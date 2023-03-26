Garren Barker
Champaign Central freshman
Why he made the first team: Barker was quick to produce strong results in his first high school season, swimming on a state-qualifying 200-yard freestyle relay tandem and booking two top-five finishes during the local sectional — in the 100 butterfly (fourth, 54.10 seconds) and 100 backstroke (fifth, 55.73).
He needs concert tickets to see ... The Kid LAROI.
Before he competes, he eats ... a bagel with cream cheese and drinks apple juice.
In his dream career, he would ... do something in business.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
Three items on his bucket list are ... run a marathon, become a millionaire and win state in any event.
Alex Faulkner
Danville junior
Why he made the first team: Faulkner led the Vikings for the third consecutive season as their top-performing swimmer, which showed with a pair of runner-up efforts in the local sectional. He placed second in both the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 46.01 seconds) and 100 freestyle (48.03).
He needs concert tickets to see ... Motley Crue.
Before he competes, he eats ... scrambled eggs.
In his dream career, he would ... be a billionaire.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
His favorite athlete is ... Evan Vredenburgh.
His favorite TV show is ... “Regular Show.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Elon Musk, Albert Einstein and Morgan Freeman.
Three items on his bucket list are ... visit Easter Island, go winter camping and play Grand Theft Auto 6.
Owen Kearns
Mahomet-Seymour junior
Why he made the first team: Kearns gave the Bulldogs valuable performances across the board, racing on their 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle relay entries at the local sectional on top of placing second in the 500 freestyle (4 minutes, 50.62 seconds) and third in the 200 freestyle (1:49.82).
He needs concert tickets to see ... J. Cole.
Before he competes, he eats ... lots of pasta and garlic bread.
In his dream career, he would ... be a marine biologist.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
His favorite athlete is ... Peyton Manning.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Walking Dead.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Julius Caesar, Teddy Roosevelt and Alexander the Great.
Three items on his bucket list are ... visit every continent, skydiving and swimming a 4:45 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Gyujin Lee
Centennial senior
Why he made the first team: Lee served as a relay stalwart for the Chargers, taking a leg on their sectional-racing 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle tandems. He also placed third in the sectional’s 100 butterfly competition (53.90 seconds).
He needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
Before he competes, he eats ... two bananas and Jimmy John’s.
In his dream career, he would ... work at NASA.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
His favorite athlete is ... Caeleb Dressel.
His favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Caeleb Dressel, Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.
Three items on his bucket list are ... travel around the world at least once, get a master’s in mechanical engineering and get good grades in college.
Nolan Miller
Champaign Central senior
Why he made the first team: Our three-time All-Area Athlete of the Year captured the 200-yard freestyle state championship with a time of 1 minute, 36.22 seconds and ranked fifth in the state 500 freestyle (4:31.05). The Ohio State men’s swim and dive signee also took legs on two state-qualifying relays.
Before he competes, he eats ... Chipotle or Olive Garden.
In his dream career, he would ... be an investor.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... AP calculus.
His favorite athlete is ... Canelo Alvarez.
His favorite TV show is ... “Yellowstone.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jesus, Brutus the Buckeye and my grandpa.
Three items on his bucket list are ... win a Big Ten championship, enjoy the summer and finish high school.
Tyler Oatman
Centennial sophomore
Why he made the first team: Oatman handled leadoff duties for the Chargers’ 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relay foursomes at the local sectional in addition to placing fourth in the 100 freestyle (49.22 seconds) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (56.88) at the same meet.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Radiohead.
Before he competes, he eats ... Cheez-Its.
In his dream career, he would ... be a marine biologist.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... AP world.
His favorite athlete is ... Owen Alexander.
His favorite TV show is ... “South Park” or “Regular Show.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Owen Alexander, Louis Tran and Evan Piercy.
Three items on his bucket list are ... go to nationals, go to another country and go to a World Cup game.
Avi Rhodes
Champaign Central junior
Why he made the first team: Rhodes was the top local boys’ diver this season, turning in a sectional-winning score of 339.25 to qualify for state. He went on to place 48th in the state preliminaries with a tally of 118.55.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Chief Keef.
Before he competes, he eats ... McDonald’s.
In his dream career, he would ... be lead guitarist in a rock band.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... chemistry.
His favorite athlete is ... Mark McMorris.
His favorite TV show is ... “South Park.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Bob Marley, Tupac and Bill Gates.
Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Australia, meet the president and kiss Anne Hathaway.
Ethan Schmohe
Sullivan senior
Why he made the first team: Schmohe advanced to the state meet in three events, winning sectional titles in the 100-yard backstroke (50.78 seconds) and 200 medley relay (1 minute, 39.64 seconds). He placed 20th at state in the 100 backstroke (51.38) and 26th in the 50 freestyle (21.46).
He needs concert tickets to see ... All Time Low.
Before he competes, he eats ... muffins, protein shakes, orange juice and pancakes.
In his dream career, he would ... be a marine biologist, Spanish teacher and owner of a breakfast diner in Australia.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
His favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Legends of Vox Machina.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Alex Gaskarth, Genghis Khan and Isabella I of Castile.
Three items on his bucket list are ... see All Time Low and Mayday Parade perform live, make the Olympics and do an Ironman triathlon.
Aron Varga
Mahomet-Seymour junior
Why he made the first team: Varga earned the local sectional’s 100-yard breaststroke title with a time of 1 minute, 0.30 seconds and went on to rank 39th in the event at state (1:01.64). He also took third in the sectional’s 200 individual medley race (1:59.47) and performed on two top-five relays.
In his dream career, he would ... be an entrepreneur.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
His favorite athlete is ... Erich O’Donnell.
His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar.
Three items on his bucket list are ... go under a minute in the 100-yard breaststroke, go to Hungary and do well on the SAT.
Aidan Williams
Champaign Central senior
Why he made the first team: Williams was one of two local athletes to qualify for state’s second day, finishing 11th in the 100-yard freestyle (46.55 seconds) after winning the event at the sectional. He also placed 14th at state in the 50 freestyle (21.04) and swam on two state-qualifying relays.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Yeat.
Before he competes, he eats ... pasta.
In his dream career, he would ... be a construction manager.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... business.
His favorite athlete is ... Angie Coe.
His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Nolan Miller, Isaac Carr and David Miller.
Three items on his bucket list are ... compete in the NCAAs, visit Europe and skydiving.