The seventh-year Maroons coach assisted his team to its fifth sectional championship in his tenure and oversaw three all-state performances, including a state title.
Why he’s Coach of the Year: One of the area’s most oft-rewarded high school swimming and diving coaches, Young collects his fifth All-Area boys’ Coach of the Year honor after directing Champaign Central to its fifth sectional team championship in seven seasons overseeing the program. This outcome included the Maroons earning seven IHSA state preliminaries berths, which turned into a trio of all-state performances — two from senior Nolan Miller (state champion in the 200-yard freestyle, fifth place in the 500 freestyle), and one from senior Aidan Williams (11th place in the 100 freestyle). Per usual, Young credited the likes of assistants Ben Karwoski and Will Barker for contributing more to Central’s success. “I forget who the NFL coach is who always says he hires assistants who are better coaches,” Young said. “I’ve learned so much from them. Honestly, I feel like a schmuck coming in sometimes, taking the credit for the hard work they do.”
Young dropped by The News-Gazette with his 1-year-old grandson, David, and reminisced a bit about the 2022-23 Champaign Central boys’ swimming and diving season that was. We also had Young’s wife, Beth, share some thoughts on the effect of her husband’s coaching on the Young family:
Dave Young: “I started coaching swimming in 2014 for this round. I coached when I was back in college, and I took a break when I had (four) kids and kind of did the park district stuff with them. And then I got back into high school coaching in 2014 (since coaching at Uni High and Central).”
Beth Young: “When I was pregnant with our oldest daughter, we coached softball. And I’m not an athlete at all. I never played softball in my entire life. And he wanted to do this. So I was like, ‘All right, I’ll help you.’
“Any time you watch your spouse do what they’re passionate about, it’s worth it. ... When I first met him, one of the things he told me was he had coached swimming even when he was in college. I knew that he likes teaching kids new things. He loves swimming and always has been passionate about it. He likes teaching them and helping them not only to get better at the sport, but teaching them to be a team player, getting along with others. There are so many other things he feels like are impactful on these kids, and he’s always been like that.”
Dave Young: “She helps at the meets and just supporting us. If we have to babysit and there’s a meet, she’ll babysit until I get back. She’s been very supportive, and obviously I’m supportive of her and what she does.”
Beth Young: “Even when our kids were younger, he still was very involved and was coaching for the park district. I remember him coaching soccer teams and softball, and then also maybe Little League baseball. And he wasn’t a designated coach, but he was always a parental helper. ... That’s when he got involved in Central softball, when Hannah was playing softball. And he started to become involved in swimming (again) when our son (Will) was swimming at Central, so that he could spend time with him. Because he’s the type of person, he always thinks big-picture and loves spending time with us.”
Dave Young: “One of the joys of coaching is not only working with the kids, but getting to know these great families. I’ve just met some wonderful people over the last few years. To me, the coaching and the swimming’s fine, but just seeing our kids develop as fine young men and women is what I enjoy.
“This year, we had a kid whose father passed away unexpectedly in the middle of the season. Just to see our kids rise up, kind of at the urging of the captains, they just really supported this kid. They all showed up at the visitation all dressed up. And this kid wasn’t necessarily ready to get back in the pool — he didn’t swim anymore after that — but they made sure he was part of the sectionals and the state team and went and attended that. So that, to me, was really special. ... It kind of brought a tear to my eye, to see how much love they had for their teammates.”
Beth Young: “What Dave loves about the program, and it makes me a little teary-eyed, is he brings (together) such a large group of young men from all different experiences and from all different degrees of ability. And they all care about each other and cheer each other on. So you’ve got Nolan, but then you’ve got somebody that’s probably just learning to swim and is new to swimming. And they all seem to support each other and care about each other.
“I loved listening to that (News-Gazette ‘Extra Prep’) podcast before they went to have pancakes at OHOP (prior to the IHSA state meet). It described Dave to a T. He is the nicest guy I’ve ever met.”
Dave Young: “Any time a kid does a personal record, to me that’s the best. So for our (junior varsity) swimmers, it’s at the Big 12 meet they usually swim the fastest, what we gear for. And for more veteran, kind of faster swimmers it’d be at the sectional and state. They’re all special. Seeing Nolan win state, just knowing how hard he’s worked the last four years, that was very rewarding. And to see Aidan Williams become an all-stater for how hard he’s worked, that was really nice, too. But they’re all special to me, when they work hard and swim fast at the end of the year.”