic. During the last few minutes of warmups, Dylan tells me, ‘Don’t do anything stupid. Don’t do too much. Just play your game.’ That’s when I realized that he was saying that because Underwood was there. After the game, I joked with him about it, saying he only told me that so that he could get the ball and put up all the points. He ended with 34 in that game. I am so glad that I had Dylan in my life. I would not be where I am today without his help. I am very proud to call him a teammate of mine. No, a BROTHER.”
Junior Gavin Tredennick ... “I have known Dylan ever since we were in fifth and sixth grade, but we really became best friends in the last year or two. I loved every second I got to hang out with him, and every time I was around him, he was the life of the party making everyone laugh. Dylan was also a very good athlete. If you ever needed a big play made, whether it was on the field or on the court, you could count on him to make that play. He was also a very good teammate. He would always cheer you on, and he would lift you up if you were down on yourself. My favorite basketball memory with Dylan was at the Beecher game, when he kept passing me the ball and telling me to shoot the ball. One other good memory was winning the conference and regional championships because I loved to see Dylan happy, and that’s what he wanted was to win a conference championship. He was a great person to look up to. He will always be in my heart and dearly missed, and his legacy will live on forever.”
Ayden Ingram
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior guard
➜ Why he made the first team: Ingram stepped up in a major way for the 27-win Blue Devils, who secured the Vermilion County Tournament championship along the way, as he averaged 15.3 points on 38 percent shooting from three-point range plus 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... J. Cole.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... fruit snacks.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... continue to play sports.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Poole.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell and Stephen Curry.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... travel, try new things and have a successful career.
Cannon Leonard
Iroquois West senior forward
➜ Why he made the first team: The Iowa football signee used his 6-foot-9 frame to good effect for the 23-win Raiders, improving upon on All-Area second-team bid from last season by averaging 18.1 points on 68 percent shooting from the field, 10.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Hardy.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... peanut butter and jelly, and a banana.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in the NFL.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... environmental science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Spencer Brown.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Crocodile Hunter.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Teddy Roosevelt, Steve Irwin and Kevin VanDam.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play in the NFL, fish in Bassmaster and skydiving.
Blake Norton
Salt Fork senior guard/forward
➜ Why he made the first team: One half of the dynamic Storm duo also featuring Garrett Taylor, Norton averaged 17.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game for 28-5 Salt Fork, which won a Class 1A regional title and tied for the Vermilion Valley Conference crown.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional baseball player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... business.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “South Park.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Chris Farley, Donald Trump and Mike Trout.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, attend the World Series and travel.
Ty Pence
St. Joseph-Ogden senior guard/forward
➜ Why he made the first team: Our All-Area Player of the Year, who is signed to play college basketball at Illinois State, caps his prep career with a third career All-Area first-team nod after averaging 26.6 points and 7.0 rebounds for the 27-win, Class 2A regional-champion Spartans.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... peanut butter and jelly.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NBA player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Kenzie and Jake Pence.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Hart.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... succeed in the business world, pet a capybara and travel to Australia.
Adin Portwood
Milford senior guard➜ Why he made the first team: Portwood set program records for single-season points, career three-pointers, single-season free-throw shooting percentage and career free-throw shooting percentage. For this season’s 23-10 Bearcats, he averaged 22 points, four rebounds and three assists.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... donuts.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... enjoy what I’m doing and make good money.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... construction.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Hawaii Five-O.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Paul Walker, Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go on hunting trips, get floor seats for an NBA game and fly a plane.
Jordan Quinn
Tuscola junior forward
➜ Why he made the first team: Quinn both followed in older brother Jalen Quinn’s footsteps and then jumped out from them by helping the Warriors to the Class 1A third-place state trophy, as he averaged 13.8 points on 42 percent shooting from three-point range plus 7.3 rebounds.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Rod Wave.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a physical therapist.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Last Chance U.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Hasbulla Magomedov.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, travel the world and learn a different language.
Diddy Robinson
Danville sophomore guard
➜ Why he made the first team: Though Danville finished with a 10-20 record, Robinson was a star all season long and nearly keyed a regional semifinal upset of Lincoln. He averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Vikings overall.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... sausage and eggs.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NBA player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Damian Lillard.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Stephen Curry.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skiing, bungee jumping and ice skating.
Kam Sweetnam
Tuscola sophomore guard
➜ Why he made the first team: The undersized Sweetnam was big on clutch shooting for the 31-win Warriors, especially from three-point range. He averaged 11.8 points per game while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc, helping Tuscola to its first-ever boys’ basketball state trophy.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Rod Wave.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... mac ’n cheese.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in the NBA.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and Mr. Beast.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... win state, be a millionaire and travel to Hawaii.
Garrett Taylor
Salt Fork senior forward
➜ Why he made the first team: The Illinois State track and field signee, an All-Area boys’ basketball second-team choice last year, averaged 17.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the 28-5 Storm, tying with Blake Norton for the program’s all-time single-season points lead at 581.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... 21 Savage.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... mac ’n cheese.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional thrower.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... agriculture.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ryan Crouser, Tom Brady and Christian Bale.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... bench 405 pounds, go to the Olympics and watch a Super Bowl in person.