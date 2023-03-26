SAVOY — Nolan Miller didn’t need to win an IHSA boys’ swimming and diving state championship before graduating from Champaign Central.
That’s what the Ohio State men’s swim and dive signee tried to convince himself of, anyway.
Believe it or not, Miller wasn’t always 100 percent locked into hitting the water for the Maroons in his senior year. Even after placing runner-up in both the IHSA 200- and 500-yard freestyle state races as a junior.
When you possess Division I and even Olympic swimming aspirations, such decisions aren’t so straightforward.
“I wasn’t certain ... until August, maybe. I didn’t know. Could I be faster with my club (Champaign Heat) and maybe get more scholarship money at school?” Miller said. “I didn’t know what the right way to go was.”
Discussions with parents Karyn and Mike, chats with Central boys’ coach Dave Young and maybe even some urging from one of his older siblings ultimately led Nolan to finish out his Maroons tenure with a fourth season.
And what a season it was.
“Before I made the decision ... I told myself, ‘You know, I don’t really need a state championship. I did pretty good in high school up until that point,’” Miller said. “But now that I’m here, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I needed a state championship.
“Records can be taken down. That state banner’s not coming down.”
Nolan is the three-time News-Gazette All-Area boys’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year after capturing the IHSA 200 freestyle state championship last month with a time of 1 minute, 36.22 seconds, giving his school its first state titlist in the meet since 2016. Nolan tacked on a fifth-place time of 4:31.05 in the 500 freestyle for good measure.
He also helped the Maroons qualify a pair of relay foursomes for the state meet, in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle, not to mention fronting their run to the Urbana Sectional’s team championship victory.
“I left it up to him. I thought he’d be a very important part of our team as a leader,” Young said. “I knew what he could accomplish, but ultimately it was his decision. And I’m glad that he did come out and swim, and hopefully he’s happy he did.”
“It was a fun season,” Nolan added.
★ ★ ★
That season ended with Nolan bringing back a state champion medal from Westmont’s FMC Natatorium to the family home in Savoy.
He was recognized with a proclamation from Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen declaring March 3 “Nolan Miller Day,” similar to what fellow Central senior Wade Schacht received following his IHSA Class 2A boys’ golf state championship earlier this school year.
“It was a very nice gesture. ... Wade got a street sign. I don’t know if I’ll get one. I don’t know if I want one,” Nolan said. “(Family members) all put ‘Nolan Miller Day’ on their calendars. It’ll be quite the laugh next year when the reminder comes up.”
“I think we’ll have a parade next year,” joked his father, Mike.
Arriving at Nolan Miller Day wasn’t as easy as Nolan hopping in FMC Natatorium’s pool and touching the wall first in the state’s 200 freestyle race.
“I always hear, ‘Nolan’s so talented,’ and I still don’t know what talent means,” said Young, who recently completed his seventh season coaching the Maroon boys. “But all I can tell you is I know how hard that kid worked.”
Mike and Karyn both describe their son, the last of four Miller children, as exceptionally self-motivated.
“We haven’t had to push him at all into the swimming,” Mike said. “He was a baseball player before he really got into swimming. He just immersed himself in that sport, and he’s done the same with swimming.
“In terms of what we have done to enable his success, I really have to give him most of the credit for that. I told his coach in college — Coach (Bill) Dorenkott was asking if Karyn or I had been swimmers. And I said, ‘No. I know how to swim, but that’s about it.’”
Nolan wants his parents to receive the spotlight for their respective roles in his rise through the youth swimming ranks.
Whether it’s Mike giving Nolan an extra nudge to get out of bed at 4:30 a.m. for practice, Karyn fixing breakfast for Nolan when he stops home between the end of an early Central workout and the beginning of that day’s classes, or the two fronting a large contingent of Maroons rooters at state last month, Nolan knows his parents have been along throughout the ride.
Nolan’s sibling that is closest in age to him, sister Anica, also is a willing participant in many of Nolan’s swimming escapades.
She’s actually coaching 12-year-old swimmers for the same YMCA-based Champaign Heat club team that Nolan competes for.
“She likes to think she convinced me to swim high school this year,” Nolan said with a grin.
Anica drove Nolan to the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Neb.
He cites the trip as a major motivating factor in his growth as a swimmer, since it occurred at a time in his career when “swimming was getting harder.”
“We can get at each other’s necks, for sure. We don’t always blend,” Nolan said of his relationship with Anica. “That trip we got together just fine, and we were having a great time. She’s always wanted the best for me.”
“We walked in the door from sectionals (this season) ... and just wanted to relish in that moment. And Anica’s over on her phone, plugged in,” Karyn added. “OK, what are all the qualifying times? What is his seed time? ... She’s always feeding us the stats.”
Nolan’s two other older siblings, Evan and Ally, also show their support while living outside of Illinois. Evan was the 2014 N-G All-Area boys’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year at Central.
“The summer before his freshman year and then freshman year, Nolan started putting some times up that were surpassing what his older brother Evan had done,” Mike said.
“When (Nolan) was a freshman, Dave (Young) called me in. He goes, ‘Karyn, I need to talk to you,’” Karyn added. “Oh, no. I’m like, ‘Nolan, what did you do?’
“(Young) said, ‘I just have to let you know that Nolan has a lot of potential in the pool, and I’ve only coached another athlete like him and that would’ve been (four-time IHSA state champion) Ema Rajic.’ ... So that was kind of my wake-up call.”
