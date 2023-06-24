➜ Why he’s Coach of the Year: It’s been nearly 10 years since Davis last won this particular award, back in 2014 with the Maroons, but he guided Champaign Central’s 2023 squad to a memorable season this spring. The Maroons were Big 12 Conference tournament champions and Class 1A Danville Sectional team champions before heading to the IHSA Class 1A state tournament and earning a third-place team trophy. Davis oversaw an emotionally charged and fun-loving roster, fostering that environment while also ensuring athletes got to work when necessary — qualifying two singles and two doubles entries for state.
Davis stopped by The News-Gazette’s Champaign office with his partner of 13 years, Susie Carroll, to share some thoughts about the 2023 Champaign Central boys’ tennis season that was — along with some of Davis’ past coaching experiences with the Maroons over the years:
➜ Davis: “My first year of coaching tennis was in 1987 at Central. I did a year of the girls, and then two or three years of the boys. But what was happening was I was coaching football, basketball and tennis, and all of a sudden I was headed back to grad school and my youngest son was born, giving us two (children). And I thought, ‘Something’s going to have to give here.’ So I walked away from tennis and continued to coach football and basketball, and then I came back to the boys’ program right after my son, Matt, graduated. It’s probably been about 20 years since I’ve been back with the boys. I found that the drama with the football program was becoming too much, and so I gave up football and continued to do basketball and did basketball and tennis. And then I picked up the girls (tennis team again). This will be my third year with the girls.”
➜ Carroll: “I knew Scott because I went to Centennial. Our team would play against Scott, so I knew him as he was Central’s coach. ... He talks a lot about (tennis) and gives me a lot of details in texts and calls during the meets, and lets me know who’s going and who’s doing well and how well his team is doing. He’s very excited about his team and the members that are on it, and he loves it.”
➜ Davis: “It puts a little stress on us. We don’t live together, even though we’ve been together for a long time, and during the tennis season, there’s a tournament about every weekend. April and May, I hardly see her with me having practices in the evenings and meets and weekend tournaments. There’s a sacrifice there that we have, for sure.”
➜ Carroll: “He’s gone a lot. But he really enjoys it, and I enjoy it for him. And with him playing tennis, I just think it’s a fun activity for him to be involved in, that he’s still able to coach the boys and the girls. And his son, Matt, is part of it as well (as a Maroons assistant coach).”
➜ Davis: “She saw me coach basketball for a few years. That was quite a different situation. In tennis, it’s a lot different to say the least. I found that shouting at tennis players doesn’t do any good. It’s mostly hand-holding and support and encouragement is what they’re looking for.”
➜ Davis: “(Matt) has been with me maybe 10, 12 years. Then he was Gary Davis’ assistant for the girls for a long time, too. He’s there most of the days and helps out when he can. ... My mom, she’ll be 92 this summer. She became a huge Central tennis fan this year. We talk every day — Susie will attest — and one of the first things she’ll ask is, ‘How did the team do yesterday?’ She wanted me to send pictures, send articles. I’ve been lucky.
“When I was getting ready to retire (from full-time work) — this is my fifth year in retirement — I was thinking about just giving (coaching) up. And a friend said, ‘You ought to try it for a year, see if you like it.’ And it was a wise decision. I’ve been very fortunate with the kids and parents I’ve had, both for the boys and girls. It hasn’t been overly stressful. They’ve been very supportive.”
➜ Carroll: “The one thing that Scott does really well on is your texts and emails (to) players and parents. They’re very supportive.”
➜ Davis: “Every Sunday, both the boys and girls, I would send out an email to the parents kind of giving them a review of what happened and then a preview of what’s going to happen. And they can be comical. I’ve had parents say they’re going to keep that (email) strand as a memento. I had a grandfather who lives in California all of the sudden email me one Sunday — because I had mentioned his grandson had had to step up and play, he wasn’t typically a varsity player — and this young man’s dad sent the email to his father out in California who had been a basketball and football coach. We shared some back and forth, and how much he thought that (email) was a good thing.”
➜ Carroll: “I’m very proud of him, and I’m happy that he’s doing something that he really enjoys. Because when you do retire it’s a new chapter, and I just think this fulfills part of Scott’s schedule and time and is something that he truly enjoys. And I like that for him.