★ ★ ★
When Nolan wakes up in his home’s basement bedroom, he’s greeted by a whole host of swimming motivation.
He’s created what he describes as a “swim wall” opposite his bed. And it’s an apt assessment of the space.
Among the swimming-related items fastened to or hanging from this beige wall and an accompanying dresser are:
➜ White placards featuring Nolan’s team- and school-record times in maroon lettering and numbering;
➜ A few photos, including one picturing a family gathering at FMC Natatorium;
➜ A couple swim caps, including a white one with a Central logo on it that also sports the phrase “state champ!” written in black marker alongside his 200 freestyle time last month;
➜ A medium-sized white board covered with information, scrawled in black marker, pertaining to Nolan’s three main individual races (100, 200 and 500 freestyle);
➜ And too many medals to count, plus a couple trophies.
In fact, Nolan said some of the earliest medals he ever earned in the pool are packed away. Indicating he’s won so many awards that he doesn’t have space for all of them in one spot.
“You write those things on the board, and you focus on those in practice,” Nolan said. “I’m just always trying to think ahead of, ‘How am I going to get there and how am I going to do that in training today to get there way down the road.”
What Nolan does in the pool to improve his standing is well-documented.
As customarily is the case with high-achieving athletes, there’s more beyond the water that needs to be addressed.
Such as Nolan partnering with dietician Susie Kundrat, who lives a couple houses away from the Millers and once worked with athletes at Northwestern.
“As far as the diet goes, it seems on the outside, ‘Oh, such a strict diet.’ But it’s really not,” Nolan said. “I go through like a box of Ritz crackers every four days.”
Kundrat got Nolan to realize when he eats plays as significant a role, if not an even larger one, in his athletic exploits as what he eats.
“The saying out there that we hear a lot is, ‘A gram of protein per pound of body weight.’ But my whole thing is, if I’m hungry I’m going to eat,” Nolan said. “My body is going to tell me what I need.”
That’s come to include many options.
“You drink lots of apple juice,” Karyn said. “Quick carbs.”
“It’s almost become like my race prep drink,” Nolan added. “Drink it 30 minutes before so you have that sugar rush.”
“He still has his four frosted chocolate donuts on Sunday,” Karyn continued. “That’s always.”
“I’m a big wings guy from Buffalo Wild Wings,” Nolan offered. “Hickory River (Smokehouse) is really good.”
“(El) Rancho Grande,” Mike chimed in. “I’ll walk there.”
“We’ve got a Mexican restaurant right down the street,” Nolan explained.
Nolan and his parents still are trying to work out an ideal lunch menu item before he heads off to Ohio State later this year.
“I attribute a lot of my rapid growth and success to (Kundrat) because she taught me how to eat and get ready for races and not get depleted,” Nolan said. “When you’re going into practice on an empty stomach, you can’t do nearly as much as you could do when you’re eating at the right time and eating the right things before practice. Then that transfers into races.”
★ ★ ★
Arguably the biggest race of Nolan’s life to this point was “nerve-racking,” in the most simple of terms that Karyn can use.
She points out that her husband wasn’t able to work before Nolan’s IHSA state 200 and 500 freestyle competitions last month. Apparently a rare occurrence.
“He works at all the meets. He watches Nolan, comes and videotapes (races), and then goes back and works,” Karyn said. “And this time he’s like, ‘I can’t work.’ That’s a huge thing, when Mike Miller can’t work.”
Mike spent some of his newfound free time offering his youngest son a bit of pre-meet advice.
“You deserve it as much or more as anybody else that’s going to be there,” said Mike, recounting his message. “When you’re on that last lap and your muscles are burning and it hurts, just know it’s going to be hurting the other guys in the lanes next to you more than you.
“I should’ve talked to myself more because I was not as prepared as I should’ve been for the emotion of that day.”
Both Mike and Karyn found themselves touched by the outpouring of support directed toward Nolan’s state-champion aspirations. Karyn’s list of non-family connections who either showed up at FMC Natatorium or informed the Millers they were remotely watching the state meet sounds almost endless.
“Nolan found out his sister (Ally) flew up from Nashville (Tenn.), and Nolan’s like, ‘I hope I don’t disappoint,’” Karyn said. “And (Central assistant coach) Will Barker had said, ‘All right, there’s a lot of people here. That can sometimes backfire.’
“It didn’t.”
Not that Nolan didn’t feel the pressure.
A News-Gazette story published prior to the state meet included input from a few of Central’s former boys’ swimming and diving state champions, addressing Nolan’s chances of joining their ranks.
“That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, boy, they’re really hyping this up,’” Nolan said. “I really hope I don’t mess this up.”
He didn’t.
“That’s kind of overwhelming, all the people that just support him and love him,” Karyn said. “It’s awesome.”
The support will continue across Nolan’s multiple future swimming ventures.
He’s heading down to Greensboro, N.C., next week for the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship. Nolan will compete in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle races along with the 200 butterfly and “a lot of relays.”
He’ll move to Ohio State soon enough as well. And there’s an even bigger goal within Nolan’s sights once he arrives in Columbus.
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are scheduled for mid-June at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“It’d be fun for the family to see me in that meet, and be on the biggest stage I want to be at right now,” Nolan said. “However I’m going to get there, I’m going to try and get there.”